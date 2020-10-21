So much ignorance around, this government has not done much in the way of education.



This is it ultimately.Whilst there will always be your idiots who dont believe anything from any sort of person in power, including something as serious as a pandemic, there is a whole other group within the general pop who needed it spelled out by the Govt. Or to be a bit more precise needed it spelled out to prevent them thinking other (incorrect / conspiracy theory) sources spelling it out and them thinking theyre correct simply because they understand it.The Govt needed to be as precise as possible, be as direct as possible. Spell out the dangers, own up to them, own up to the problems they (and we) were facing and the path to get to where we needed to be.They failed to do that though. And they did so, I believe, because theyve left themselves a massive grey area they can hide out in and appeal to their masses that theyve done a great job.The fact we have an ever increasing number of idiots in this country, and we started from a high number, falls solely at the feet of this Govt.