My arl fella has symptoms of some sort. Late 50s. Headache, eyes are red and itchy, shivering etc. That could be a normal flu or even sinuses but he's gone to bed early and it'll be hard work getting him to get a test because he's of that generation who want to just shrug things off. Don't get me wrong he wears his mask and fully cooperates with social distancing etc but he's just a bit old fashioned in that way. I mean this is a fella who busted his finger open so bad about 10 years ago that we literally had to drag him kicking and screaming to the hospital where he was lucky to keep his digit and needed plastic surgery.



It doesn't half make you worry though. He's a smoker, late 50s. Not overweight and works very hard in his job. I've been very tetchy tonight and worrying about someone you love having it just makes you think a bit more.



