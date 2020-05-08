« previous next »
COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

The tiered approach is enough to administer economic hardship, but not enough to effectively tackle the virus.

Utopia for this Tory government.
Quote from: Red-Soldier
The tiered approach is enough to administer economic hardship, but not enough to effectively tackle the virus.

Utopia for this Tory government.

There is an argument that the right time - and the only time that such a tier system should have come into operation was once a decision had been made at the 'end' of the first lockdown.

The virus in London was 2 to 4 weeks ahead of other parts of the country - it was at that time that the tier approach should have been done. Instead we all went out of sodding lockdown when the rate of infection had come down in London, yet was still rising in parts of the North.

And remember, Leicester - has been in lockdown for over three months, with no apparent sign of that being eased.

One Ginormous Shitshow.
Quote from: LiamG
Germany have only recorded 9,924 deaths all together in a population of 83million, where as the UK have recorded the most in europe 43,967 out of a population of nearly 70million

What did they do differently? Because that is a massive difference

My lad spends a lot of time in Germany.  They look at the science regarding how the virus is transmitted and (generally) avoid putting themselves in positions where they are susceptible to transmission.  We dont.  Not all Germans but most.  Clearly this doesnt apply to those who have to reduce transmission distance due to their occupation.
My arl fella has symptoms of some sort. Late 50s. Headache, eyes are red and itchy, shivering etc. That could be a normal flu or even sinuses but he's gone to bed early and it'll be hard work getting him to get a test because he's of that generation who want to just shrug things off. Don't get me wrong he wears his mask and fully cooperates with social distancing etc but he's just a bit old fashioned in that way. I mean this is a fella who busted his finger open so bad about 10 years ago that we literally had to drag him kicking and screaming to the hospital where he was lucky to keep his digit and needed plastic surgery.

It doesn't half make you worry though. He's a smoker, late 50s. Not overweight and works very hard in his job. I've been very tetchy tonight and worrying about someone you love having it just makes you think a bit more.

Quote from: Fiasco
It doesn't half make you worry though. He's a smoker, late 50s. Not overweight and works very hard in his job. I've been very tetchy tonight and worrying about someone you love having it just makes you think a bit more.

Must be hard, i dread to think how i would be if my parents caught it, they are in their 80s.

Not being overweight is a big factor in your dads favour, as is he seems to be active, the age thing is if course a worrying factor but the %'s get really scary a bit older than your dad, 65+. Smoking doesnt seem to be a big risk factor, dont know why though.

Dont want to downplay it as of course its worrying and you must be beside yourself at points but your dads got a lot better chance than a lot of others.
Quote from: Fiasco
My arl fella has symptoms of some sort. Late 50s. Headache, eyes are red and itchy, shivering etc. That could be a normal flu or even sinuses but he's gone to bed early and it'll be hard work getting him to get a test because he's of that generation who want to just shrug things off. Don't get me wrong he wears his mask and fully cooperates with social distancing etc but he's just a bit old fashioned in that way. I mean this is a fella who busted his finger open so bad about 10 years ago that we literally had to drag him kicking and screaming to the hospital where he was lucky to keep his digit and needed plastic surgery.

It doesn't half make you worry though. He's a smoker, late 50s. Not overweight and works very hard in his job. I've been very tetchy tonight and worrying about someone you love having it just makes you think a bit more.



I'm obviously nowhere near any kind of expert, but those symptoms don't seem to match the ones to look out for.

High temperature, persistant (new) cough - severe fatigue..
"Government sources" trying to get us to turn against each other, divide and conquer:

https://twitter.com/JasonGroves1/status/1318650844217266180?s=20
