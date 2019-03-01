I suppose the talks are going to have been around logistics of distributing to health workers, as well as how to promote/ensure uptake?



I'm optimistic uptake by health workers will be good, unlike flu vaccines (at least in previous years, hopefully its massively improved this year), but I do wonder what the approach will be. Presumably encouraged rather than mandated?



I think uptake by healthcare workers will be very high. I don't think this vaccine should be mandated at all really, for any group. I suspect we lose more by mandating than by sticking to encouragement and correct information.My feeling is that those we would lose to the hysteria of mandated vaccine would outnumber those that we would gain - you've essentially got many who have already made up their minds, they will definitely take it or they definitely won't. The important group really are the undecideds or those sitting on the fence. Mandating it will make some of those take the vaccine, but I think that more of them would move to the definitely not taking it group with the social media hysteria that would follow if vaccination was mandated.A real issue we have is that the UK vacated the scientific and medical knowledge public relations space for much of the Summer. This was deliberate by the government I believe when daily press briefings ended. Our experts were hidden away just as quick as they'd appeared in early March. The problem with vacating that space over the Summer is that it was filled by cranks and hearsay on social media. There was no pushback from our experts in the field, they were given no platform to do so. It's very difficult to regain that ideological space now, ideas and philosophies have become entrenched for many. We were already fighting an uphill battle with regard to vaccinations before COVID, then when vaccines and vaccinations become one the main topics of debate in the wider public our response is to hide away our experts. A truly bizarre decision by the government to add to their many others.