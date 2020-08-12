Anyone else come to terms with Christmas being a one household affair? Me and my fiancee have already said it's just going to be us two this year and we feel ok about it.



Yea we've decided we won't be visiting family as normal. Christmas with my folks would mean travelling by ferry to Ireland with our 4 year old. We did it during the Summer, but didn't go into my parents house - camped in the garden instead and ate meals and drank some beers outside while there. Not really possible in the middle of winter.Can't bring myself to take the kid over this year with him being in school in the week before going, too risky in my eyes after the folks being so careful for 6 months. Same goes for the in-laws in the UK, though we will visit them Christmas morning and see them in the garden for a bit, but wont stay for long and won't go inside.I may see my brother if he chooses not to go to Ireland - with no kids and with him and his wife working from home I think they should go though. They can isolate pretty easily for 2 weeks before going so it's a different circumstance for them. If they choose to remain in the UK they are welcome to join us for Christmas day but the choice would be theirs. I know the risk they bring us is minimal but the risk we are to them is much higher so it's a choice they will have to make. While I'll give that choice to them I couldn't give the same choice to the in-laws unfortunately.The only thing that would change our minds now is the schools being shut for at least 10 days prior to Christmas and us having the option to isolate as a household for that time. I think everyone will have different circumstances leading up to Christmas, they'll have to make the decision themselves taking the risks into account.