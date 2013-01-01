More or less yea.





Travel restricted to 5km (it was 2km in April/May)

Only essential retail to remain open

Schools & creches will remain open

Only elite sports will continue

No visitors in your home



Getting quite frustrated with it all as the vast majority of us are doing the right thing but its still not enough. Listening to the radio the other day where the current affairs host was showing his own frustrations as we are unable to maintain anything like a normal life, not even close to one as the fear is rampant. Rather than living with the virus we are living with lockdown restrictions which squeeze us to living off the state. Trying to be positive but its hard to see how we can stop the virus unless they / we do things right after this lockdown. The horse bolted perhaps when we did not clamp down on the increasing numbers in the major cities straight away and even restrict movement to essential travel btw the North. A strict curfew would be no harm either as the Gardai / Army should be ensuring our streets are empty at midnight and I never saw the point of amateur team sports / training / attendances at matches returning at the same time as the professionals. As I said its bloody frustrating as I have like many others in certain industries have had little to no work since March but I see people enjoying themselves as if there was no virus including some of the heads of our state and judicial system while getting paid 6 weeks vacation in the middle of the pandemic. Its no surprise due to that sort of irresponsibility we are back to Square 1.