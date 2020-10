I don't get why you can't do that from home though? Presumably the vast majority of the council's workforce are working from home so doesn't that leave vast swathes of the building empty? So why does another team need to also work from your office with so much empty office space about, it makes no sense? It's like they want everyone to get infected.



Good luck with the union, sounds like health and safety need to do regular risk assessments



Because we are selling off a load of council buildings. We work in the post room so deal with all the post, why most of the other sections work from home. A lot of the letters we do ourselves via our envelope machine. We are also a drop of point as well for council equipment and taking deliveries for IT equipment. We are just wondering when we eventually all go down with it, what the big plan actually is?