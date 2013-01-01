« previous next »
COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39200 on: Today at 07:00:29 AM
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM
The number of people I work with now just saying get herd immunity out of the way and let's move on when there is no such ethical science for bloody herd immunity.
Get dying done
The parallels with Brexit eh?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39201 on: Today at 08:33:36 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:18:13 AM
This is it ultimately.

Whilst there will always be your idiots who dont believe anything from any sort of person in power, including something as serious as a pandemic, there is a whole other group within the general pop who needed it spelled out by the Govt. Or to be a bit more precise needed it spelled out to prevent them thinking other (incorrect / conspiracy theory) sources spelling it out and them thinking theyre correct simply because they understand it.

The Govt needed to be as precise as possible, be as direct as possible. Spell out the dangers, own up to them, own up to the problems they (and we) were facing and the path to get to where we needed to be.

They failed to do that though. And they did so, I believe, because theyve left themselves a massive grey area they can hide out in and appeal to their masses that theyve done a great job.

The fact we have an ever increasing number of idiots in this country, and we started from a high number, falls solely at the feet of this Govt.

One step further they have actively given out wrong, incoherent or contradictory advice/actions

Johnsons idiotic messages on this morning in march
The Cummings issue
Mixed messages about shielding
Pushing eat out to help out extremely hard
Telling people to stop working from home
Introducing new slogans every 2 months
The nandos alert level
Superseded by the "tiers" and shambolic handling of that
Johnson "show some guts" comment

They are a shambles

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39202 on: Today at 08:34:55 AM
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM
The number of people I work with now just saying get herd immunity out of the way and let's move on when there is no such ethical science for bloody herd immunity.

Do they also say 'Get Brexit Done' as well? ;D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39203 on: Today at 08:41:58 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:18:13 AM
This is it ultimately.

Whilst there will always be your idiots who dont believe anything from any sort of person in power, including something as serious as a pandemic, there is a whole other group within the general pop who needed it spelled out by the Govt. Or to be a bit more precise needed it spelled out to prevent them thinking other (incorrect / conspiracy theory) sources spelling it out and them thinking theyre correct simply because they understand it.

The Govt needed to be as precise as possible, be as direct as possible. Spell out the dangers, own up to them, own up to the problems they (and we) were facing and the path to get to where we needed to be.

They failed to do that though. And they did so, I believe, because theyve left themselves a massive grey area they can hide out in and appeal to their masses that theyve done a great job.

The fact we have an ever increasing number of idiots in this country, and we started from a high number, falls solely at the feet of this Govt.

One of the reasons we have a considerable number of idiots is because, in the main, people in this country lead comfortable lives. Nothing wrong with that but it seems that people expect things to sail blithely on without any hiccups.

You just have to see how seriously SE Asian countries, who have experience of respiratory epidemics, take it seriously and devote resources to tackling the problem at source.

We have a large cohort of selfish, pampered people in the UK who willingly subscribe to Thatcher's view  'There's no such thing as society'.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39204 on: Today at 09:06:46 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:49:37 PM
So only 15% of tests are being returned within 24 hours.

Over 7 months they've had to get this right...

It seems that we are capable of getting the majority of tests done within 24 hours looking purely at the volume of tests we do per day, thats assuming of course there are no logistical delays that mean the tests arent delivered to the testing centres quickly. A big assumption I guess.

But if the tests are delivered timely to the labs and they just wait there while they get through the previous 2 days backlog then a decision needs to be made. Which helps us more - getting every test done even with a delay or taking a controversial decision now to ignore the backlog and massively increase the tests returned within 24 hours? It would mean that probably the majority of 2 days worth of tests currently in backlog would never be done, a reset if you like. Its a decision that would be highly controversial but it may be the correct one if its believed that the majority of people are not isolating while waiting for the result. It would only be worth considering of course if we can then continue to keep up with demand, returning results for >80% of tests within 24 hours.

I dont see any other way to significantly increase the results returned within 24 hours quickly, that backlog means you need to double testing numbers to both clear the backlog and get the majority of previous days tests completed as well. It could be weeks before that happens, and the the better course of action right now is that controversial reset.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39205 on: Today at 09:37:26 AM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 09:06:46 AM
It seems that we are capable of getting the majority of tests done within 24 hours looking purely at the volume of tests we do per day, that’s assuming of course there are no logistical delays that mean the tests aren’t delivered to the testing centres quickly. A big assumption I guess.

But if the tests are delivered timely to the labs and they just wait there while they get through the previous 2 days backlog then a decision needs to be made. Which helps us more - getting every test done even with a delay or taking a controversial decision now to ignore the backlog and massively increase the tests returned within 24 hours? It would mean that probably the majority of 2 days worth of tests currently in backlog would never be done, a reset if you like. It’s a decision that would be highly controversial but it may be the correct one if it’s believed that the majority of people are not isolating while waiting for the result. It would only be worth considering of course if we can then continue to keep up with demand, returning results for >80% of tests within 24 hours.

I don’t see any other way to significantly increase the results returned within 24 hours quickly, that backlog means you need to double testing numbers to both clear the backlog and get the majority of previous days tests completed as well. It could be weeks before that happens, and the the better course of action right now is that controversial reset.
Your comments there remind me of my remarks from a couple of days ago, about the fact that we are beyond capacity testing testing and what this means for any apparent plateauing in cases.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344613.msg17416430#msg17416430

I respect your opinion on these matters - what's your view?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39206 on: Today at 09:47:29 AM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 09:37:26 AM
Your comments there remind me of my remarks from a couple of days ago, about the fact that we are beyond capacity testing testing and what this means for any apparent plateauing in cases.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344613.msg17416430#msg17416430

Im not sure we are beyond testing capacity yet. Just that much of our capacity is having to do tests that are >24 hours old. If we are already at overstretched capacity then that reset above wouldnt work at all, wed be back to where we were within days with a huge backlog again. I guess well get a hint of what state it might be in when the infection survey results come out this morning. Vallance has been quoted as saying there are 50-90k actual cases per day currently (while we identify about 20k) and Im guessing if the quotes are true then those figures are coming from the infection survey results.

How our daily positive infections relate to the estimated number of infections from the infection survey over the last 4-8 weeks might give some insight. If our testing is doing ok - the ratio of positive tests to estimated infections should remain fairly constant. If its struggling that ratio between the two will widen.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39207 on: Today at 10:01:55 AM
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM
The number of people I work with now just saying get herd immunity out of the way and let's move on when there is no such ethical science for bloody herd immunity.

Here's my answer to those people

tell them 'okay let's do herd immunity but we'll need to do a bit of small research first which hopefully you'll be willing to sign up for'

during this experiment all we ask is for you and your family and relatives and any close friends to share a house with for a couple of months

after that if everything is tickety boo then let's go ahead with it

in the meantime, we will supply you with body bags and name tags

if anybody dies then could you please bag them up and selloptape their name tag onto the bag

the dead will be picked up every Tuesday and Thursday at 7am

thank you for your participation


Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39208 on: Today at 10:12:26 AM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 09:47:29 AM
I’m not sure we are beyond testing capacity yet. Just that much of our capacity is having to do tests that are >24 hours old. If we are already at overstretched capacity then that reset above wouldn’t work at all, we’d be back to where we were within days with a huge backlog again. I guess we’ll get a hint of what state it might be in when the infection survey results come out this morning. Vallance has been quoted as saying there are 50-90k actual cases per day currently (while we identify about 20k) and I’m guessing if the quotes are true then those figures are coming from the infection survey results.

How our daily positive infections relate to the estimated number of infections from the infection survey over the last 4-8 weeks might give some insight. If our testing is doing ok - the ratio of positive tests to estimated infections should remain fairly constant. If it’s struggling that ratio between the two will widen.
Thanks djahern,

I suppose I am assuming that testing is capacity because of the backlog and delays. But logistics could be the primary problem, I appreciate that. Well, I hope you are correct and we get a better picture soon. Only by gaining better understanding of the specifics can we hope to fix the problems. Though history suggests that the Government are unlikely to grab the bull by the horns and do what needs to be done.

At least the Rt seems lower (for) now*. But more because individuals (and some companies) are doing their bit, irrespective of official advance and lack of governmental leadership (from day one).

* Winter is surely not going to help.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
Reply #39209 on: Today at 10:23:39 AM
Think the main (latest) issue with Testing is the bottleneck around Laboratories processing capabilities.  Or at least that was being reported a week or 2 back.
