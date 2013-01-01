« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1117150 times)

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38720 on: Today at 09:45:21 AM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:28:38 AM
It looks odd, but maybe it depends on when they were tested.
As in "I have covid and its got worse" vs "I can't breathe, oh, you got covid".

But even the latter would mean, commhnity testing is failing badly.

I believe so. The NHS stats the chart cites put the first group as "admissions of confirmed Covid cases". Nationally, it's about 1:4 that way too.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38721 on: Today at 09:57:54 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:45:21 AM
I believe so. The NHS stats the chart cites put the first group as "admissions of confirmed Covid cases". Nationally, it's about 1:4 that way too.

Does that not mean, despite app and contact tracing, a lot of people are unaware that they have covid, until they have quite severe symptoms? You could think that some just couldn't get a test, but so many?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38722 on: Today at 09:59:55 AM »
Latest ICNARC report still looking positive in terms of a drop in mortality in this 'wave' compared to the first. Still early days though to make any inferences.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38723 on: Today at 10:18:48 AM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:43:30 AM
Ta, but is that enough? I have no idea how that compares to eg Manchester. I'd assume the amount of beds has something to do with the population size in the area.

In the best of times critical cares will run at about 80-90% capacity. Often, especially in winter, they are full and elective operations that require an icu bed after the surgery do get cancelled. It's not uncommon unfortunately. The numbers will never be enough to manage a new disease that's rising rapidly AND maintain normal services if things don't start to slow down. That's true of most places

Manchester University Trust has about 100 critical care beds (adult) pre covid.

Have to be very careful though as individual numbers are difficult to compare and extra capacity will vary and different regions have services organised differently. Wirral NHS Trust reported 18 beds, there's the chest/heart and and there are 20 in the Walton (but managing neurological conditions) - different trusts will serve populations of different sizes.

Is very difficult to know what geographical area those tables refer to. Shaun lintern is a good health journalist who has access to a lot of data and is in twitter. He's worth following
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38724 on: Today at 10:18:59 AM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 09:57:54 AM
Does that not mean, despite app and contact tracing, a lot of people are unaware that they have covid, until they have quite severe symptoms? You could think that some just couldn't get a test, but so many?

Don't know. For what it's worth for the context, Manchester city council alone is getting c.3k positive tests a week, and obviously the number for GM is going to be multiples of that. source. Can't imagine Liverpool (city and/or region) would be too different in terms of lots of positive tests in comparison?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38725 on: Today at 10:35:55 AM »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 09:59:55 AM
Latest ICNARC report still looking positive in terms of a drop in mortality in this 'wave' compared to the first. Still early days though to make any inferences.

But they do point out that is based on patients in a lower age group admitted so far though.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38726 on: Today at 10:37:24 AM »
Also wonder if it's to do with delays between testing and getting results. Considering you are probably only going to get tested when you have symptoms, you might be still waiting to get the result when it suddenly gets worse (which seems to be quite common with covid). The hospital admission would then likely not record you as being positive, but once the results come in, they add that to the record.
