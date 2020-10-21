« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39200 on: Today at 07:00:29 AM
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM
The number of people I work with now just saying get herd immunity out of the way and let's move on when there is no such ethical science for bloody herd immunity.
Get dying done
The parallels with Brexit eh?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39201 on: Today at 08:33:36 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:18:13 AM
This is it ultimately.

Whilst there will always be your idiots who dont believe anything from any sort of person in power, including something as serious as a pandemic, there is a whole other group within the general pop who needed it spelled out by the Govt. Or to be a bit more precise needed it spelled out to prevent them thinking other (incorrect / conspiracy theory) sources spelling it out and them thinking theyre correct simply because they understand it.

The Govt needed to be as precise as possible, be as direct as possible. Spell out the dangers, own up to them, own up to the problems they (and we) were facing and the path to get to where we needed to be.

They failed to do that though. And they did so, I believe, because theyve left themselves a massive grey area they can hide out in and appeal to their masses that theyve done a great job.

The fact we have an ever increasing number of idiots in this country, and we started from a high number, falls solely at the feet of this Govt.

One step further they have actively given out wrong, incoherent or contradictory advice/actions

Johnsons idiotic messages on this morning in march
The Cummings issue
Mixed messages about shielding
Pushing eat out to help out extremely hard
Telling people to stop working from home
Introducing new slogans every 2 months
The nandos alert level
Superseded by the "tiers" and shambolic handling of that
Johnson "show some guts" comment

They are a shambles

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39202 on: Today at 08:34:55 AM
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM
The number of people I work with now just saying get herd immunity out of the way and let's move on when there is no such ethical science for bloody herd immunity.

Do they also say 'Get Brexit Done' as well? ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39203 on: Today at 08:41:58 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:18:13 AM
This is it ultimately.

Whilst there will always be your idiots who dont believe anything from any sort of person in power, including something as serious as a pandemic, there is a whole other group within the general pop who needed it spelled out by the Govt. Or to be a bit more precise needed it spelled out to prevent them thinking other (incorrect / conspiracy theory) sources spelling it out and them thinking theyre correct simply because they understand it.

The Govt needed to be as precise as possible, be as direct as possible. Spell out the dangers, own up to them, own up to the problems they (and we) were facing and the path to get to where we needed to be.

They failed to do that though. And they did so, I believe, because theyve left themselves a massive grey area they can hide out in and appeal to their masses that theyve done a great job.

The fact we have an ever increasing number of idiots in this country, and we started from a high number, falls solely at the feet of this Govt.

One of the reasons we have a considerable number of idiots is because, in the main, people in this country lead comfortable lives. Nothing wrong with that but it seems that people expect things to sail blithely on without any hiccups.

You just have to see how seriously SE Asian countries, who have experience of respiratory epidemics, take it seriously and devote resources to tackling the problem at source.

We have a large cohort of selfish, pampered people in the UK who willingly subscribe to Thatcher's view  'There's no such thing as society'.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39204 on: Today at 09:06:46 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:49:37 PM
So only 15% of tests are being returned within 24 hours.

Over 7 months they've had to get this right...

It seems that we are capable of getting the majority of tests done within 24 hours looking purely at the volume of tests we do per day, thats assuming of course there are no logistical delays that mean the tests arent delivered to the testing centres quickly. A big assumption I guess.

But if the tests are delivered timely to the labs and they just wait there while they get through the previous 2 days backlog then a decision needs to be made. Which helps us more - getting every test done even with a delay or taking a controversial decision now to ignore the backlog and massively increase the tests returned within 24 hours? It would mean that probably the majority of 2 days worth of tests currently in backlog would never be done, a reset if you like. Its a decision that would be highly controversial but it may be the correct one if its believed that the majority of people are not isolating while waiting for the result. It would only be worth considering of course if we can then continue to keep up with demand, returning results for >80% of tests within 24 hours.

I dont see any other way to significantly increase the results returned within 24 hours quickly, that backlog means you need to double testing numbers to both clear the backlog and get the majority of previous days tests completed as well. It could be weeks before that happens, and the the better course of action right now is that controversial reset.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39205 on: Today at 09:37:26 AM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 09:06:46 AM
It seems that we are capable of getting the majority of tests done within 24 hours looking purely at the volume of tests we do per day, that’s assuming of course there are no logistical delays that mean the tests aren’t delivered to the testing centres quickly. A big assumption I guess.

But if the tests are delivered timely to the labs and they just wait there while they get through the previous 2 days backlog then a decision needs to be made. Which helps us more - getting every test done even with a delay or taking a controversial decision now to ignore the backlog and massively increase the tests returned within 24 hours? It would mean that probably the majority of 2 days worth of tests currently in backlog would never be done, a reset if you like. It’s a decision that would be highly controversial but it may be the correct one if it’s believed that the majority of people are not isolating while waiting for the result. It would only be worth considering of course if we can then continue to keep up with demand, returning results for >80% of tests within 24 hours.

I don’t see any other way to significantly increase the results returned within 24 hours quickly, that backlog means you need to double testing numbers to both clear the backlog and get the majority of previous days tests completed as well. It could be weeks before that happens, and the the better course of action right now is that controversial reset.
Your comments there remind me of my remarks from a couple of days ago, about the fact that we are beyond capacity testing testing and what this means for any apparent plateauing in cases.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344613.msg17416430#msg17416430

I respect your opinion on these matters - what's your view?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39206 on: Today at 09:47:29 AM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:37:26 AM
Your comments there remind me of my remarks from a couple of days ago, about the fact that we are beyond capacity testing testing and what this means for any apparent plateauing in cases.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344613.msg17416430#msg17416430

Im not sure we are beyond testing capacity yet. Just that much of our capacity is having to do tests that are >24 hours old. If we are already at overstretched capacity then that reset above wouldnt work at all, wed be back to where we were within days with a huge backlog again. I guess well get a hint of what state it might be in when the infection survey results come out this morning. Vallance has been quoted as saying there are 50-90k actual cases per day currently (while we identify about 20k) and Im guessing if the quotes are true then those figures are coming from the infection survey results.

How our daily positive infections relate to the estimated number of infections from the infection survey over the last 4-8 weeks might give some insight. If our testing is doing ok - the ratio of positive tests to estimated infections should remain fairly constant. If its struggling that ratio between the two will widen.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39207 on: Today at 10:01:55 AM
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM
The number of people I work with now just saying get herd immunity out of the way and let's move on when there is no such ethical science for bloody herd immunity.

Here's my answer to those people

tell them 'okay let's do herd immunity but we'll need to do a bit of small research first which hopefully you'll be willing to sign up for'

during this experiment all we ask is for you and your family and relatives and any close friends to share a house with for a couple of months

after that if everything is tickety boo then let's go ahead with it

in the meantime, we will supply you with body bags and name tags

if anybody dies then could you please bag them up and selloptape their name tag onto the bag

the dead will be picked up every Tuesday and Thursday at 7am

thank you for your participation


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39208 on: Today at 10:12:26 AM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 09:47:29 AM
I’m not sure we are beyond testing capacity yet. Just that much of our capacity is having to do tests that are >24 hours old. If we are already at overstretched capacity then that reset above wouldn’t work at all, we’d be back to where we were within days with a huge backlog again. I guess we’ll get a hint of what state it might be in when the infection survey results come out this morning. Vallance has been quoted as saying there are 50-90k actual cases per day currently (while we identify about 20k) and I’m guessing if the quotes are true then those figures are coming from the infection survey results.

How our daily positive infections relate to the estimated number of infections from the infection survey over the last 4-8 weeks might give some insight. If our testing is doing ok - the ratio of positive tests to estimated infections should remain fairly constant. If it’s struggling that ratio between the two will widen.
Thanks djahern,

I suppose I am assuming that testing is capacity because of the backlog and delays. But logistics could be the primary problem, I appreciate that. Well, I hope you are correct and we get a better picture soon. Only by gaining better understanding of the specifics can we hope to fix the problems. Though history suggests that the Government are unlikely to grab the bull by the horns and do what needs to be done.

At least the Rt seems lower (for) now*. But more because individuals (and some companies) are doing their bit, irrespective of official advance and lack of governmental leadership (from day one).

* Winter is surely not going to help.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39209 on: Today at 10:23:39 AM
Think the main (latest) issue with Testing is the bottleneck around Laboratories processing capabilities.  Or at least that was being reported a week or 2 back.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39210 on: Today at 11:08:22 AM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:07:58 AM
So much ignorance around, this government has not done much in the way of education. Even if we don't know because the evidence is not there, say so, loudly. About 85% of the country will be surprised that having it once may not be the end of it (we don't really know), I don't know the truth but I suspect all sorts of things with this virus are more complicated than some think.

Why don't we all get it and move on.......
What about Sweden, they haven't bothered.........
It only affects old people..........
It's just Flu..........


Blah, blah

Polling suggests a vast majority are in favour of more restrictions rather than less.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39211 on: Today at 11:22:24 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:34:55 AM
Do they also say 'Get Brexit Done' as well? ;D

All love Boris. Best leader since Thatcher. I like being the anarchist at work.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39212 on: Today at 11:26:37 AM
Bit confused.

Someone I work with (very closely, he shares the next desk over and we're frequently in meetings together), has tested positive for coronavirus. He was complaining of not feeling right since Wednesday last week but there was pressure from the big boss to keep coming in so he did. He took a test this Wednesday which has now come back positive.

He's put the positive test result code in his NHS app, but I've not received a notification to alert me. I thought that was the point of the system? We both have the contact tracing feature on so can't be that.

Am I suppose to wait for T&T to contact me (if he puts me down as a close contact) or what now?
« Reply #39213 on: Today at 11:44:45 AM »
Reply #39213 on: Today at 11:44:45 AM
Bit confused.

Someone I work with (very closely, he shares the next desk over and we're frequently in meetings together), has tested positive for coronavirus. He was complaining of not feeling right since Wednesday last week but there was pressure from the big boss to keep coming in so he did. He took a test this Wednesday which has now come back positive.

He's put the positive test result code in his NHS app, but I've not received a notification to alert me. I thought that was the point of the system? We both have the contact tracing feature on so can't be that.

Am I suppose to wait for T&T to contact me (if he puts me down as a close contact) or what now?

I think the app updates periodically through the day to see if any contacts were positive. I don't think it's instant so your notification, if it comes, might not come in until later in the evening.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #39214 on: Today at 12:06:10 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on October 21, 2020, 10:53:23 AM
My father in law has been rushed for a test as he's developed a sudden awful cough. He's in his late 60s and extremely high risk.

Came back negative, thank God.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39215 on: Today at 12:16:20 PM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:07:58 AM
So much ignorance around, this government has not done much in the way of education.

I think this is one part that's not talked about enough. Those daily press briefings were more politically-led rather than science-led. They used various graphs that would no doubt confuse swathes of the population. They ran a few adverts telling you to wash your hands.

But I don't seem to recall anything actually educating people as to the disease and what we've learnt progressively over time. Ideally led again by the scientists to add some credibility that it's not some sort of weird government conspiracy.

I also personally feel 'pandemics' is something they should start talking about in science lessons. This won't be the last pandemic and we need everyone to be educated enough to be able to understand why these restrictions are necessary, how to mitigate any spreading and how a pandemic can spread.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39216 on: Today at 12:25:06 PM
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:16:20 PM
I think this is one part that's not talked about enough. Those daily press briefings were more politically-led rather than science-led. They used various graphs that would no doubt confuse swathes of the population. They ran a few adverts telling you to wash your hands.

But I don't seem to recall anything actually educating people as to the disease and what we've learnt progressively over time. Ideally led again by the scientists to add some credibility that it's not some sort of weird government conspiracy.

I also personally feel 'pandemics' is something they should start talking about in science lessons. This won't be the last pandemic and we need everyone to be educated enough to be able to understand why these restrictions are necessary, how to mitigate any spreading and how a pandemic can spread.

Agree completely and it's one of the really frustrating things for me. I'd even go further and say that hiding away our scientists after April was deliberate by the government and is something we will regret dearly moving forward. We vacated the information space and allowed non-experts to fill it and take over the narrative about everything from test reliability to vaccine safety. When we need to retake control of that narrative in the coming weeks, importantly with regard to vaccines, they are going to find it is extremely more difficult to regain it rather than have kept it throughout like they should. 
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39217 on: Today at 12:26:08 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:06:10 PM
Came back negative, thank God.

That's great :) hope he's feeling better
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39218 on: Today at 12:34:51 PM
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:26:08 PM
That's great :) hope he's feeling better

He's got a very nasty cough but he did smoke for 30 years ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39219 on: Today at 12:42:16 PM
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 12:16:20 PM
I think this is one part that's not talked about enough. Those daily press briefings were more politically-led rather than science-led. They used various graphs that would no doubt confuse swathes of the population. They ran a few adverts telling you to wash your hands.

But I don't seem to recall anything actually educating people as to the disease and what we've learnt progressively over time. Ideally led again by the scientists to add some credibility that it's not some sort of weird government conspiracy.

I also personally feel 'pandemics' is something they should start talking about in science lessons. This won't be the last pandemic and we need everyone to be educated enough to be able to understand why these restrictions are necessary, how to mitigate any spreading and how a pandemic can spread.

Correct. Public health messaging involved a few tv and radio adverts only.

They wanted to downplay the whole thing until approx. the 2nd week of March. Even his ill-fated This morning interview on 2nd March he talked about striking a balance between doing nothing vs heavy handed measures. It was seen by millions especially on social media as a small clip  He should have been firm in how bad the situation potentially could be. On 3rd March he talked about shaking hands with covid patients.

The government completely mis understood the situation in January/February and simply didn't take it seriously enough. Ultimately this is the single biggest factor in why some countries have done well and others haven't.

Criminal that even in July/August they hadn't learnt their lessons
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39220 on: Today at 12:49:27 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:34:51 PM
He's got a very nasty cough but he did smoke for 30 years ;D

If anything good has come of this it's that it's finally made my parents give up smoking, well my Mother has, my Father has 'slowed down'.  Both smoked for at least 40 years and quite heavily.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39221 on: Today at 12:53:26 PM
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 11:22:24 AM
All love Boris. Best leader since Thatcher. I like being the anarchist at work.

Do you work at the Spectator by any chance? ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39222 on: Today at 12:53:27 PM
As usual, devolved government seem to be piloting things first.

Quote
Scotland is to enter a new five-tier system of coronavirus alert levels, Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed.

The new model will come into force from 2 November, when temporary restrictions on the hospitality trade are to expire.

It features five levels of measures - from "level zero" to four - to be applied in different areas of Scotland depending on the spread of the virus.

The top level would be close to a full lockdown, but the aim is for schools to remain open at all levels.

The first minister said the new strategy was about "striking the best balances we can" between suppressing the virus and minimising wider harms to businesses and individuals.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-54661494

If we're talking public messaging, the absolute bolognese of meanings which have been attached to the word 'lockdown' stands out. All a bit 'These go to eleven.'
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39223 on: Today at 01:01:17 PM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:25:06 PM
Agree completely and it's one of the really frustrating things for me. I'd even go further and say that hiding away our scientists after April was deliberate by the government and is something we will regret dearly moving forward. We vacated the information space and allowed non-experts to fill it and take over the narrative about everything from test reliability to vaccine safety. When we need to retake control of that narrative in the coming weeks, importantly with regard to vaccines, they are going to find it is extremely more difficult to regain it rather than have kept it throughout like they should. 

Scientists and medics made way for the likes of Dido.  I can recall one or two bizarre briefings when a military guy showed up in uniform.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39224 on: Today at 01:09:31 PM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:07:58 AM
So much ignorance around, this government has not done much in the way of education. Even if we don't know because the evidence is not there, say so, loudly. About 85% of the country will be surprised that having it once may not be the end of it (we don't really know), I don't know the truth but I suspect all sorts of things with this virus are more complicated than some think.

Why don't we all get it and move on.......
What about Sweden, they haven't bothered.........
It only affects old people..........
It's just Flu..........


Blah, blah
Yeah, agree. What's emerging from the health experts is that 'long-covid' looks to be a definite issue and a worrying one - only yesterday there were media reports about the Egyptian doctor, who got Covid in the hospital he worked at months ago and has left him paralysed right now and still in hospital.....awful.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39225 on: Today at 01:17:40 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:53:27 PM
As usual, devolved government seem to be piloting things first.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-54661494

If we're talking public messaging, the absolute bolognese of meanings which have been attached to the word 'lockdown' stands out. All a bit 'These go to eleven.'

Absolutely

Nandos rating, 3 tiers in england now these 5 tiers in Scotland. All still being rolled out 9 months after the WHO declared this as an international public health emergency
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #39226 on: Today at 01:48:26 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:06:47 PM
& track and trace finding less than 60% on contacts.

World beating.

Come to Ireland where you can do your own track and trace. This has actually happened.
 If only we'd known covid was contagious. If only we had hundreds of thousands on the dole who could have been trained. Teachers have had to do it for pupils.
Ah well at least we can lockdown every few months.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #39227 on: Today at 01:58:53 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:06:10 PM
Came back negative, thank God.
Good to hear.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39228 on: Today at 02:06:57 PM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 12:25:06 PM
Agree completely and it's one of the really frustrating things for me. I'd even go further and say that hiding away our scientists after April was deliberate by the government and is something we will regret dearly moving forward. We vacated the information space and allowed non-experts to fill it and take over the narrative about everything from test reliability to vaccine safety. When we need to retake control of that narrative in the coming weeks, importantly with regard to vaccines, they are going to find it is extremely more difficult to regain it rather than have kept it throughout like they should.

Definitely. A significant amount of the general public are unable to understand where the science ends and where the politics begins which in itself is problematic but the government should not have created this situation in the first place.

I remember reading that the US's pandemic protocol was for the process to be run by the science - but then Trump intervened and basically loudly said the opposite of the truth.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39229 on: Today at 02:25:59 PM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 11:44:45 AM
I think the app updates periodically through the day to see if any contacts were positive. I don't think it's instant so your notification, if it comes, might not come in until later in the evening.

Yeah, you were right. The notification came through an hour or so after that post. Self-isolating for the next 12 days.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39230 on: Today at 02:35:14 PM
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 02:25:59 PM
Yeah, you were right. The notification came through an hour or so after that post. Self-isolating for the next 12 days.
nightmare fella, hopefully it's just a precaution and you don't develop any symptoms.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39231 on: Today at 02:36:34 PM
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 11:26:37 AM
Bit confused.

Someone I work with (very closely, he shares the next desk over and we're frequently in meetings together), has tested positive for coronavirus. He was complaining of not feeling right since Wednesday last week but there was pressure from the big boss to keep coming in so he did. He took a test this Wednesday which has now come back positive.


For me this is part of the problem. This culture of businesses wanting workplace martyrs who come in everyday needs to stop. Companies need to realize that there has to be a zero-tolerance policy. If you are sick or have symptoms then stay home. If possible, work from home, but stay home. It's short-sighted to think it's disruptive if people call in sick. It's far worse if you are having to shut down or isolate significant numbers of staff, plus pay for deep cleaning.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39232 on: Today at 02:51:30 PM
Bozo saying it's his 'ambition' for families to be together at Xmas.

Fucking hell, if all his family gathered together at Xmas, it'd be a bit awkward. He wouldn't recognise half the kids.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politish
« Reply #39233 on: Today at 02:55:57 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:36:34 PM
For me this is part of the problem. This culture of businesses wanting workplace martyrs who come in everyday needs to stop. Companies need to realize that there has to be a zero-tolerance policy. If you are sick or have symptoms then stay home. If possible, work from home, but stay home. It's short-sighted to think it's disruptive if people call in sick. It's far worse if you are having to shut down or isolate significant numbers of staff, plus pay for deep cleaning.
it's one of the main reasons we haven't re-opened our offices since March, with no immediate plans to do so. We are all able to work from home with no pressure on anyone to have to go into the office.

The fact we still have a business operating at a profit and with a substantial amount of cash in the bank is amazing in the current climate and I doff my cap to the Management team
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39234 on: Today at 02:56:38 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:36:34 PM
For me this is part of the problem. This culture of businesses wanting workplace martyrs who come in everyday needs to stop. Companies need to realize that there has to be a zero-tolerance policy. If you are sick or have symptoms then stay home. If possible, work from home, but stay home. It's short-sighted to think it's disruptive if people call in sick. It's far worse if you are having to shut down or isolate significant numbers of staff, plus pay for deep cleaning.

Seen a societal change thread before and prob more apt for that.  But when society comes out the other side of this pandemic it may drive a culture change for some industries.  Growth and acceptance of WFH being an obvious one.  Yep pandemics have happened before but not in a period of exponential tech growth which enables different ways of working.
« Reply #39235 on: Today at 02:57:12 PM »
Haven't cases by specimen date been going down for about 6 days? (With the exception of a massive spike monday?)
« Reply #39236 on: Today at 02:59:11 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:56:38 PM
Seen a societal change thread before and prob more apt for that.  But when society comes out the other side of this pandemic it may drive a culture change for some industries.  Growth and acceptance of WFH being an obvious one.  Yep pandemics have happened before but not in a period of exponential tech growth which enables different ways of working.
I think this is bound to happen going forward, it will see a permanent change to the way people work, it will probably change the landscape of the City Centres though and will probably see a (much needed) reduction in the cost of office space as more will become available
