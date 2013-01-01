Some research suggests that some people already have immunity or some level of.
They do indeed, but terminology is key for those studies. They show T cell reactivity to sars-cov-2 in cell samples that predate this coronavirus or from people who dont display as positive for antibodies. T cell reactivity seems to morph into T cell immunity in press reports and they arent necessarily the same thing. We have very little data yet on if those that display T cell reactivity have improved immunity to sars-cov-2. One of the remarkable things of the human immune system is the vast repertoire of T cell reactivity that it generates for all of us from birth - there are many studies that actually show that T cell receptors can see antigens that the person has never been exposed to previously, due to their cross reactivity.
Weve little data also on if those that do have T cell reactivity can get infected. To simplify the immune system a lot - T cells react against infected cells, while antibodies prevent cells from getting infected. So an individual technically would have to be infected for reactive T cells to kick in, but if they are present, do they kick in fast enough so a person is not infectious? All still unknown really.