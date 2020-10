Yes, they warned and it's a credible newspaper. It's about the number of positive tests that go up. There is also a slight increase in cases that need hospital treatment. At the bottom it's mentioned that 25 people are in ICU and 152 in other hospital treatment. The city of Uppsala has a worrying trend, but it’s cases. They have 2 people in ICU.

What isn't being mentioned is the circumstances. The way I see it we are talking one of the two periods of the year when lots of people typically catch a cold/flu. (Sep and Feb). Life is close to normal and very few wear a mask. Cases ”should” go up. They would in any normal year too. The difference is nobody would count how many people had caught a cold or a flu. Now we do. What we need to keep an eye on is cases that need hospital treatment. That was always the big concern.



What has cold and flu got to do with it though? If sars-cov-2 infections rise, they’ll continue to rise. The rise will be slow at first but unless somethings put in its way, the rise will pick up momentum. That’s been the case in every country since February. Sweden will be no different. The question really is are control strategies that Sweden are currently employing going to be effective in preventing that momentum picking up. The answers to that are still unknown, but I hope they are. Life being close to normal for the past couple of months has no real bearing as I can see it - infections are now rising slowly, so only now will see the answer to that question above. I hope the Swede’s do continue to keep it under control - it shows what might be possible for the rest of us. I suspect though that the current strategy isn’t enough and those guiding the strategy know this, and some extra layers to the strategy will come in pretty soon. Probably within two weeks.