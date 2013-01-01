« previous next »
COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

conman

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38880 on: Yesterday at 10:23:59 PM
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 08:14:16 PM
Ireland confirms level 5 restrictions will apply from Wednesday.  Not sure exactly what that entails but sounds like a full lockdown.
More or less yea.


Travel restricted to 5km (it was 2km in April/May)
Only essential retail to remain open
Schools & creches will remain open
Only elite sports will continue
No visitors in your home
djahern

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38881 on: Yesterday at 10:27:05 PM
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 09:49:08 PM
Some research suggests that some people already have immunity or some level of.

They do indeed, but terminology is key for those studies. They show T cell reactivity to sars-cov-2 in cell samples that predate this coronavirus or from people who dont display as positive for antibodies. T cell reactivity seems to morph into T cell immunity in press reports and they arent necessarily the same thing. We have very little data yet on if those that display T cell reactivity have improved immunity to sars-cov-2. One of the remarkable things of the human immune system is the vast repertoire of T cell reactivity that it generates for all of us from birth - there are many studies that actually show that T cell receptors can see antigens that the person has never been exposed to previously, due to their cross reactivity.

Weve little data also on if those that do have T cell reactivity can get infected. To simplify the immune system a lot - T cells react against infected cells, while antibodies prevent cells from getting infected. So an individual technically would have to be infected for reactive T cells to kick in, but if they are present, do they kick in fast enough so a person is not infectious? All still unknown really.
rubber soul

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38882 on: Today at 12:09:32 AM
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 09:02:05 PM
Maybe just a really good immune system?

Which is why Im surprised the governments are not encouraging people to exercise more and eat healthier - both would place less burden on the NHS even without the Covid being around
So why are professional athletes catching it? They tend to exercise a fair bit and eat healthily.
I get that young, healthy people are less likely to be seriously affected by it but are they any less likely to actually get it?
kavah

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38883 on: Today at 06:25:33 AM
This article mentions 34 deaths last week just in the Royal (Echo link, it's a terrible site to navigate)

...hospitals are in danger of being overwhelmed if current admission rates continue...

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/nearly-80-coronavirus-deaths-recorded-19131159

Must admit I'm worried for my dad in his 80s. He lives alone and is good at wearing a mask and limiting his exposure but he does his own shopping not having mastered online.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38884 on: Today at 06:40:39 AM
Quote from: kavah on Today at 06:25:33 AM
This article mentions 34 deaths last week just in the Royal (Echo link, it's a terrible site to navigate)

...hospitals are in danger of being overwhelmed if current admission rates continue...

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/nearly-80-coronavirus-deaths-recorded-19131159

Must admit I'm worried for my dad in his 80s. He lives alone and is good at wearing a mask and limiting his exposure but he does his own shopping not having mastered online.

Cant you put his order in for him ?

One of my oldest friends lives in NZ and does his mams shopping each week since the 1st lock down.

Classycara

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38885 on: Today at 08:54:59 AM
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 05:45:42 PM
I wonder if we'll ever reach a stage where certain large-scale events will require people to have vaccinations and some sort of proof of that. I'm doubtful but I feel like there might be an 'in between' stage that'll need that.

That's a good thought because there already are some. Olympics are one but in terms of more consistency/greater numbers the most prominent I can remember is the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca

https://travelhealthpro.org.uk/news/427/health-requirements-for-hajj-and-umrah-pilgrims-2019
Jm55

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38886 on: Today at 08:59:03 AM
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 05:27:15 PM
Texas Republican who called COVID a 'scamdemic' organized family party that ended up killing his father-in-law, his partner's grandmother and leaving him close to death in hospital

    Tony Green, 43, from Dallas, threw the gathering for six people on June 13
    Within days Green and his relatives began feeling poorly, he said in a Op-Ed
    Weeks later the virus had 'torn up his family' after 14 of them fell ill and two died
    Green said he himself became so ill he was eventually hospitalized with doctors
    He was joined in the hospital by his father in law, Rafael Ceja, and his partner's grandmother; they both later died of the virus, Green confirmed 

I know this is happening in the US but if/when similar happens/has happened here surely we can be looking to prosecute the people that held the party under unlawful act manslaughter?

Its an unlawful act resulting in death, I know the law is more complex on it than that (studied it myself a few years back) and may need some tweaks to the legislation to cover it, but it really fucking should be covering it.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38887 on: Today at 09:37:38 AM
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 08:59:03 AM
I know this is happening in the US but if/when similar happens/has happened here surely we can be looking to prosecute the people that held the party under unlawful act manslaughter?

Its an unlawful act resulting in death, I know the law is more complex on it than that (studied it myself a few years back) and may need some tweaks to the legislation to cover it, but it really fucking should be covering it.

I know there's been a couple of cases were someone has been prosecuted for spreading HIV but the prosecution needed a lot of evidence of their knowledge and intent for it to be successful.

Jm55

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38888 on: Today at 09:46:02 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:37:38 AM
I know there's been a couple of cases were someone has been prosecuted for spreading HIV but the prosecution needed a lot of evidence of their knowledge and intent for it to be successful.

Yep and I remember those cases but thats different because having sex with someone isnt in and of itself an unlawful act so youve got to either prove that the defendant was intending to cause death or serious injury to arrive at a murder conviction, similarly, in order to satisfy the unlawful act element of manslaughter youd need to prove that the defendant was trying to cause some sort of harm which is incredibly hard.

In this instance, having a gathering of six or more people in your home is automatically an unlawful act as its illegal so that criteria is pretty readily satisfied. Where youd have the difficulty is showing that the transmission occurred at the gathering rather than on the way to it, from it, or in the days leading up to or after it which is why the legislation would need a tweak.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38889 on: Today at 10:06:05 AM
Not sure it's the right way round to deal with it. Do we really want to see nurses and doctors and care workers or pizza delivery drivers getting put on trial in a couple of years time as a result? This government's mad keen on new penalties to 'solve' problems which seem more about capacity to do differently than desire and we're still looking at a rough winter. 'Rule of six' is already punishable by a £200 fine for first offence, doubles every time after. Point already reached where putting something down as a new crime isn't helping solve the problem.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38890 on: Today at 10:12:41 AM
Work had picked up a little bit but it was dead last week and it's even worse so far this week, which is concerning considering we had to make redundancies after the first lockdown.
gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38891 on: Today at 10:26:39 AM
Neighbours had a party last night. Loads of mixing of houses, singing, shouting. Outside stunk of booze and weed this morning. Ended up with about 3 hours sleep...

Really don't to be that neighbour but was about 5 mins away from calling 101.

Can't even be arsed having a quiet word because know it work make any difference with him. Just pissed off
fowlermagic

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38892 on: Today at 10:45:28 AM
Quote from: conman on Yesterday at 10:23:59 PM
More or less yea.


Travel restricted to 5km (it was 2km in April/May)
Only essential retail to remain open
Schools & creches will remain open
Only elite sports will continue
No visitors in your home

Getting quite frustrated with it all as the vast majority of us are doing the right thing but its still not enough. Listening to the radio the other day where the current affairs host was showing his own frustrations as we are unable to maintain anything like a normal life, not even close to one as the fear is rampant. Rather than living with the virus we are living with lockdown restrictions which squeeze us to living off the state. Trying to be positive but its hard to see how we can stop the virus unless they / we do things right after this lockdown. The horse bolted perhaps when we did not clamp down on the increasing numbers in the major cities straight away and even restrict movement to essential travel btw the North. A strict curfew would be no harm either as the Gardai / Army should be ensuring our streets are empty at midnight and I never saw the point of amateur team sports / training / attendances at matches returning at the same time as the professionals. As I said its bloody frustrating as I have like many others in certain industries have had little to no work since March but I see people enjoying themselves as if there was no virus including some of the heads of our state and judicial system while getting paid 6 weeks vacation in the middle of the pandemic. Its no surprise due to that sort of irresponsibility we are back to Square 1.
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38893 on: Today at 11:34:34 AM
So Oxford has applied? to do Challenge trails from January! We're so slow at everything! So maybe emergency use for Vaccine before then but the rest of us ...what.....March/May/June?
12C

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38894 on: Today at 11:47:28 AM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:26:39 AM
Neighbours had a party last night. Loads of mixing of houses, singing, shouting. Outside stunk of booze and weed this morning. Ended up with about 3 hours sleep...

Really don't to be that neighbour but was about 5 mins away from calling 101.

Can't even be arsed having a quiet word because know it work make any difference with him. Just pissed off

Even without Covid you dont need shit like that on a weeknight.
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38895 on: Today at 11:48:29 AM
Get ready for a mad rush on Listerine Antiseptic

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/jmv.26514
TSC

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38896 on: Today at 12:12:18 PM
Johnsons imposed 12pm deadline to Burnham (to accept application of tier 3 for GM) has now passed.
Liv4-3lee

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38897 on: Today at 12:27:01 PM
What are the chances of them imposing an enforced lockdown?
A-Bomb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38898 on: Today at 12:29:22 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:12:41 AM
Work had picked up a little bit but it was dead last week and it's even worse so far this week, which is concerning considering we had to make redundancies after the first lockdown.

In what industry do you work?
reddebs

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38899 on: Today at 12:35:55 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 10:26:39 AM
Neighbours had a party last night. Loads of mixing of houses, singing, shouting. Outside stunk of booze and weed this morning. Ended up with about 3 hours sleep...

Really don't to be that neighbour but was about 5 mins away from calling 101.

Can't even be arsed having a quiet word because know it work make any difference with him. Just pissed off
It's funny with ours as once everywhere opened up the parties calmed down somewhat however since the 10pm pub shutdown and the rule of 6 were introduced they've kicked back up again.

ljycb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38900 on: Today at 12:37:07 PM
Just had my test. Flatmates grandad sadly passed away last week due to COVID, and flatmates brother - who lives with grandad - was in our flat the night before the grandad was rushed into hospital and then tested positive a few days after himself. Felt a bit of a weird sensation in my throat last night that lasted for a couple of hours but Im fine now. Fairly sure weve either got it or have had it but self-isolating regardless of the results we get until at least the middle of next week. Dont want to take any chances at all.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38901 on: Today at 12:38:08 PM
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 12:27:01 PM
What are the chances of them imposing an enforced lockdown?

In England? Slim any time very soon nationally because they've gone hard on 'regional solutions will work', but things look like they may need to escalate in some regions. Thinking Liverpool in particular with what's being reported in the Echo from the hospitals today. Manchester's trending that way too but is a few weeks behind currently. For a national decision, really boils down to London, doesn't it? Some of SAGE's members have said that where things are at nationally in a month or so's time is what will force a decision if the regional measures aren't enough.
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38902 on: Today at 12:39:09 PM
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 12:29:22 PM
In what industry do you work?

Manufacturing.
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38903 on: Today at 12:44:26 PM
Is Manchester in tier 2? If so, wouldn't it be best to put them in tier 3 now if they're still trending upwards? I thought the whole point is to stop areas getting that bad in the first place?
Liv4-3lee

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38904 on: Today at 12:53:45 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:38:08 PM
In England? Slim any time very soon nationally because they've gone hard on 'regional solutions will work', but things look like they may need to escalate in some regions. Thinking Liverpool in particular with what's being reported in the Echo from the hospitals today. Manchester's trending that way too but is a few weeks behind currently. For a national decision, really boils down to London, doesn't it? Some of SAGE's members have said that where things are at nationally in a month or so's time is what will force a decision if the regional measures aren't enough.

Sorry, I meant Manchester as we live in Stockport. to be honest I can't see these restrictions making much of a difference unless they close the schools.

Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:44:26 PM
Is Manchester in tier 2? If so, wouldn't it be best to put them in tier 3 now if they're still trending upwards? I thought the whole point is to stop areas getting that bad in the first place?

Yeah it is in tier 2 now and has been in different restrictions since August and it hasn't made a difference.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38905 on: Today at 01:12:45 PM
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 12:53:45 PM
Sorry, I meant Manchester as we live in Stockport. to be honest I can't see these restrictions making much of a difference unless they close the schools.

Supposed to be an announcement at 5pm on whether we're moving to tier 3 across GM.
A-Bomb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38906 on: Today at 01:22:27 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:39:09 PM
Manufacturing.

What do you guys make? I'm just curious as my sales team target manufacturers so any knowledge of reduction in production in a specific vertical of manufacturing could be useful for my guys.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38907 on: Today at 01:25:35 PM
The big study on how we're coping through the pandemic run by UCL wants to speak to people in certain sectors to understand their experiences. These are paid interviews.

* In the police force or fire service
* Delivery or postal services

https://twitter.com/Daisy_Fancourt/status/1318527802895904768

I did an interview with them a while back, they're really nice. :)
spen71

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38908 on: Today at 02:40:37 PM
All these restrictions are a waste of time when the universities are Open
Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38909 on: Today at 02:48:33 PM
Good on you, Manchester.
TSC

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38910 on: Today at 02:58:23 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 02:48:33 PM
Good on you, Manchester.

Reckon Burnham will accept the £60m.  Unfortunately it will save Johnson to an extent re his press conference later.
12C

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38911 on: Today at 03:15:54 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:12:18 PM
Johnsons imposed 12pm deadline to Burnham (to accept application of tier 3 for GM) has now passed.
Johnsons response
And therefore a state of war exists between us, Wiff waff 
