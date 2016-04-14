« previous next »
COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Clint Eastwood

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38480 on: Yesterday at 09:43:50 PM
Reckon Greater Manchester will be in tier 3 tomorrow, which is shit.
gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38481 on: Yesterday at 09:56:06 PM
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:43:50 PM
Reckon Greater Manchester will be in tier 3 tomorrow, which is shit.

Well I think the more places that go tier 3 (places with tory councilors), the more likely boris folds and either pushes a circuit or makes the furlough scheme better
Skeeve

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38482 on: Yesterday at 10:01:43 PM
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:43:50 PM
Reckon Greater Manchester will be in tier 3 tomorrow, which is shit.

Seems to be the case:

https://twitter.com/AndyBurnhamGM/status/1316459803666010118?s=20
Clint Eastwood

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38483 on: Yesterday at 10:04:41 PM
I wonder when areas down South with infection rates similar to Oldham at the end of August (that led to the whole of GM having heightened restrictions) will be moved to tier 2.

Honestly the whole tier system is shite. The northern cities will continue to have a disproportionate level of restriction compared to the south.
jillc

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38484 on: Yesterday at 10:09:02 PM
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 08:07:47 PM
Northern Ireland says hi  :D

Sorry Barney, I meant all four of us obviously.  :D
buttersstotch

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38485 on: Yesterday at 10:11:33 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:37:38 PM
Circuit breakers are the way forward in my opinion. From what I've read SAGE have said for every 1 week of lockdown you get 2 weeks leeway at the other end. If the answer to this is spending 2 weeks locked down for 4 weeks of relative freedom every 6 weeks we should be doing that until such a time a vaccine is available or we understand the virus much more to be able to treat it and deal with it better.

While I think it is good in practice, I don't think we can afford it and the cost to businesses must be huge. Cannot imagine it is cost effective to open for 4 weeks, then close for 2. So much lost stock etc. which won't be covered by the Government.

Major problem is nobody knows how to get down from Tier 3 to Tier 2. A circuit breaker of a curfew seems inevitable at this stage too. I'd rather just get it over and done with rather than a half arsed approach. Just can't see how any of this works with students come December time and then again in January when they go back.
Musketeer Gripweed

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38486 on: Yesterday at 10:18:40 PM
I have no idea why the Old Firm game hasn't been postponed yet to be honest. Pubs open around here would be carnage. Pubs closed, people to each others houses, carnage. The real mental ones will pile into buses and head south, that makes my head hurt just thinking about the stupidity of it all.

And then add covid into the scenario.
Ashburton

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38487 on: Yesterday at 10:19:05 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 09:33:02 PM
Problem is that the measures which can be added within the priorities of the government currently aren't sufficient to do that, according to SAGE. And so you get local authorities having to move into lockdown of their own accord, because cases continue to add up if at a slower pace, and without the support to properly do it. The idea that this is all triumph of the will for each individual just doesn't work here.

I do agree that individual will and adherence to measures aren't the only factors, but broadly speaking nationally it's going to buy us a lot of time and allow a far lighter touch from the government in the longer term as the rate of growth will be reduced as much as possible (whilst somewhat 'normal').  This appears to be what Singapore is progressing with at the moment, and have this supported by a test and trace setup far exceeding the UK's. 

As to the SAGE comment, isn't that coming at this backwards?  SAGE as far as I am aware recommended a full lockdown because it is the only method of suppressing the R-value which reduces growth enough to avoid hospitals being overwhelmed.  The PM disagreed, and we have instead a Tiered system which seems to be inspired from the core tenets of lockdown but has some exceptions - notably schools, universities and restaurants open.  So I don't think we can reasonably say that SAGE stated that these Tiered measures are not sufficient, because SAGE themselves admit that the R-value figures are unclear on individual methods, and the schools/universities will have limited impact on hospitalisations provided people adhere to the household rules.

From the SAGE meeting notes:

Quote
A circuit- breaker, in which a package of stringent non-pharmaceutical interventions is re-introduced for 2-3 weeks should act to reduce R below 1. Over a fortnights break, two weeks of growth could be exchanged for two weeks of decay in transmission, assuming good adherence to measures, and no additional increase in contacts before or after the break. If this were as strict and well-adhered to as the restrictions in late May, this could put the epidemic back by approximately 28 days or more.  The amount of time gained is highly dependent on how quickly the epidemic is growing - the faster the growth or stricter the measures introduced, the more time gained.

So from what I understand, this implies if we are at a tipping point now, for a Circuit Breaker strategy to work we now need to spend one third of our time in lockdown for the next 2 years - you spend 2 weeks in Lockdown, you set the epidemic back a month, it grows again for four weeks, you spend another 2 weeks in lockdown.  Perhaps the implication of that just wasn't feasible and we're instead trying to thread the needle.

No doubt we'll get another national lockdown, because we've likely waited months too late to implement this system, but I can see why the cabinet were so reluctant to do the circuit breaker idea, because it only really buys you four weeks.  The question surely has to be 'therefore when can we get test and trace functional and up and running?' - perhaps we can read between the lines and imply it is nowhere close.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38488 on: Yesterday at 10:37:20 PM
Quote from: Ashburton on Yesterday at 10:19:05 PM
As to the SAGE comment, isn't that coming at this backwards?  SAGE as far as I am aware recommended a full lockdown because it is the only method of suppressing the R-value which reduces growth enough to avoid hospitals being overwhelmed. 

Not backwards. Your second sentence there is the point. To not bring it down is to ultimately reach the point where hospitals are overwhelmed. Why are you proposing letting cases get to that level?
Dr. Beaker

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38489 on: Yesterday at 10:43:25 PM
The big story tomorrow, and I know this sounds trivial but it isn't, is Sunaks new glasses. Looks very Prime Ministerial - or does he?!
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38490 on: Yesterday at 10:45:12 PM
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:58:53 PM
The Tories destruction of public services over the last decade has really come home to roost this year.

The other concern is people who've been putting off going to the doctor will start falling in as well but there won't be beds for them. A bad flu season and we're fucked. We need the circuit break or things will get really bad really quick.

The situation in Liverpool is serious. Just not serious enough to close Wetherspoons.
You would think there would be less 'flu about than normal due to Social distancing and older people not going out as much and certainly not socialising.

I'm having my jab as usual on Saturday morning (asthmatic)
Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38491 on: Yesterday at 10:46:02 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 10:43:25 PM
The big story tomorrow, and I know this sounds trivial but it isn't, is Sunaks new glasses. Looks very Prime Ministerial - or does he?!
he looks what he is, a Tory twat
Dr. Beaker

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38492 on: Yesterday at 11:14:11 PM
Track and Trace consultants earning £6,000 (six thousand pounds) a day.

What are Doctors and nurses worth then?
Black Bull Nova

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38493 on: Yesterday at 11:23:35 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:14:11 PM
Track and Trace consultants earning £6,000 (six thousand pounds) a day.

What are Doctors and nurses worth then?

These people are just Spivs
Dr. Beaker

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38494 on: Yesterday at 11:28:09 PM
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:23:35 PM
These people are just Spivs
We live in a Spivocracy.
Ashburton

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38495 on: Today at 12:02:49 AM
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 10:37:20 PM
Not backwards. Your second sentence there is the point. To not bring it down is to ultimately reach the point where hospitals are overwhelmed. Why are you proposing letting cases get to that level?

Firstly, I'm not proposing cases get to that level and no part of my comment eluded to such.  What I'm saying is that a lockdown policy is not sustainable as a 'fix', it has to be an absolute last resort and used sparingly whilst the public realises they need to do everything they are asked before lockdowns occur, and the better they do that the fewer the lockdowns will need to be.

As to the SAGE comments, certainly backwards - the latest SAGE notes have no comment on the Tiered proposals, all we can say is that the PM did not decide to implement the circuit breaker - however the Tier system was implemented by incorporating the recommendations made during the the SAGE meeting.

From the SAGE document they recommend a package of:
Quote
 Working at home for anyone who can, to be recommended immediately. [In Tier 3]
 Implement a planned circuit-breaker (2 or 3 weeks in duration), with general stay-at-home measures (similar to restrictions in place in late May).
 Banning of all contacts between households within the home, except for support-bubble members. This should be implemented immediately and remain in place unti lprevalence has fallen. [In Tier 3]
 Closure of restaurants, bars, cafes etc. In place until prevalence has fallen. [In Tier 3 - exemption made for restaurants]
 Closure of personal services (beauty etc). In place until prevalence has fallen. [In Tier 3]
 Closure of gyms and other similar indoor exercise activities. In place until prevalencehas fallen. [In Tier 3]
 Higher education tuition to move to on-line / distance learning for term 1. In place until prevalence has fallen [In Tier 3 - with focus on avoiding household spread from movement to family homes]

So what we can assume is that the government is taking the approach that the R-value is on the lower side of the SAGE estimates and therefore we do not need as stringent a reduction as during the initial lockdown.  We have as of yet no comment from SAGE as to the efficacy of a Tiered system but I would have to believe the numbers have been looked at on this, of course nobody is wanting hospitals to be overwhelmed. 

That said, it's important to look at hospitalisations instead of cases, and it seems from reading the Tier 3 measures that the government seem to believe this needle can be threaded by allowing infections in schools and universities (with very low incidence of admissions to hospital) and focus interventions on inter-household transmission which seems to be where a large number of cases generate.  As said in previous comments, this would point to 3-4 weeks in the North West and 7-8 weeks nationally.

Looking at the bigger picture, the Director of the UK's Coronavirus Vaccination programme stated we wouldn't be likely to see a vaccine rolled out until Q3/4 2021 and this programme wouldn't be complete until Q1/2 2022 - implying a further 6 months under lockdown under the circuit breaker logic.  Crucially, that programme is only for the over 50s.  It would help to understand the case figures better if we assume that the vast majority of us are likely to get this before the end of the pandemic, making the important part not passing it to the vulnerable - which is where the masks, social distancing, outdoor meetings and hand washing come in.  Unless we're all fine with getting locked down for 2 weeks out of every 6 for the next 18 months.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #38496 on: Today at 12:17:12 AM
Quote from: Ashburton on Today at 12:02:49 AM
We have as of yet no comment from SAGE as to the efficacy of a Tiered system but I would have to believe the numbers have been looked at on this, of course nobody is wanting hospitals to be overwhelmed.

You'd think so, considering they recommended a full lockdown to have begun a fortnight ago.

Here's Jeremy Farrar, on SAGE, giving his view: https://twitter.com/JeremyFarrar/status/1316136431727849475

Quote
The latest government plans are an attempt to compromise between health and the economy but may end up damaging both.

We didnt use the summer months to get an effective, supportive & trusted track-trace-isolate system in place as other countries managed to do. That would have helped get r right down. Instead we headed into autumn with r too high. Were sadly seeing the consequences of this now

New measures shift responsibility to local authorities, but as the CMO made crystal clear, at base they will have little to no effect on transmission. This is the worst of all worlds, the economic damage of more restrictions without the gain of a reduction in transmission.

We now need to get r down quickly to prevent things spiralling out of control. Because we dont yet have T-T-I fully functional,the only way to do that now is with a return to the restrictions we had in April and May (though ideally & as the priority with schools open this time)

Best time get ahead inevitable winter increase would have been >3wks ago, but 2nd-best time is now. Pandemic can still be controlled,transmission can be reduced,hospitalisations,pressure on NHS & tragically people dying can be prevented. It can be done It is never to late to act

But if we wait, the government will inevitably have to change course again in 4-6 weeks, but the longer they leave it the harsher restrictions will have to get and the longer they will need to be imposed.

Obviously more there to read as well, not keen on filling thread with huge replies. But, yeah, the future is one where this kind of measure is likely to be needed again, although the idea that most of us can get it without passing it to 'the vulnerable' is wishcasting.
