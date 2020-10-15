Has there been any reliable information on how effective the vaccine could be ?
We have not achieved a 50% success rate for flu vaccination in that age group in the last 5 years, often much lower. The worst year in 2017/18 was only 15% effective for all ages and 10% effective for over 65's.
I know they are not the same disease, just wondering where the confidence is coming from we will achieve that kind of success on something we have never done before.
Not yet, estimates the first generation of vaccines might be 80% effective which would be great.
They are different to the yearly flu vaccine which is reformulated each year to target 3 or 4 strains that are predicted to be the most prevalent. A lot of the vaccines to SARS-Cov-2 target it's spike protein, which shouldn't be changing too much, especially compared to flu proteins. They shouldn't have the same yearly variability as the flu vaccine as they don't have to predict any predominant strain, if it works it works.