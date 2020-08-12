My mate caught it in work, says he felt like he had a cold but lost his taste/smell which prompted him to get a test. Came back positive and he and the lad he lives with both had to isolate. Saturday afternoon, the initial ill lad was feeling better and never felt like he had anything more than a bad cold. The second lad however started feeling ill, and by the evening he was getting blue lighted to hospital because he couldnt breathe.
Diagnosed with pneumonia and a potential clot on the lungs, stuck in hospital on a ventilator with his poor ma sat helpless and he didnt even have his mobile to update her.
Yesterday he was up and down but thankfully his lung scan came back clear, and once his breathing was stable and temp normal he was discharged with meds. He said the hospital was rammed, people in corridors so they had no choice but to discharge anyone who wasnt critically ill.
Both lads are in perfect health, both caught it and one took it significantly worse than the other. I had it back in March and felt awful for a few days, but recovered. Missus arl fella still has no taste/smell, despite having the virus in March. Its no joke, and the its all fake conspiracy theorists are doing my head in even more now.
I had something for similar to your mate; just felt like a cold. Everyone in my house did (Mum, Dad, Sister).
My mum who got "sick" first started having a funny taste and smell constantly which she could only describe as like "really bad B.O". Had a test and came back positive, so everyone else in our house got a test and all came back positive too.
Thankfully no one developed badly in my family, all of us just had like a mild cold, occasionally something that felt like indigestion, and for meI could sometimes smell something like burning rubber and a bitter taste in my mouth. Hearing what you said, we got very lucky with it, particularly with both my mum and dad being over 60 it could have been bad if it developed further.
Problem is now my mums nerves are shot with the barrage of information and the general atmosphere in the country. She says she read somewhere that day 8 to 10 are where you can get real bad, and even though we are past that date she isn't sure and thinks we can get badly sick still.
Also feel's that Liverpool being put in tier 3 makes the rest of the country view us as savages, and that the narrative pushed about the disease makes her feel like getting the disease is a moral judgement, that we're now "unclean" and that everyone will look at us now and judge us (she feels like they'll know she got it and judge her)
The mental impact of getting covid has been significantly worse for her than the disease itself, she's developing borderline agoraphobia.