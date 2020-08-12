« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39320 on: Yesterday at 03:37:25 PM
This is good by Liam Thorp on some of the potential factors in Liverpool having been hit so hard by this at the moment.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/toxic-perfect-storm-behind-liverpools-19155972



Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39321 on: Yesterday at 04:02:31 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 02:19:57 PM
Anyone else come to terms with Christmas being a one household affair? Me and my fiancee have already said it's just going to be us two this year and we feel ok about it.

You'll possibly have an advantage during the feats of strength...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39322 on: Yesterday at 04:39:19 PM
Today's UK numbers

19,790 cases
151 deaths

Cases by sample date are shown below

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39323 on: Yesterday at 04:39:26 PM
https://petition.parliament.uk/signatures/95839860/signed

12bn on track and trace of which 3bn isn't even accounted for and a lot more on top of that.
Hold a public inquiry into Government contracts granted during Covid-19
There should be a public inquiry into Government contracts granted during Covid-19. Many contracts have been granted without full and open procurement processes. A public inquiry would be able to ascertain whether contracts had been procured fairly and represent value for money for tax payers.

get on this
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39324 on: Yesterday at 04:40:31 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:39:19 PM
Cases by sample date are shown below



So much for the numbers levelling off.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39325 on: Yesterday at 04:41:30 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 02:19:57 PM
Anyone else come to terms with Christmas being a one household affair? Me and my fiancee have already said it's just going to be us two this year and we feel ok about it.

Ours will be limited to our household. We normally go to my daughter's but she's been shielding for seven months so that's not an option.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39326 on: Yesterday at 04:47:04 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 02:18:07 PM
Tier 4 lockdown rules being considered...

https://inews.co.uk/news/politics/coronavirus-latest-plans-tier-4-restrictions-second-wave-736607

Just do the circuit breaker ffs!

(Soz Zeb, this was shorter to quote, I did read the one you posted!)

No school closure will make that much less effective than it could be. I do want schools to stay open, but when the kids are in school, the parents will go to work. When the kids are at home, much less people go to work. We did see that in the summer. An extra 2 weeks off won't do the kids that much harm, and actually having it off might give the teachers a much needed break. Of course, the government are dragging their feet about it, so that the best time alot for this over half term is now past.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39327 on: Yesterday at 04:48:32 PM
Numbers in Manchester were on the way down after the student blip.... now on the way back up again.

None of the measures we have will get R below 1....

Thats ok if you have a couple of hundred cases a day...

But we dont, not even nearly.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39328 on: Yesterday at 05:24:35 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 02:19:57 PM
Anyone else come to terms with Christmas being a one household affair? Me and my fiancee have already said it's just going to be us two this year and we feel ok about it.

Yea we've decided we won't be visiting family as normal. Christmas with my folks would mean travelling by ferry to Ireland with our 4 year old. We did it during the Summer, but didn't go into my parents house - camped in the garden instead and ate meals and drank some beers outside while there. Not really possible in the middle of winter.

Can't bring myself to take the kid over this year with him being in school in the week before going, too risky in my eyes after the folks being so careful for 6 months. Same goes for the in-laws in the UK, though we will visit them Christmas morning and see them in the garden for a bit, but wont stay for long and won't go inside.

I may see my brother if he chooses not to go to Ireland - with no kids and with him and his wife working from home I think they should go though. They can isolate pretty easily for 2 weeks before going so it's a different circumstance for them. If they choose to remain in the UK they are welcome to join us for Christmas day but the choice would be theirs. I know the risk they bring us is minimal but the risk we are to them is much higher so it's a choice they will have to make. While I'll give that choice to them I couldn't give the same choice to the in-laws unfortunately.

The only thing that would change our minds now is the schools being shut for at least 10 days prior to Christmas and us having the option to isolate as a household for that time. I think everyone will have different circumstances leading up to Christmas, they'll have to make the decision themselves taking the risks into account.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39329 on: Yesterday at 05:30:08 PM
Spain implement a state of emergency for initial period of 2 weeks, but could be extended for up to 6 months until May 21.  Specific measures though will be devolved to regional administrations, so a bit of regional leeway Id guess.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39330 on: Yesterday at 06:16:51 PM
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:30:08 PM
Spain implement a state of emergency for initial period of 2 weeks, but could be extended for up to 6 months until May 21.  Specific measures though will be devolved to regional administrations, so a bit of regional leeway Id guess.

It's been reported in the Guardian they now have more than one million cases of covid.  :o
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39331 on: Yesterday at 06:31:03 PM
I got sent a clip yesterday of a sky news reporter outside No 10 speaking about how people who have tested + and passed away of other causes it's classed as a covid passing. I think it's from July but not sure . It's most probably not factual and perhaps someone just having a laugh like that Johnathan Pie fella.  If anybody can find it for us and post it for us so we can scrutinise it as I really don't know what to make of it . Nice one .
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39332 on: Yesterday at 06:44:31 PM
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 06:31:03 PM
I got sent a clip yesterday of a sky news reporter outside No 10 speaking about how people who have tested + and passed away of other causes it's classed as a covid passing. I think it's from July but not sure . It's most probably not factual and perhaps someone just having a laugh like that Johnathan Pie fella.  If anybody can find it for us and post it for us so we can scrutinise it as I really don't know what to make of it . Nice one .

There was something of a discussion about how deaths were counted over the summer for real. Can dig into it some more with this: https://publichealthmatters.blog.gov.uk/2020/08/12/behind-the-headlines-counting-covid-19-deaths/

Conclusion is useful:

Quote
[Public Health England] has been counting all deaths in people who have laboratory-confirmed infection  this is technically robust because it does not require a judgement to be made about cause of death. [The Office for National Statistics] reports deaths where a doctor suspects COVID-19 as a cause  these data include a clinical assessment as recommended by WHO but are subject to variation in clinical judgement as to the cause of death.

These are two different measures with different strengths and weaknesses. The PHE data series is also available daily, making it more useful for real-time surveillance, whereas the ONS survey only appears once a week and is delayed.

So fast numbers are useful to compare daily but the more accurate numbers are slower to pull together.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39333 on: Yesterday at 07:09:46 PM
52,000 today in France....

17709 in Belgium... scale that up to the U.K. population and that would be over 100k...

Theyre maybe three weeks (perhaps a touch more?) ahead of us.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39334 on: Yesterday at 07:41:01 PM
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 06:31:03 PM
I got sent a clip yesterday of a sky news reporter outside No 10 speaking about how people who have tested + and passed away of other causes it's classed as a covid passing. I think it's from July but not sure . It's most probably not factual and perhaps someone just having a laugh like that Johnathan Pie fella.  If anybody can find it for us and post it for us so we can scrutinise it as I really don't know what to make of it . Nice one .

Not sure about the clip, but as Zeb says above it was an anomaly outlined over the Summer - initially pointed out by this piece by Carl Heneghan

https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/why-no-one-can-ever-recover-from-covid-19-in-england-a-statistical-anomaly/

It was likely one of the reasons why the daily death numbers decreased more slowly during the Summer than expected and began to jump around a bit and not really follow the metrics of number of infections or number of hospitalisations. Zeb's link above is the result of the review sparked by the above article and then the change to putting a time limit of 28 days from positive test on the deaths counted by PHE as Covid deaths.

The new method with the 28 day cut off isn't perfect, it will miss some people who have long illness and die after the cut off. But it is probably more accurate and certainly a better method for following trends than the older method.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39335 on: Yesterday at 07:45:03 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 03:37:25 PM
This is good by Liam Thorp on some of the potential factors in Liverpool having been hit so hard by this at the moment.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/toxic-perfect-storm-behind-liverpools-19155972

I've mentioned before with Covid the terrible air quality in Liverpool and the affect it has on the lungs.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39336 on: Yesterday at 08:42:49 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:45:03 PM
I've mentioned before with Covid the terrible air quality in Liverpool and the affect it has on the lungs.

Agreed with what the GP said at the end about this shining a spotlight on a lot of things which could use some pretty sharp changing without needing a pandemic to prod it. Maybe it'll be a spur to look for more ways to improve air quality in urban areas if it does turn out to be a factor in it all.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39337 on: Yesterday at 08:52:06 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 02:19:57 PM
Anyone else come to terms with Christmas being a one household affair? Me and my fiancee have already said it's just going to be us two this year and we feel ok about it.

Were loosely panning to meet up with the wifes sister and family. Think Id be more than happy to stick to just the 4 of us. Will see what happens.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39338 on: Yesterday at 09:06:20 PM
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 08:52:06 PM
Were loosely panning to meet up with the wifes sister and family. Think Id be more than happy to stick to just the 4 of us. Will see what happens.

so looks like I can't see all my family on Christmas Day and I'll just have to stay in with my girl eating crap and having a good drink -

re-sult  :wave
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39339 on: Yesterday at 10:54:48 PM
Im unemployed til February (I hope its only February) so can afford time to isolate and meet with my parents at Xmas. to be honest, Id be content with a quiet one.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39340 on: Yesterday at 11:13:29 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:44:31 PM
There was something of a discussion about how deaths were counted over the summer for real. Can dig into it some more with this: https://publichealthmatters.blog.gov.uk/2020/08/12/behind-the-headlines-counting-covid-19-deaths/

Conclusion is useful:

So fast numbers are useful to compare daily but the more accurate numbers are slower to pull together.


Thanks .  I feel so glad and secure to know that they ain't cookin the books .
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39341 on: Today at 12:07:57 AM
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 07:41:01 PM
Not sure about the clip, but as Zeb says above it was an anomaly outlined over the Summer - initially pointed out by this piece by Carl Heneghan

For what it's worth, Henegan wasn't the origin. Know from a reliable source that PHE made the limitations of the initial surveillance measure (drawn up in the first couple of months of pandemic) clear to Hancock, and offered recommendations for best measures and weighed up strengths/weaknesses of each option.

But it was sat on by Hancock/Dep of Health, literally not acknowledged and no decisions given when chased, and PHE were just left to work as before. Then when media asked questions Hancock pretended he'd been blindsided by it, and suggested he would order an "urgent review" to deliberately scapegoat PHE.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39342 on: Today at 07:31:05 AM
My state (Victoria) just had its first day of 0 cases for about 3 months.

We've been in a hard lockdown for what seems like an eternity and in a couple of days we're finally having our restrictions eased.

It's jarring to see the numbers in the USA & Europe when we got locked down hard with a peak of about 750 cases.

Hope you guys pull through this okay.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39343 on: Today at 08:13:10 AM
My mate caught it in work, says he felt like he had a cold but lost his taste/smell which prompted him to get a test. Came back positive and he and the lad he lives with both had to isolate. Saturday afternoon, the initial ill lad was feeling better and never felt like he had anything more than a bad cold. The second lad however started feeling ill, and by the evening he was getting blue lighted to hospital because he couldnt breathe.

Diagnosed with pneumonia and a potential clot on the lungs, stuck in hospital on a ventilator with his poor ma sat helpless and he didnt even have his mobile to update her.

Yesterday he was up and down but thankfully his lung scan came back clear, and once his breathing was stable and temp normal he was discharged with meds. He said the hospital was rammed, people in corridors so they had no choice but to discharge anyone who wasnt critically ill.

Both lads are in perfect health, both caught it and one took it significantly worse than the other. I had it back in March and felt awful for a few days, but recovered. Missus arl fella still has no taste/smell, despite having the virus in March. Its no joke, and the its all fake conspiracy theorists are doing my head in even more now.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39344 on: Today at 09:55:14 AM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:45:03 PM
I've mentioned before with Covid the terrible air quality in Liverpool and the affect it has on the lungs.

Anyone recall that map of air pollution in Italy that corresponded with the footprint of the outbreak.
There was some chat on here saying it was why certain cities were getting hit worse.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39345 on: Today at 10:28:05 AM
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 08:13:10 AM
My mate caught it in work, says he felt like he had a cold but lost his taste/smell which prompted him to get a test. Came back positive and he and the lad he lives with both had to isolate. Saturday afternoon, the initial ill lad was feeling better and never felt like he had anything more than a bad cold. The second lad however started feeling ill, and by the evening he was getting blue lighted to hospital because he couldnt breathe.

Diagnosed with pneumonia and a potential clot on the lungs, stuck in hospital on a ventilator with his poor ma sat helpless and he didnt even have his mobile to update her.

Yesterday he was up and down but thankfully his lung scan came back clear, and once his breathing was stable and temp normal he was discharged with meds. He said the hospital was rammed, people in corridors so they had no choice but to discharge anyone who wasnt critically ill.

Both lads are in perfect health, both caught it and one took it significantly worse than the other. I had it back in March and felt awful for a few days, but recovered. Missus arl fella still has no taste/smell, despite having the virus in March. Its no joke, and the its all fake conspiracy theorists are doing my head in even more now.
A client I had on Saturday works across  Jimmys, Pinderfields and the LGI hospitals doing ultrasound scans for patients with heart and lung/respiratory problems and clotting was one of the issues covid caused.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39346 on: Today at 12:02:55 PM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:55:14 AM
Anyone recall that map of air pollution in Italy that corresponded with the footprint of the outbreak.
There was some chat on here saying it was why certain cities were getting hit worse.

I was saying months ago that it was linked to air quality.

I cited two Covid papers (including the Italian study) for a document I was writing at the time.

Air pollution is a national, public health emergency, yet you wouldn't think so when you visit your local GP.  Lots of leaflets about cancer, flu jabs and other ailments, but absolutely nothing about air pollution!

It's an issue I have great interest in.

Poor ambient air quality is the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK and is projected to be the worlds leading environmental cause of mortality by 2050.

A variety of human health conditions such as asthma, allergic illness, respiratory illness, adverse pregnancy and birth outcomes, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and a lowering of male fertility can be caused or worsened by air pollutant exposure

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39347 on: Today at 12:10:05 PM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:02:55 PM
I was saying months ago that it was linked to air quality.

I cited two Covid papers (including the Italian study) for a document I was writing at the time.

Air pollution is a national public health emergency, yet you wouldn't think so when you visit your local GP.  Lots of leaflets about cancer, flu jabs and other ailments, but absolutely nothing about air pollution!

It's an issue I have great interest in.

Poor ambient air quality is the largest environmental risk to public health in the UK and is projected to be the worlds leading environmental cause of mortality by 2050.

A variety of human health conditions such as asthma, allergic illness, respiratory illness, adverse pregnancy and birth outcomes, cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and a lowering of male fertility can be caused or worsened by air pollutant exposure



Completely agree it's a national public health emergency, so I don't mean this to sound like I disagree with your point (more trying to complement it). But it's also important when looking at Covid through this lens to consider the confounding effect of smoking on lung health. They'll both contribute to poor lung health, but I just mean to say that a lot of areas with poor ambient air quality will be areas with higher smoking rates than national averages too, given disproportional smoking rates among those with a lower socio-economic status.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39348 on: Today at 12:12:54 PM
Quote from: Jwils21 on Today at 08:13:10 AM
My mate caught it in work, says he felt like he had a cold but lost his taste/smell which prompted him to get a test. Came back positive and he and the lad he lives with both had to isolate. Saturday afternoon, the initial ill lad was feeling better and never felt like he had anything more than a bad cold. The second lad however started feeling ill, and by the evening he was getting blue lighted to hospital because he couldnt breathe.

Diagnosed with pneumonia and a potential clot on the lungs, stuck in hospital on a ventilator with his poor ma sat helpless and he didnt even have his mobile to update her.

Yesterday he was up and down but thankfully his lung scan came back clear, and once his breathing was stable and temp normal he was discharged with meds. He said the hospital was rammed, people in corridors so they had no choice but to discharge anyone who wasnt critically ill.

Both lads are in perfect health, both caught it and one took it significantly worse than the other. I had it back in March and felt awful for a few days, but recovered. Missus arl fella still has no taste/smell, despite having the virus in March. Its no joke, and the its all fake conspiracy theorists are doing my head in even more now.

I had something for similar to your mate; just felt like a cold. Everyone in my house did (Mum, Dad, Sister).

My mum who got "sick" first started having a funny taste and smell constantly which she could only describe as like "really bad B.O". Had a test and came back positive, so everyone else in our house got a test and all came back positive too.

Thankfully no one developed badly in my family, all of us just had like a mild cold, occasionally something that felt like indigestion, and for meI could sometimes smell something like burning rubber and a bitter taste in my mouth. Hearing what you said, we got very lucky with it, particularly with both my mum and dad being over 60 it could have been bad if it developed further.

Problem is now my mums nerves are shot with the barrage of information and the general atmosphere in the country. She says she read somewhere that day 8 to 10 are where you can get real bad, and even though we are past that date she isn't sure and thinks we can get badly sick still.

Also feel's that Liverpool being put in tier 3 makes the rest of the country view us as savages, and that the narrative pushed about the disease makes her feel like getting the disease is a moral judgement, that we're now "unclean" and that everyone will look at us now and judge us (she feels like they'll know she got it and judge her)

The mental impact of getting covid has been significantly worse for her than the disease itself, she's developing borderline agoraphobia.
