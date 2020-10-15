I agree Zeb - where they could, and have to be fair, is disagree over the financial support for businesses and workers. Problem is the Tories are attempting to play one off against the other.



Leese said at the statement today that they'd seen that so all the councils were phoning each other every hour to compare notes on what the government was demanding and offering. If the government agree to the demands of one, then they can't resist the demands from all. Shameful thing is trying to make them all compete for the test and trace funding. Like Burnham says, currently it's going to have the most impact in authorities not even allowed to compete for it yet... Utter shambles though. GM can't even agree a framework for housing in like years and government's got them all on same page, across all parties, in a few days of being chronically crap.