Did they not also test for T & B cells during this or is that something more invasive to do?
A bit more invasive, requires a much larger blood sample. So not as easy as collecting these samples for an antibody test.
The main factor would be the difficulty in measuring T and B cell specificity on such a large scale. It's possible to measure these in a patient, but it's labour intensive and takes far longer than just measuring antibody in serum. It would be no easy task to scale that up for the 350,000 in this study.
Lot of clever people trying to think of ways to do this and I'm sure they'll get there eventually. I wouldn't be surprised if the the REACT-2 study does eventually release some information on T and B cell specificity, but it would be in a much smaller number of these 350,000 patients (hundreds if we were really optimistic). With this data on 350,000 individuals, perhaps they will be very picky on who they go on to do that T and B cell work on, maybe trying a comparison of those whose antibody levels remained really high to those who dropped really low.