So...



I own a Cafe in Scotland so I can open till 6pm. I own a Licensed cafe in Scotland (Doesnt exist by the way so where the fuck that comes from god knows) so I can open until 6pm as long as I dont serve alcohol to patrons. I own a pub in Scotland and can open (unless in the central belt) until 6pm and serve alcohol to patrons outside but not to those inside, I can however serve food and soft drinks to such patrons. I own a restaurant in Scotland with a license to serve alcohol, can I just then continue to serve food and soft drinks with no alcohol to patrons - er no. If you dont know the difference between a cafe, a licensed cafe (doesnt exist) and a restaurant well you need to ask the local authorities because the supposed government that is spouting this piss certainly dont know.



Utter fuckin shyte pulled out their arse, again.



A good mate of mine owns a very popular harbour side pub / restaurant up here and they have spent a shit load of money to comply with all requirements to date. Spoke to him earlier and he said they were just going to shut for 2 week and review. That means no wages for his staff for two weeks and by his tone I am not sure they are going to reopen.