So my mother tested positive for Covid. I live with her so expect to be tested positive too (went for a test today)
Thing is, symptoms of any illness are extremely mild to say the least. My mum had a headache last Saturday and a little nausea, but thats it. I've had a sore throat and a blocked nose since Tuesday and that's it.
I dont know if it's a false positive or an extremely mild form of the virus, or if I am counting too early at this stage, but with what I have heard of "mild" cases, this doesn't even seem like that. What I have feels like a mild cold, like I've had worse hangovers.
Still, in the house for another week or so I think (10 days from my first symptoms I believe is the self Isolating period assuming I get a positive test)