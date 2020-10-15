« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 960 961 962 963 964 [965]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1111379 times)

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,528
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38560 on: Yesterday at 05:10:07 PM »
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,831
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38561 on: Yesterday at 05:15:01 PM »
This is the full statement from GM. All GM leaders means a Tory one from Bolton too.

Quote
Here's the statement from Mayor, Deputy Mayors and all 10 Greater Manchester Leaders in full:

Today we communicated our clear and unanimous view to the Government: it is wrong to place some of the poorest parts of England in a punishing lockdown without proper support for the people and businesses affected.

To do so will result in certain hardship, job losses and business failure. It will cause harm in a different way - to peoples mental health - and is not certain to control the virus.

Last night, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer told Greater Manchester Leaders that to bring the infection rates down any regional lockdown would require widespread closures way beyond pubs to stand any chance of working and would have to be done in tandem with other neighbouring regions. And, even then, it would not be certain to work.

But heres the point: the Government is not giving city-regions like ours and the Liverpool City Region the necessary financial backing for full lockdowns of that kind.

That is why we have unanimously opposed the Governments plans for Tier 3  they are flawed and unfair.

They are asking us to gamble our residents jobs, homes, and businesses - and a large chunk of our economy - on a strategy that their own experts tell them might not work.

We would never sign up to that.

The only thing certain to work, as the DCMO told us last night, is a national lockdown.

But the Government told us this morning it is unwilling to do that because of the damage it will do to the national economy.

And yet that is what they want to impose on the North West.

So that was our conclusion from the No10 meeting this morning: they are willing to sacrifice jobs and businesses here to try and save them elsewhere.

Greater Manchester, the Liverpool City-Region and Lancashire are being set up as the canaries in the coalmine for an experimental regional lockdown strategy as an attempt to prevent the expense of what is truly needed.

The very least they should be offering the people of Greater Manchester who will be affected by these closures is:

* a full and fair 80% furlough for all affected workers;
* 80% income support for people who are self-employed;
* and a proper compensation scheme for businesses.

So far, they have not been prepared to offer that.

Imposing damaging regionals lockdowns in this way wont work.

It will level-down the regions and make recovery longer and harder.

To those who say this is all politics, let me remind you that, 10 weeks ago, myself, the two Deputy Mayors and all the Leaders become the first to work with the Government in accepting regional restrictions and people here have been struggling under them ever since.

This is an important moment. Greater Manchester will stand firm.

We are fighting back  for fairness and for the health of our people in the broadest sense.

https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/they-asking-gamble-jobs-homes-19110194

Leese, Manchester city council leader and running GM's response to this pandemic, was even blunter than Burnham in saying the Government's advisors admitted this tier plan wouldn't work. That should really concern the government cause Leese is about as 'establishment' Labour as you could find. He's hardly one to be checking whether there's a demo to attend.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,699
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38562 on: Yesterday at 05:28:20 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 04:53:05 PM
I feel like the government have completely lost control now since early September really. They had no strategy for Schools going back or Students going back to Uni at all. It was just a case of shove everyone back at once and hope for the best with a flimsy test and trace app.

I think all trust and control is lost now. Until a vaccine is In place more will die of covid and more will die of other illness/mental health issues linked to job loss and not being to have any sort of normal outlet.

Boris will be dumped in January the way it's going, he's clinging on to see Brexit through. They've completely lost control.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38563 on: Yesterday at 05:28:56 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:50:47 PM
Daily announced UK numbers

18,980 cases
138 deaths

Plus cases by sample date

https://twitter.com/RP131/status/1316768944192131073



Reporting (Sky news) that 4931 are in hospital which is highest since June.  This is an increase of 792 today.  Also a further 50 on ventilators today.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38564 on: Yesterday at 05:34:13 PM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 03:53:49 PM
National lockdown within a week to 10 days, I think.

Its this slow, insipid pace that the government has had throughout this - that is yet again going to cost lives.

Doesn't have funds to help arrange an adequate furlough scheme - but no issues ploughing 12bn into the black hole that is Test and Trace.

Really have had it with this lot.


Unfortunately they have yet to reach the bottom of the incompetence barrel.  This mob arent even a typical Tory government.  Thrown together on a populist Brexit ticket, led by a shyster PM and unelected adviser.
Logged

Offline Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,386
  • JFT96
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38565 on: Yesterday at 05:35:25 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:28:20 PM
Boris will be dumped in January the way it's going, he's clinging on to see Brexit through. They've completely lost control.

Can't see it, no one will want this shitshow on their hands. He survives until a vaccine is available, then whoever takes over rides on the coat tails of that if its successful
Logged
Quote from: Red_Rich on May 30, 2020, 12:19:36 AM

Bangkok Ladyboys went down a treat ... so probably do them again  ;D ;D

Online In Fowler We Trust

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,833
  • Truth Justice
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38566 on: Yesterday at 05:45:33 PM »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 05:44:03 PM
It's a pity chippy tits couldn't focus more of his attention on bringing the government to task the same way Andy Burnham has regarding Merseyside & the rest of the north west. Criticizing young people for being selfish, irresponsible, & reckless isn't going to change anything other than getting his big, fat, head into the papers again. He might be a much larger figure than Manchester's mayor, but he's a lightweight in comparison on a political basis.

Surely it's Steve Rotheram who should be doing that?
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline djahern

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 590
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38567 on: Yesterday at 06:01:17 PM »
Quote from: electricghost on Yesterday at 02:19:27 PM
Has there been any reliable  information on how effective the vaccine could be ?

We have not achieved a 50% success rate for flu vaccination in that age group in the last 5 years, often much lower. The worst year in 2017/18 was only 15% effective for all ages and 10% effective for over 65's.

I know they are not the same disease, just wondering where the confidence is coming from we will achieve that kind of success on something we have never done before.

Not yet, estimates the first generation of vaccines might be 80% effective which would be great.

They are different to the yearly flu vaccine which is reformulated each year to target 3 or 4 strains that are predicted to be the most prevalent. A lot of the vaccines to SARS-Cov-2 target it's spike protein, which shouldn't be changing too much, especially compared to flu proteins. They shouldn't have the same yearly variability as the flu vaccine as they don't have to predict any predominant strain, if it works it works.
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 22
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38568 on: Yesterday at 06:04:52 PM »
Quote from: In Fowler We Trust on Yesterday at 05:45:33 PM
Surely it's Steve Rotheram who should be doing that?

He did actually tweet yesterday that him & Andy Burnham stood side by side on this matter & they wouldn't let the government divide them.

https://twitter.com/MetroMayorSteve/status/1316451776841871360?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38569 on: Yesterday at 06:07:03 PM »
Quote from: In Fowler We Trust on Yesterday at 05:45:33 PM
Surely it's Steve Rotheram who should be doing that?
The thing is, all the leaders on Merseyside should be in unison and at one with Gt. Manchester on this..........any chink and this shower of a govt will drive a wedge in (and have !)
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,831
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38570 on: Yesterday at 06:08:42 PM »
Problem Liverpool have is that the situation right now is not good at all so Rotheram and/or Anderson rejecting extra measures makes them look like they don't care about hospital beds filling. That's not the situation in Manchester, yet.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,906
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38571 on: Yesterday at 06:10:19 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:08:42 PM
Problem Liverpool have is that the situation right now is not good at all so Rotheram and/or Anderson rejecting extra measures makes them look like they don't care about hospital beds filling. That's not the situation in Manchester, yet.

Yeah was about to post this.

Manchester has a bit of time to hold things off and force matters. Liverpool is further ahead and without action, any action, things would be catastrophic here.
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38572 on: Yesterday at 06:11:06 PM »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 06:04:52 PM
He did actually tweet yesterday that him & Andy Burnham stood side by side on this matter & they wouldn't let the government divide them.

https://twitter.com/MetroMayorSteve/status/1316451776841871360?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
I can't read that as I'm not on twatter - but, there you go, what I said.....so, sorry, hadn't seen that.
Logged

Offline Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,776
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38573 on: Yesterday at 06:12:39 PM »
Its just cases etc etc

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38574 on: Yesterday at 06:14:19 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:08:42 PM
Problem Liverpool have is that the situation right now is not good at all so Rotheram and/or Anderson rejecting extra measures makes them look like they don't care about hospital beds filling. That's not the situation in Manchester, yet.
I agree Zeb - where they could, and have to be fair, is disagree with govt over the financial support for businesses and workers. Problem is the Tories are attempting to play one off against the other.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:57:37 PM by Thepooloflife »
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,906
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38575 on: Yesterday at 06:15:57 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 06:12:39 PM
Its just cases etc etc

Looks like a ripple.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,831
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38576 on: Yesterday at 06:40:55 PM »
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Yesterday at 06:14:19 PM
I agree Zeb - where they could, and have to be fair, is disagree over the financial support for businesses and workers. Problem is the Tories are attempting to play one off against the other.

Leese said at the statement today that they'd seen that so all the councils were phoning each other every hour to compare notes on what the government was demanding and offering. If the government agree to the demands of one, then they can't resist the demands from all. Shameful thing is trying to make them all compete for the test and trace funding. Like Burnham says, currently it's going to have the most impact in authorities not even allowed to compete for it yet... Utter shambles though. GM can't even agree a framework for housing in like years and government's got them all on same page, across all parties, in a few days of being chronically crap.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,340
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38577 on: Yesterday at 06:43:59 PM »
Logged

Offline Thepooloflife

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,522
  • Justice for the 96
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38578 on: Yesterday at 06:55:39 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:40:55 PM
Leese said at the statement today that they'd seen that so all the councils were phoning each other every hour to compare notes on what the government was demanding and offering. If the government agree to the demands of one, then they can't resist the demands from all. Shameful thing is trying to make them all compete for the test and trace funding. Like Burnham says, currently it's going to have the most impact in authorities not even allowed to compete for it yet... Utter shambles though. GM can't even agree a framework for housing in like years and government's got them all on same page, across all parties, in a few days of being chronically crap.
That's interesting..... and ironic as you say.
Logged

Offline John C

  • "...It matters a bit...."
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,805
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38579 on: Yesterday at 07:14:07 PM »
Quote from: In Fowler We Trust on Yesterday at 05:45:33 PM
Surely it's Steve Rotheram who should be doing that?
Yep, and the..
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:08:42 PM
Problem Liverpool have is that the situation right now is not good at all so Rotheram and/or Anderson rejecting extra measures makes them look like they don't care about hospital beds filling. That's not the situation in Manchester, yet.
Exactly. Failing to understand a political responsibility towards public health, name-calling and singling people to blame during this exact situation isn't helpful. The target should be this government for failing once again to support this city when it genuinely needs help.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38580 on: Yesterday at 07:39:53 PM »
Burnham also made reference he was speaking on behalf of Liverpool city region earlier.  Ch4 news report seemed to suggest Liverpool manchester Yorks and Lancs are opposing government together. 

Then Khan was on peddling similar line for London.
Logged

Offline Wilmo

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 852
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38581 on: Yesterday at 08:32:34 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:39:53 PM
Burnham also made reference he was speaking on behalf of Liverpool city region earlier.  Ch4 news report seemed to suggest Liverpool manchester Yorks and Lancs are opposing government together. 

Then Khan was on peddling similar line for London.

The North remembers.
Logged
'History has always shown that when we stay together we can sort out problems. When we split then we start fighting. There was not one time in history where division creates success.' - Klopp

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,109
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38582 on: Yesterday at 10:08:32 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 07:39:53 PM
Burnham also made reference he was speaking on behalf of Liverpool city region earlier.  Ch4 news report seemed to suggest Liverpool manchester Yorks and Lancs are opposing government together. 

Then Khan was on peddling similar line for London.

Khan took the piss there, wearing a suit jacket on top of a down jacket/gilet.
Logged

Offline Reeves

  • Back from the dead. Bit simples.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,628
  • "THE DISTANCE BETWEEN INSANITY AND GENIUS.........
    • RAWK
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38583 on: Yesterday at 10:19:32 PM »
Track and trace does not work on my phone which is an IPhone 6 as it's too old. How many people in this country have a more modern phone than an Iphone 6 out of 70m?! 10%? Many people don't even have mobiles let alone something more modern. A complete fucking flaw in the system. Ridiculous.
Logged
..........IS MEASURED ONLY BY SUCCESS"

RAWK - HJC Champions 2003
Former RAWK Scribe 2002 - 2004

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38584 on: Yesterday at 10:44:54 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 10:19:32 PM
Track and trace does not work on my phone which is an IPhone 6 as it's too old. How many people in this country have a more modern phone than an Iphone 6 out of 70m?! 10%? Many people don't even have mobiles let alone something more modern. A complete fucking flaw in the system. Ridiculous.
I understand that the UK has one of the highest proportions of smartphone use in the world. Maybe even the highest. Still, your point stands. Obviously track and trace should work on just about any smart phone.
Logged

Offline Just Elmo?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,555
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38585 on: Yesterday at 10:56:07 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 10:19:32 PM
Track and trace does not work on my phone which is an IPhone 6 as it's too old. How many people in this country have a more modern phone than an Iphone 6 out of 70m?! 10%? Many people don't even have mobiles let alone something more modern. A complete fucking flaw in the system. Ridiculous.
Way way more than 10%
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,202
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38586 on: Yesterday at 11:14:56 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 10:19:32 PM
Track and trace does not work on my phone which is an IPhone 6 as it's too old. How many people in this country have a more modern phone than an Iphone 6 out of 70m?! 10%? Many people don't even have mobiles let alone something more modern. A complete fucking flaw in the system. Ridiculous.

I've got a more up to date iphone but I can't install it as I'm not on the latest iOS. I can't update my iOS because I've not enough space left on my phone..... but at least in the time it's taken to type this the track and trace consultants will have earn't about another £20 each.....
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,211
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38587 on: Yesterday at 11:17:53 PM »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:28:20 PM
Boris will be dumped in January the way it's going, he's clinging on to see Brexit through. They've completely lost control.

I think Brexit not being delayed due to a National Emergency - will cause greater harm to the Tories, it's only going to need to take one spark - whether that's Farmers blockading ports in protest at govt's reneging on agreements concerning food standards, if Brexit causes food and medicine shortages - and that's not even taking into account what the fuck is the state of Covid at that point.

Boris will be doing well to get out of power without major unrest occurring. Sorry for coming off the road just there.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:21:10 PM by Commie Bobbie »
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,906
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38588 on: Yesterday at 11:20:01 PM »
Quote from: Reeves on Yesterday at 10:19:32 PM
Track and trace does not work on my phone which is an IPhone 6 as it's too old. How many people in this country have a more modern phone than an Iphone 6 out of 70m?! 10%? Many people don't even have mobiles let alone something more modern. A complete fucking flaw in the system. Ridiculous.

Yeah posted the same a while back. Wont upgrade as dont want a bigger phone (thankfully the 12 mini sorts that) but its fucking stupid it doesnt work on a phone as modern as an iPhone 6.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,922
  • Dutch Class
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38589 on: Yesterday at 11:20:46 PM »
University of Oxford@UniofOxford
Scientists from @OxfordPhysics have developed an extremely rapid diagnostic test for Covid-19 that detects and identifies viruses in less than five minutes.
https://www.ox.ac.uk/news/2020-10-15-oxford-scientists-develop-extremely-rapid-diagnostic-test-covid-19
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,576
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38590 on: Yesterday at 11:25:37 PM »
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Yesterday at 11:17:53 PM
I think Brexit not being delayed due to a National Emergency - will cause greater harm to the Tories, it's only going to need to take one spark - whether that's Farmers blockading ports in protest at govt's reneging on agreements concerning food standards, if Brexit causes food and medicine shortages - and that's not even taking into account what the fuck is the state of Covid at that point.

Boris will be doing well to get out of power without major unrest occurring. Sorry for coming off the road just there.

I'm kind of feeling the same way about this winter, I honestly don't think you can rule out the prospect of civil unrest if this shitshow carries on
Logged

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,211
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38591 on: Yesterday at 11:30:07 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 11:25:37 PM
I'm kind of feeling the same way about this winter, I honestly don't think you can rule out the prospect of civil unrest if this shitshow carries on

It's all there now.

Northern cities getting shafted by central government - that's what happens when you ease lockdown on the whole country when some regions rates of infection hadn't come down due to a lag. Leicester is still in lockdown, 3 and a half months on.

Shut down jobs, give 2/3rds of a wage, but expect the poorest in our society to still pay 100% of their bills.

Fucking hell.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Lad

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,178
  • Transforming into a customer.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #38592 on: Today at 06:21:53 AM »
My brothers local in north Liverpool have started serving a bowl of scouse for a quid which you have to purchase when you go in. Theyve never done food before. You are then free to stay and drink for as long as you like. He said the police came in yesterday and checked it out before giving it the ok.

He stopped off at Spoons later for another without having to purchase any sort of substantial meal which the government say is essential for a pub to stay open.
Its all very slapdash.
Logged
Comedian, chameleon, corinthion and caricature.
Pages: 1 ... 960 961 962 963 964 [965]   Go Up
« previous next »
 