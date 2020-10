Be honest. What is the plan here?



They've torn themselves between needing severe economic disruption to control the virus and wanting to do it on the cheap as there's yet worse trouble ahead regardless of how Brexit lands. So they're trying regional lockdown on the cheap by trying to bully local authorities into accepting most of the costs. Problem is local authorities are broke after a decade of austerity, on top of that a large number were dependent on sources of income which aren't there during a lockdown.