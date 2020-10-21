« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN  (Read 1138479 times)

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39160 on: Yesterday at 05:06:47 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:49:37 PM
So only 15% of tests are being returned within 24 hours.

Over 7 months they've had to get this right...

& track and trace finding less than 60% on contacts.

World beating.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39161 on: Yesterday at 05:07:37 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 04:01:56 PM
News conference in a bit about Sunak changing his mind again on what's needed. Pretty much agreed with Gordon Brown and Anneliese Dodds after a delay

National lockdown incoming under the guise of a combination of regional tier 3s. Just takes a bit more time (as usual) with this mob.  Just dont call it a national lockdown.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39162 on: Yesterday at 05:10:42 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:07:37 PM
National lockdown incoming under the guise of a combination of regional tier 3s. Just takes a bit more time (as usual) with this mob.  Just dont call it a national lockdown.

Tier 3 is far from a lockdown though.

Schools are open. Shops are open. Gyms are open. Anywhere serving food are open. A lot of entertainment venues are open. There is a lack of "if you can, you must" work from home.

Basically it's pubs are shut and you can't go to someone's house.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39163 on: Yesterday at 05:11:48 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:10:42 PM
Tier 3 is far from a lockdown though.

Schools are open. Shops are open. Gyms are open. Anywhere serving food are open. A lot of entertainment venues are open. There is a lack of "if you can, you must" work from home.

Basically it's pubs are shut and you can't go to someone's house.

Don't forget to tell Kesey. ;D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39164 on: Yesterday at 05:12:22 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:38:14 PM
Sunak's following the Johnson 'use a bit of Classics because the Plebians will be impressed route'? Fucking Hell!

And I love the Jason and the Argonauts reference. Plenty of warnings in there for them.

To be fair Johnson is like a fat Argonaut chopping heads of the hydra.
Every time he gets one two more appear.
« Reply #39165 on: Yesterday at 05:13:45 PM »
I think what was telling was Boris calling letting the virus rip through the community as "uncontrolled expansion" - which they didn't want to do. I'd posit that what they're trying to do is "controlled expansion" now. They're not trying to protect the community, they eventually want everyone to get it, just at a much slower rate.

That's exactly why I think we won't go into lockdown. I think this is what Boris/Cummings plan has been all along.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39166 on: Yesterday at 05:14:12 PM »
So a couple of days after refusing burnhams request for an additional £5m they chuck billions at the problem. And theyd the cheek to accuse Burnham of politicising this? 

The word shambles became inadequate some time ago when it comes to describing this government.

Sky political reporter complaining about being muted because she dared raise this point in the conference.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39167 on: Yesterday at 05:14:52 PM »
Todays UK numbers

21,242 cases
18 deaths

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39168 on: Yesterday at 05:15:41 PM »
Fishy Rishi saying businesses face hardships going into level 2
I bet our manchester friends are furious seeing as they have been in lockdown since July.

Funny how it only gets their attention when its London or a Tory mayor.
Stokes greasy spoon market cafes have queues outside filled with single toothed fat racists waiting to do a vox pop for the BBC.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39169 on: Yesterday at 05:16:20 PM »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Yesterday at 05:13:45 PM
I think what was telling was Boris calling letting the virus rip through the community as "uncontrolled expansion" - which they didn't want to do. I'd posit that what they're trying to do is "controlled expansion" now. They're not trying to protect the community, they eventually want everyone to get it, just at a much slower rate.

That's exactly why I think we won't go into lockdown. I think this is what Boris/Cummings plan has been all along.

Yep
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39170 on: Yesterday at 05:17:42 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:06:47 PM
& track and trace finding less than 60% on contacts.

World beating.

They've ran out of rows again.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39171 on: Yesterday at 05:19:09 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:10:42 PM
Tier 3 is far from a lockdown though.

Schools are open. Shops are open. Gyms are open. Anywhere serving food are open. A lot of entertainment venues are open. There is a lack of "if you can, you must" work from home.

Basically it's pubs are shut and you can't go to someone's house.

Oh I agree but still too much for this government to invoke.  The initial lockdown also fell short of those imposed in some other countries.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39172 on: Yesterday at 05:20:01 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:19:09 PM
Oh I agree but still too much for this government to invoke.  The initial lockdown also fell short of those imposed in some other countries.

What was it, 15,000 passengers a day arriving from the likes of the USA and China?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39173 on: Yesterday at 05:26:30 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:07:37 PM
National lockdown incoming under the guise of a combination of regional tier 3s. Just takes a bit more time (as usual) with this mob.  Just dont call it a national lockdown.

Whole point of it is to bypass a vote in parliament where they'd need Labour to bail them out. One thing they have done which surprised me is to reverse course on different measures in different regions for tier 3. Which does make rational sense on one level but probably isn't going to please some of those complaining when measures in tier 3 change for everyone. I don't think I'm being Mystic Meg by suggesting something Whitty has already said won't work is going to be changed at some point.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39174 on: Yesterday at 05:49:18 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 05:14:52 PM
Todays UK numbers

21,242 cases
18 deaths

189 deaths, you missed the 9
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39175 on: Yesterday at 06:03:43 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 21, 2020, 10:59:51 PM
they won't have you will they?

Why the hell not :D
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39176 on: Yesterday at 06:06:32 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:03:43 PM
Why the hell not :D

Because the Swedes appear to have a high level of common sense?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39177 on: Yesterday at 06:08:50 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 05:11:48 PM
Don't forget to tell Kesey. ;D

I was weighting ages for someone to say that .
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39178 on: Yesterday at 06:12:31 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 04:38:14 PM
Sunak's following the Johnson 'use a bit of Classics because the Plebians will be impressed route'? Fucking Hell!

And I love the Jason and the Argonauts reference. Plenty of warnings in there for them.

About being fleeced?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39179 on: Yesterday at 06:21:10 PM »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39180 on: Yesterday at 06:34:34 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:06:32 PM
Because the Swedes appear to have a high level of common sense?

Do you know me do you on a personal level? or do you just like being an old bully like the rest??
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39181 on: Yesterday at 06:46:15 PM »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39182 on: Yesterday at 06:58:52 PM »
41,622 cases in France today!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39183 on: Yesterday at 07:02:44 PM »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 06:58:52 PM
41,622 cases in France today!
OMG - they need to do something there.....that's grim.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39184 on: Yesterday at 07:29:13 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 06:34:34 PM
Do you know me do you on a personal level? or do you just like being an old bully like the rest??

Well posting 'humorous' cracks like the one below doesn't look good with an increasing death rate for starters.

If you post stuff like that don't you expect a comeback?


Quote from: LiamG on October 12, 2020, 02:12:26 PM
"2nd Wave"  :wave

I'd say, so far its more of a ripple
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #39185 on: Yesterday at 07:33:23 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:10:42 PM
Tier 3 is far from a lockdown though.

Schools are open. Shops are open. Gyms are open. Anywhere serving food are open. A lot of entertainment venues are open. There is a lack of "if you can, you must" work from home.

Basically it's pubs are shut and you can't go to someone's house.

Unless they can rustle up a scran. Tier 3 'lockdown' is pissing in the wind. It's tier 2 with a few pub closures. I don't get why Burnham kicked up such a fuss to be honest.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39186 on: Yesterday at 07:36:42 PM »

I dont really understand how were going to avoid this...
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39187 on: Yesterday at 07:38:33 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 07:36:42 PM

I dont really understand how were going to avoid this...

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have acted to prevent it happening there. We've closed a few pubs.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39188 on: Yesterday at 07:42:32 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:38:33 PM
We've closed a few pubs.

And in doing so pushed a lot of family and friends into each others houses where social distancing goes out the window.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39189 on: Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 07:42:32 PM
And in doing so pushed a lot of family and friends into each others houses where social distancing goes out the window.

The number of people I work with now just saying get herd immunity out of the way and let's move on when there is no such ethical science for bloody herd immunity.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39190 on: Yesterday at 07:55:58 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:29:13 PM
Well posting 'humorous' cracks like the one below doesn't look good with an increasing death rate for starters.

If you post stuff like that don't you expect a comeback?


Quote from: LiamG on October 12, 2020, 02:12:26 PM
"2nd Wave"  :wave

I'd say, so far its more of a ripple

yeah and i said "So far" which was nearly 2 weeks ago!! but yet some of you on here will drop your sly little digs with your ripple ripple ripple comments, did i say it wouldn't go up ? no! and if you actually look back in the past i've said the virus will follow typical virus trends in going up in the winter!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39191 on: Yesterday at 08:07:06 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:33:23 PM
Unless they can rustle up a scran. Tier 3 'lockdown' is pissing in the wind. It's tier 2 with a few pub closures. I don't get why Burnham kicked up such a fuss to be honest.

Due to the amount of pubs and bars that don't serve substantial foods. I live in a suburb and in our town centre there are 6 bars within a half a mile that are all having to close tonight. Within a 1 mile radius of the dead centre, as well as the 6 I mentioned, I can think of another 3 bars, plus another 3 pubs, tahts 12 businesses all closing, thats what 50-60 staff right there. Then you have places like Monton, Chorlton, Didsbury that all have loads of small bars. Across Manchester you will be looking at a couple of hundred bars and pubs closing.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39192 on: Yesterday at 08:12:19 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 04:47:28 PM
Just make him stick his head out the window the whole way.

Probably safer to stick him in the boot.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39193 on: Yesterday at 08:36:46 PM »
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 08:07:06 PM
Due to the amount of pubs and bars that don't serve substantial foods. I live in a suburb and in our town centre there are 6 bars within a half a mile that are all having to close tonight. Within a 1 mile radius of the dead centre, as well as the 6 I mentioned, I can think of another 3 bars, plus another 3 pubs, tahts 12 businesses all closing, thats what 50-60 staff right there. Then you have places like Monton, Chorlton, Didsbury that all have loads of small bars. Across Manchester you will be looking at a couple of hundred bars and pubs closing.

Which they were offered 60 million for to compensate.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39194 on: Yesterday at 08:41:06 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:36:46 PM
Which they were offered 60 million for to compensate.

£22 million was the offer. Burnham and the rest of the leaders wantednear £90 million.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39195 on: Yesterday at 08:46:07 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:55:58 PM
yeah and i said "So far" which was nearly 2 weeks ago!! but yet some of you on here will drop your sly little digs with your ripple ripple ripple comments, did i say it wouldn't go up ? no! and if you actually look back in the past i've said the virus will follow typical virus trends in going up in the winter!

I mean this is back tracking a little. Youve been massively downplaying it for a while now and posting a lot of content with regards to deaths not following case numbers.

The ripple comment was ridiculous when you originally said it, especially because it came after many people telling you your comments prior to that were totally incorrect yet to continued. So yeah, people are rightfully calling you out on it.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39196 on: Yesterday at 09:30:47 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 05:49:18 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 05:14:52 PM
Todays UK numbers

21,242 cases
18 deaths

189 deaths, you missed the 9

Bloody broken "9" key on the numeric pad!

Yes unfortunately I did miss a 9, it would be nice it was 18, doesn't seem that long ago that it was that kind of number.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39197 on: Yesterday at 10:51:16 PM »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:55:58 PM
yeah and i said "So far" which was nearly 2 weeks ago!! but yet some of you on here will drop your sly little digs with your ripple ripple ripple comments, did i say it wouldn't go up ? no! and if you actually look back in the past i've said the virus will follow typical virus trends in going up in the winter!

didn't realise we were in winter yet, imagine what it will be like in a few months if action isn't taken!

What's your opinion on the firebreak in Wales?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39198 on: Today at 01:07:58 AM »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 07:54:34 PM
The number of people I work with now just saying get herd immunity out of the way and let's move on when there is no such ethical science for bloody herd immunity.

So much ignorance around, this government has not done much in the way of education. Even if we don't know because the evidence is not there, say so, loudly. About 85% of the country will be surprised that having it once may not be the end of it (we don't really know), I don't know the truth but I suspect all sorts of things with this virus are more complicated than some think.

Why don't we all get it and move on.......
What about Sweden, they haven't bothered.........
It only affects old people..........
It's just Flu..........


Blah, blah
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE, GYMS OPEN
« Reply #39199 on: Today at 01:18:13 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:07:58 AM
So much ignorance around, this government has not done much in the way of education.

This is it ultimately.

Whilst there will always be your idiots who dont believe anything from any sort of person in power, including something as serious as a pandemic, there is a whole other group within the general pop who needed it spelled out by the Govt. Or to be a bit more precise needed it spelled out to prevent them thinking other (incorrect / conspiracy theory) sources spelling it out and them thinking theyre correct simply because they understand it.

The Govt needed to be as precise as possible, be as direct as possible. Spell out the dangers, own up to them, own up to the problems they (and we) were facing and the path to get to where we needed to be.

They failed to do that though. And they did so, I believe, because theyve left themselves a massive grey area they can hide out in and appeal to their masses that theyve done a great job.

The fact we have an ever increasing number of idiots in this country, and we started from a high number, falls solely at the feet of this Govt.
