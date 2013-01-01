« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1121860 times)

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
I heard about Qingdao (pop more or less the same as London) test everybody over a 2 day period last week. Because of a small outbreak. Mind boggling really but there is no reason* it can't be done in the UK or U.S or Europe (*Obviously if you have competent people in charge of public health).


China's Qingdao city finds no new COVID-19 cases after testing 11 million people

 https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-qingdao-city-finds-no-new-cases-after-testing-11m-covid-19-13298512
Not really a fair comparison, as it was not the resources of Qingdao being utilised to test the population of Qingdao. Rather, it was the resources of China being utilised to test Qingdao.

Mind you. If the results are being accurately reported by China, that's quite the outcome.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Not quite business as usual then.

A damn sight more business as usual then currently, especially if your in Tier 1 or 2 though.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
The antigen test is the swab test to see if you currently have the virus rather than the blood test to see if you have antibodies. My partner did it back in August.

My bad, its the antibody test, the pin prick one.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
I hate the way they just randomly select people for these tests. I was pretty sure I had it in June, but there was no test to take back then. Not having a go at you like, but why they can't make an appeal for those who think they've already had it I'm not sure. I would have been interested to have found out.

The point of the exercise is to see how how many people in the general population have had the virus, you cant do that by specifically only asking people who think they have had the virus. That would skew the results.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
The line has moved from vaccinating the whole country in as short a time as possible, to vaccinating half the population to most people not getting vaccinated.

Quite the shift that has quietly happened.

If vaccine availability is an issue they need to be honest.  There are 7billion people in the world, its not a silly excuse.

Personally, I would want it. I work in an environment where its very difficult to socially distance, and Im with 30 other people in a small room with no masks. 

Hey ho.

Its all logistics coupled with what the vaccine actually achieves and how it works. These will all guide the rollout.

Its almost a certainty that it would require a booster dose. So the timing of that needs to be factored in, particularly with regard to when that boost needs to be given. If its 6 months for example, then does it leave the time to begin vaccinating down the age groups before you have to actually go back to the initial groups for the boost again.

That timescale also feeds into planning - its unlikely you want the mass vaccination for either initial or booster dose to fall at certain times if nurses and GPs are involved - you dont really want to pull them from normal duty for this at the busiest times of the year for little gain in preventing serious disease (if its the young you are doing at that time). You also want to time it right with respect to when we expect to see increases in infections - its less valuable to have vaccinated half the population to give protection over the summer when infections will likely be very low, only for it to begin to wane just at the point infections could be significantly increasing - next winter basically.

It sounds like some data has been seen by those in charge, including Van-Tam. Maybe what this shows has fed into a more concrete plan for this vaccination. Of course, the knowledge of the prime timescale for the boost will only be coming clear over the next couple of months - we are only 6 months after those first vaccinations who will still be being followed closely trying to measure what protection it still provides.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
I heard about Qingdao (pop more or less the same as London) test everybody over a 2 day period last week. Because of a small outbreak. Mind boggling really but there is no reason* it can't be done in the UK or U.S or Europe (*Obviously if you have competent people in charge of public health).


China's Qingdao city finds no new COVID-19 cases after testing 11 million people

 https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-qingdao-city-finds-no-new-cases-after-testing-11m-covid-19-13298512

Its very impressive, but the Chinese are able to use a different strategy for this. They are using pool testing, where they pool samples for up to 20 individuals into one test. Only if this pool returns a positive do they go on to test the samples in that pool individually. It can speed up testing and reduce resources needed by a huge margin. Its only useful though when expected infection rates in the population being tested are very very low. It wouldnt be if any use to the UK with the current infection rates. It would though have been very useful to have over the summer when infection rates were low and could be hugely useful when infection rates begin to drop after winter.

Its a real shame we havent invested time in perfecting this strategy to use in the previous summer or the coming spring/summer. We could have been using this strategy through the summer for real mass testing of certain settings - it could have had a huge impact on forcing numbers down even further over the summer months, putting us in a much better position right now. This is exactly they type of testing strategy that should have been outsourced to university research labs very early on. Let them perfect it for a wider roll out, its what they are good at. See Uruguay for the benefits of adopting this kind of test strategy early compared to neighbours Argentina (its not the only reason for the difference, but its played a huge part).
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Not really a fair comparison, as it was not the resources of Qingdao being utilised to test the population of Qingdao. Rather, it was the resources of China being utilised to test Qingdao.

Mind you. If the results are being accurately reported by China, that's quite the outcome.

 
Yes, I know a few people there and they were all tested on Tuesday and Wednesday (of course public compliance in China is much better for obvious reasons).

Quote from: djahern on Today at 11:34:41 AM
Its very impressive, but the Chinese are able to use a different strategy for this. They are using pool testing, where they pool samples for up to 20 individuals into one test. Only if this pool returns a positive do they go on to test the samples in that pool individually.

ah right, didn't know that, cheers.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
My bad, its the antibody test, the pin prick one.

Aha! That's a good opportunity then. Let us know when you get the results!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
The point of the exercise is to see how how many people in the general population have had the virus, you cant do that by specifically only asking people who think they have had the virus. That would skew the results.

Okay.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
The Uruguayan use of pool testing was able to focus on key sectors as well that were deemed to potentially be more likely to be at risk of spreading/obtaining the virus: long-term care workers, hospital employees, teachers etc.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
The Uruguayan use of pool testing was able to focus on key sectors as well that were deemed to potentially be more likely to be at risk of spreading/obtaining the virus: long-term care workers, hospital employees, teachers etc.
Uruguay went a couple of steps further than pooling and used matrix testing:

https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m3575

It could be (easily) argued that Rwanda is ahead of the UK in the battle against COVID.

https://apnews.com/article/understanding-the-outbreak-kigali-technology-africa-international-news-bcbbea9a87e5fb2c75611f4da65d4a06

https://www.voanews.com/covid-19-pandemic/rwanda-turns-mathematical-approach-enhance-coronavirus-testing

Crap. I had not properly read those Rwandan articles. It had already occurred to me that matrix testing could go three dimensional or further - Rwanda has already put into practice four-dimensional matrix testing.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Interesting articles

Ultimately it goes back to February. Needed to be more proactive particularly with returning travellers. Just didn't take it seriously enough. Then lost control and ditched testing and tracing. Since then we've been behind the curve
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Uruguay went a couple of steps further than pooling and used matrix testing:

https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m3575

It could be (easily) argued that Rwanda is ahead of the UK in the battle against COVID.

https://apnews.com/article/understanding-the-outbreak-kigali-technology-africa-international-news-bcbbea9a87e5fb2c75611f4da65d4a06

https://www.voanews.com/covid-19-pandemic/rwanda-turns-mathematical-approach-enhance-coronavirus-testing

Crap. I had not properly read those Rwandan articles. It had already occurred to me that matrix testing could go three dimensional or further - Rwanda has already put into practice four-dimensional matrix testing.

Yea its a great system. Its the benefits of getting your significant number of trained researchers involved early instead of placing them on furlough and keeping the system so centralised.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Uruguay went a couple of steps further than pooling and used matrix testing:

https://www.bmj.com/content/370/bmj.m3575

It could be (easily) argued that Rwanda is ahead of the UK in the battle against COVID.

https://apnews.com/article/understanding-the-outbreak-kigali-technology-africa-international-news-bcbbea9a87e5fb2c75611f4da65d4a06

https://www.voanews.com/covid-19-pandemic/rwanda-turns-mathematical-approach-enhance-coronavirus-testing

Crap. I had not properly read those Rwandan articles. It had already occurred to me that matrix testing could go three dimensional or further - Rwanda has already put into practice four-dimensional matrix testing.

There is an argument that Rwanda would have some form of experience with dealing with such infectious diseases, which would explain why they and other African countries would be far advance and better prepared for such an outbreak there - than us. It seems to me that governments here think throwing billions into questionable programs will just do the job - when there is an awful lot more besides than that.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
So my mother tested positive for Covid. I live with her so expect to be tested positive too (went for a test today)

Thing is, symptoms of any illness are extremely mild to say the least. My mum had a headache last Saturday and a little nausea, but thats it. I've had  a sore throat and a blocked nose since Tuesday and that's it.

I dont know if it's a false positive or an extremely mild form of the virus, or if I am counting too early at this stage, but with what I have heard of "mild" cases, this doesn't even seem like that. What I have feels like a mild cold, like I've had worse hangovers.

Still, in the house for another week or so I think (10 days from my first symptoms I believe is the self Isolating period assuming I get a positive test)
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
So my mother tested positive for Covid. I live with her so expect to be tested positive too (went for a test today)

Thing is, symptoms of any illness are extremely mild to say the least. My mum had a headache last Saturday and a little nausea, but thats it. I've had  a sore throat and a blocked nose since Tuesday and that's it.

I dont know if it's a false positive or an extremely mild form of the virus, or if I am counting too early at this stage, but with what I have heard of "mild" cases, this doesn't even seem like that. What I have feels like a mild cold, like I've had worse hangovers.

Still, in the house for another week or so I think (10 days from my first symptoms I believe is the self Isolating period assuming I get a positive test)
Loads of people have mild or no symptoms. Hope you and your mum feel better.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Loads of people have mild or no symptoms. Hope you and your mum feel better.


Oh I know. But the "mild" I heard was still sweating bullets barely able to leave bed. I always assumed mild just meant you dont need medical treatment.

As you say there are also those who are asymptomatic. I have symptoms just not anything I would recognise as covid, more like the cold.

Like neither of us even have a fever, or even a proper cough.

Cheers mate. I mean if this is the strain we have, extremely mild, I count myself very lucky. Touch wood it stays this way (mum is probably past the point of it being bad).

Hopefully it gives us some antibodies to see us through alright tonthe vaccine too.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Out of curiosity what made your mum go for the test?, So long as I haven't got a fever or coughing it's not something I wouldve considered.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Out of curiosity what made your mum go for the test?, So long as I haven't got a fever or coughing it's not something I wouldve considered.
The client we had in the salon yesterday said her symptoms started with her taste. 

She said her food tasted funny, not that she had no taste, then started feeling tired and a bit achy.

The fever didn't start till after she'd  tested positive.

No cough or difficulty breathing at all.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
So my mother tested positive for Covid. I live with her so expect to be tested positive too (went for a test today)

Thing is, symptoms of any illness are extremely mild to say the least. My mum had a headache last Saturday and a little nausea, but thats it. I've had  a sore throat and a blocked nose since Tuesday and that's it.

I dont know if it's a false positive or an extremely mild form of the virus, or if I am counting too early at this stage, but with what I have heard of "mild" cases, this doesn't even seem like that. What I have feels like a mild cold, like I've had worse hangovers.

Still, in the house for another week or so I think (10 days from my first symptoms I believe is the self Isolating period assuming I get a positive test)

Take care of yourselves. I had it back in June mainly a cough and lost my appetite for a few days. But there are a number of symptoms and not everyone is the same with them either.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
So my mother tested positive for Covid. I live with her so expect to be tested positive too (went for a test today)

Thing is, symptoms of any illness are extremely mild to say the least. My mum had a headache last Saturday and a little nausea, but thats it. I've had  a sore throat and a blocked nose since Tuesday and that's it.

I dont know if it's a false positive or an extremely mild form of the virus, or if I am counting too early at this stage, but with what I have heard of "mild" cases, this doesn't even seem like that. What I have feels like a mild cold, like I've had worse hangovers.

Still, in the house for another week or so I think (10 days from my first symptoms I believe is the self Isolating period assuming I get a positive test)

I tested positive last week, same type symptoms as you describe, I have had no fever but been fatigued with headches and only today lost my smell. Its been like a heavy cold. I am in the States, no contact from anybody after testing positive. I just don't think they have the resources to trace the amount of people who have it over here now thats it's spread as much as it has.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Some SAGE member saying Christmas will be tough this year with people not being allowed to visit family. Ha, there is no fucking chance my family wont be having a get together and bigger than a party of 6 or whatever the number is now.
