« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 962 963 964 965 966 [967]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1113804 times)

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 596
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38640 on: Today at 01:02:22 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:15:51 PM
https://www.pulsetoday.co.uk/news/coronavirus/exclusive-nhs-in-discussions-with-bma-and-others-around-december-covid-vaccine-programme/

Great news. I think we'll see that timeline, Oxford vaccine results in maybe 3 weeks, rolling review to make their conclusions by end of December.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,358
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38641 on: Today at 01:03:36 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 12:41:43 PM
You're right mate, of course - I was just being flippant about him being Foreign Secretary.

Oh I wasn't trying to disagree or anything. I just want to make sure that ignorant creep never ever gets off lightly.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,358
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38642 on: Today at 01:09:13 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:02:22 PM
Great news. I think we'll see that timeline, Oxford vaccine results in maybe 3 weeks, rolling review to make their conclusions by end of December.

I suppose the talks are going to have been around logistics of distributing to health workers, as well as how to promote/ensure uptake?

I'm optimistic uptake by health workers will be good, unlike flu vaccines (at least in previous years, hopefully its massively improved this year), but I do wonder what the approach will be. Presumably encouraged rather than mandated?
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,621
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38643 on: Today at 01:24:18 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:35:45 AM
Tier 3 restrictions are meant to be tailored to local region by the local authorities (although reality is government can insist and override them) from the basic set of restrictions set out all the way up to a full lockdown. Pass on how well it'll shake out with adjacent areas, Van Tam told GM leaders that there'd have to be coordination between adjacent regions but...

Usual quality planning going on, claim the tier system will simplify things, but don't standardise it so there's even more confusion than before.  :o
Logged

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 596
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38644 on: Today at 01:47:14 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:09:13 PM
I suppose the talks are going to have been around logistics of distributing to health workers, as well as how to promote/ensure uptake?

I'm optimistic uptake by health workers will be good, unlike flu vaccines (at least in previous years, hopefully its massively improved this year), but I do wonder what the approach will be. Presumably encouraged rather than mandated?

I think uptake by healthcare workers will be very high. I don't think this vaccine should be mandated at all really, for any group. I suspect we lose more by mandating than by sticking to encouragement and correct information.

My feeling is that those we would lose to the hysteria of mandated vaccine would outnumber those that we would gain - you've essentially got many who have already made up their minds, they will definitely take it or they definitely won't. The important group really are the undecideds or those sitting on the fence. Mandating it will make some of those take the vaccine, but I think that more of them would move to the definitely not taking it group with the social media hysteria that would follow if vaccination was mandated.

A real issue we have is that the UK vacated the scientific and medical knowledge public relations space for much of the Summer. This was deliberate by the government I believe when daily press briefings ended. Our experts were hidden away just as quick as they'd appeared in early March. The problem with vacating that space over the Summer is that it was filled by cranks and hearsay on social media. There was no pushback from our experts in the field, they were given no platform to do so. It's very difficult to regain that ideological space now, ideas and philosophies have become entrenched for many. We were already fighting an uphill battle with regard to vaccinations before COVID, then when vaccines and vaccinations become one the main topics of debate in the wider public our response is to hide away our experts. A truly bizarre decision by the government to add to their many others.
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,544
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38645 on: Today at 02:03:09 PM »
Yeah I mean even if just logistical talks it means they are moving forward so all good :)
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,358
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38646 on: Today at 02:06:50 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:47:14 PM
I think uptake by healthcare workers will be very high. I don't think this vaccine should be mandated at all really, for any group. I suspect we lose more by mandating than by sticking to encouragement and correct information.


So do I. Particularly in non-health worker populations. Wouldn't consider it for a moment. I come from a health promotion background so know all too well the unintended consequences of things that might appear logical.

My discussion intention was around those talks, and wondering about options that might be discussed for health workers in UK. More of a medical ethics discussion intention really, and trying to guess at what will be decided (I expect there would not be anything mandating workers to get the vaccine in the UK, but there will in other countries)
Logged

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 596
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38647 on: Today at 02:11:38 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:06:50 PM
So do I. Particularly in non-health worker populations. Wouldn't consider it for a moment. I come from a health promotion background so know all too well the unintended consequences of things that might appear logical.

My discussion intention was around those talks, and wondering about options that might be discussed for health workers in UK. More of a medical ethics discussion intention really, and trying to guess at what will be decided (I expect there would not be anything mandating workers to get the vaccine in the UK, but there will in other countries)

I don't think they will (or should) mandate even for health care workers. It gives ammunition to the anti-vaccination side to run with that's unnecessary for very little upside I imagine.
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,358
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38648 on: Today at 02:15:24 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 02:11:38 PM
I don't think they will (or should) mandate even for health care workers. It gives ammunition to the anti-vaccination side to run with that's unnecessary for very little upside I imagine.

Yep. If it was going to happen, it would have also come into winter preparedness discussions this summer and would have been implemented with flu vaccine.

Gov't appear to still be listening to JVCI - albeit terribly representing them with the taskforce pharma exec's characterisations of thier interim recommendations- so hopefully nothing weird or out of the blue
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,565
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38649 on: Today at 02:15:30 PM »
I want the vaccine, but I don't mind being at the back of the queue.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,389
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38650 on: Today at 02:15:38 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 01:09:13 PM
I suppose the talks are going to have been around logistics of distributing to health workers, as well as how to promote/ensure uptake?

I'm optimistic uptake by health workers will be good, unlike flu vaccines (at least in previous years, hopefully its massively improved this year), but I do wonder what the approach will be. Presumably encouraged rather than mandated?

I think it'll be close to 100%. I dont usually have the flu jab but I'm going to get it next week. When this comes out, and if Nuffield Health provide it for their clinical staff, I'll be putting my name down for it straight away
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,544
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38651 on: Today at 02:19:58 PM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 11:44:16 AM
That explains the differences then  :)

Just adds to the confusion of having different rules for different regions in the same tier!!

It makes sense but they did say this whole tier system was to simplify things so people knew what was going on!
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,358
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38652 on: Today at 02:21:02 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:15:38 PM
I think it'll be close to 100%. I dont usually have the flu jab but I'm going to get it next week. When this comes out, and if Nuffield Health provide it for their clinical staff, I'll be putting my name down for it straight away

Anecdotally know loads in public health who don't usually get flu vaccine getting it this winter too. So hopefully.

General trend since 2010 when it was 34.7% uptake for frontline health workers, has been fantastic and think this will help encourage more late-adopters
(source https://www.nhsemployers.org/news/2019/03/february-flu-uptake-figures-2019)

Likewise logistics making sure its available and convenient for them, I would hope, will be better than ever)
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38653 on: Today at 02:32:10 PM »
CNN reporting that Pfizer is applying for emergency vaccine use by November.  Usual caveats apply re whether or not it works and is passed by regulatory bodies.
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,565
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38654 on: Today at 02:40:54 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:21:02 PM
Anecdotally know loads in public health who don't usually get flu vaccine getting it this winter too. So hopefully.


That was certaily the case with me - I'm not a public health worker though.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 596
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38655 on: Today at 02:47:52 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:32:10 PM
CNN reporting that Pfizer is applying for emergency vaccine use by November.  Usual caveats apply re whether or not it works and is passed by regulatory bodies.


Yup third week of November seems to be the aim to submit and apply for approval. Reckon them and Oxford will be around the same time, maybe Oxford submitting just before.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,525
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38656 on: Today at 03:08:09 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 02:21:02 PM
Anecdotally know loads in public health who don't usually get flu vaccine getting it this winter too. So hopefully.

General trend since 2010 when it was 34.7% uptake for frontline health workers, has been fantastic and think this will help encourage more late-adopters
(source https://www.nhsemployers.org/news/2019/03/february-flu-uptake-figures-2019)

Likewise logistics making sure its available and convenient for them, I would hope, will be better than ever)
Wow - massive uptake in St.Helen's & Knowsley Acute Trust.......95% !!
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,544
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38657 on: Today at 03:19:56 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 02:32:10 PM
CNN reporting that Pfizer is applying for emergency vaccine use by November.  Usual caveats apply re whether or not it works and is passed by regulatory bodies.


Just sounds like America wanting to be first............................................................................................ignore China and Russia
Logged

Online Babel Time

  • "Gezza job!"
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38658 on: Today at 03:23:26 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:19:56 PM
Just sounds like America wanting to be first............................................................................................ignore China and Russia

Technically speaking that one is German. Primary developer for it is BioNTech.
Logged
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on June 14, 2010, 12:53:25 PM
...
Babel Time (n) Difference in time between supporters calling for player to come from the bench in a bid to change the game, and the time it takes the supporters to round on said substitute after he's come on and proved ineffectual. ...

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38659 on: Today at 03:26:00 PM »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 03:19:56 PM
Just sounds like America wanting to be first............................................................................................ignore China and Russia

Likely Trump will be all over it
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,544
  • Insert something awesome here!
    • Davidlloydtools
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38660 on: Today at 03:30:20 PM »
Quote from: Babel Time on Today at 03:23:26 PM
Technically speaking that one is German. Primary developer for it is BioNTech.

Oh nice, I trust the Germermans to get a vaccine right more than the US
Logged

Online djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 596
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38661 on: Today at 03:31:19 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 03:26:00 PM
Likely Trump will be all over it

Nah, approval wont come before the election. Watch him do a 180 when he loses the election and the vaccine is approved soon after he'll be claiming it's unsafe and will do everything he can to slow it down.
Logged

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,578
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38662 on: Today at 04:14:55 PM »
Daily announced UK numbers

15,650 cases
136 deaths

Positive cases by sample date are as shown below

https://twitter.com/RP131/status/1317123605252231169/photo/1

« Last Edit: Today at 04:24:15 PM by filopastry »
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,068
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38663 on: Today at 04:15:44 PM »
Ventilation indoors now being pushed. Winter jumpers may need pulling out early
Logged

Online Felch Aid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,070
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38664 on: Today at 04:25:32 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 04:15:44 PM
Ventilation indoors now being pushed. Winter jumpers may need pulling out early

I've always done this due to shitty winter viruses. The wife will need some persuasion as usual!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 962 963 964 965 966 [967]   Go Up
« previous next »
 