The number of people I work with now just saying get herd immunity out of the way and let's move on when there is no such ethical science for bloody herd immunity.
Here's my answer to those people
tell them 'okay let's do herd immunity but we'll need to do a bit of small research first which hopefully you'll be willing to sign up for'
during this experiment all we ask is for you and your family and relatives and any close friends to share a house with for a couple of months
after that if everything is tickety boo then let's go ahead with it
in the meantime, we will supply you with body bags and name tags
if anybody dies then could you please bag them up and selloptape their name tag onto the bag
the dead will be picked up every Tuesday and Thursday at 7am
thank you for your participation