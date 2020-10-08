« previous next »
COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 04:55:14 PM
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 04:52:53 PM
Oakshit is merely looking after Tices ability to fund her lifestyle.
He is heavily into office property and no doubt is shitting bricks at the thought of businesses saying they no longer need huge office space.
It is all about the money.

Absolutely. You can just see that she hasn't got a fucking clue about the science allegedly supporting the shite she spouts just repeats it in a robotic manner.

Someone previously has said it's Trumpian. Correctly I'd say.

Edit - From Wiki;

"Tice is married and has three children.[43] He began a relationship with the journalist Isabel Oakeshott in 2018 and separated from his wife in March 2019."
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 04:57:41 PM
Quote from: Craig  on Yesterday at 04:42:20 PM
Are the last two days numbers correct? Seems a big drop from near 13k to under 7k and then nearly 1k.

As a general rule of thumb, its best to assume that numbers on a given specimen date are close to the finalised figure (ie at their highest) around four days after that specimen date.

So in two days time we would be able to revisit the two days you ask about, and see a truer figure.


EDIT, was a bit late:
Quote from: Craig  on Yesterday at 04:47:29 PM
Oh yeah, that's obvious really  :butt

Not at all. Especially when the media constantly splash the daily number by reporting date, when what really tells us more is the specimen data (ie test date)

And as ever, djahern has already answered and been brilliantly clear.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:01:08 PM
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 04:57:41 PM
Not at all. Especially when the media constantly splash the daily number by reporting date, when what really tells us more is the specimen data (ie test date)

And as ever, djahern has already answered and been brilliantly clear.

to be honest I should have just engaged my brain, as obvious that tests wouldn't have all been processed within 24hrs to give final figures  ;D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:01:18 PM
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 04:57:41 PM
As a general rule of thumb, its best to assume that numbers on a given specimen date are close to the finalised figure (ie at their highest) around four days after that specimen date.

So in two days time we would be able to revisit the two days you ask about, and see a truer figure.

So it's all about the rolling average. Makes sense.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:23:12 PM
Manchester's local politicians and businesses have been pretty miffed about the 10pm curfew. Been requesting the evidence to support it. Threatened taking it to judicial review. Government this afternoon have said they're not going to provide the evidence to support it so it's going to judicial review. Not that it matters, in 10 minutes the government will start telling NW local politicians what's going to be done to us from next week instead.

This is the case which will go ahead: https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/whats-on/music-nightlife-news/manchester-nightclub-owner-launches-legal-19050075

On the subject of evidence, they have released a slightly edited version of what they showed to Northern MPs yesterday, including the slide which was leaked to local journos (pdf files):

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/925332/Evidence_pack_parliamentary_engagement.pdf
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 05:47:05 PM
Dozens of fake names on the list of medical signatories on herd immunity open letter including Harold Shipman and IP Freely

https://news.sky.com/story/coronvairus-dr-johnny-bananas-and-dr-person-fakename-among-medical-signatories-on-herd-immunity-open-letter-12099947

Quite apt someone would sign Harold Shipman on letter encouraging herd immunity.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:04:52 PM
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Yesterday at 05:47:05 PM
Dozens of fake names on the list of medical signatories on herd immunity open letter including Harold Shipman and IP Freely

https://news.sky.com/story/coronvairus-dr-johnny-bananas-and-dr-person-fakename-among-medical-signatories-on-herd-immunity-open-letter-12099947

Quite apt someone would sign Harold Shipman on letter encouraging herd immunity.

I wont lie, I quite fancy getting a check up from Dr Johnny Bananas.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 06:21:34 PM
More background on why the NW is going to be heading into more measures. Lawrence Dunhill in HSJ (no paywall on article if you register for free).

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 07:18:49 PM
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:37:50 PM
Brother in law has been told to isolate by the app. He's not been out with his mates, his wife hasn't been notified to, so it wasn't when they were out and the only time he was out alone was Sunday and he sats on his own in a bar and certainly not within 2m of anyone
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 08:40:23 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 08:37:50 PM
Brother in law has been told to isolate by the app. He's not been out with his mates, his wife hasn't been notified to, so it wasn't when they were out and the only time he was out alone was Sunday and he sats on his own in a bar and certainly not within 2m of anyone

Aye, "on his own in a bar" - that old one  ;D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:22:03 PM
Quote from: rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking." on Yesterday at 08:37:50 PM
Brother in law has been told to isolate by the app. He's not been out with his mates, his wife hasn't been notified to, so it wasn't when they were out and the only time he was out alone was Sunday and he sats on his own in a bar and certainly not within 2m of anyone

You mean his wife HAS been notified now.

Poor fella :)
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:37:03 PM
Been very lucky in Cornwall, however today was the first time I've heard of multiple confirmed cases in my local town.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:09:35 AM
So...

I own a Cafe in Scotland so I can open till 6pm. I own a Licensed cafe in Scotland (Doesnt exist by the way so where the fuck that comes from god knows) so I can open until 6pm as long as I dont serve alcohol to patrons. I own a pub in Scotland and can open (unless in the central belt) until 6pm and serve alcohol to patrons outside but not to those inside, I can however serve food and soft drinks to such patrons.  I own a restaurant in Scotland with a license to serve alcohol, can I just then continue to serve food and soft drinks with no alcohol to patrons - er no.  If you dont know the difference between a cafe, a licensed cafe (doesnt exist) and a restaurant well you need to ask the local authorities because the supposed government that is spouting this piss certainly dont know.

Utter fuckin shyte pulled out their arse, again.

A good mate of mine owns a very popular harbour side pub / restaurant up here and they have spent a shit load of money to comply with all requirements to date. Spoke to him earlier and he said they were just going to shut for 2 week and review.  That means no wages for his staff for two weeks and by his tone I am not sure they are going to reopen.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:29:23 AM
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 12:09:35 AM
So...

I own a Cafe in Scotland so I can open till 6pm. I own a Licensed cafe in Scotland (Doesnt exist by the way so where the fuck that comes from god knows) so I can open until 6pm as long as I dont serve alcohol to patrons. I own a pub in Scotland and can open (unless in the central belt) until 6pm and serve alcohol to patrons outside but not to those inside, I can however serve food and soft drinks to such patrons.  I own a restaurant in Scotland with a license to serve alcohol, can I just then continue to serve food and soft drinks with no alcohol to patrons - er no.  If you dont know the difference between a cafe, a licensed cafe (doesnt exist) and a restaurant well you need to ask the local authorities because the supposed government that is spouting this piss certainly dont know.

Someone is doing OK for themselves  ;D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:12:18 AM
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:29:49 AM
Quote from: Garrus on Today at 05:12:18 AM


https://twitter.com/LiamThorpECHO/status/1314656858968395776

Not sure how up to date this piece is but I had a quick look at the NYT and on September 29th they were praising Sweden's approach.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:35:44 AM
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 12:09:35 AM
So...

I own a Cafe in Scotland so I can open till 6pm. I own a Licensed cafe in Scotland (Doesnt exist by the way so where the fuck that comes from god knows) so I can open until 6pm as long as I dont serve alcohol to patrons. I own a pub in Scotland and can open (unless in the central belt) until 6pm and serve alcohol to patrons outside but not to those inside, I can however serve food and soft drinks to such patrons. I own a restaurant in Scotland with a license to serve alcohol, can I just then continue to serve food and soft drinks with no alcohol to patrons - er no.  If you dont know the difference between a cafe, a licensed cafe (doesnt exist) and a restaurant well you need to ask the local authorities because the supposed government that is spouting this piss certainly dont know.


 :o
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:39:03 AM
How did fucking Gordon Ramsey get on here?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:07:07 AM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 08:29:49 AM
Not sure how up to date this piece is but I had a quick look at the NYT and on September 29th they were praising Sweden's approach.
It's referring to this article:

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/10/08/business/coronavirus-sweden-social-welfare.html
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:45:33 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:29:23 AM
Someone is doing OK for themselves  ;D

Perhaps missing an if  ;D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:48:22 AM
Newcastle's head of public health on the rising cases there.

Quote
Newcastles public health director, Prof Eugene Milne, believes that the regions existing Covid restrictions have succeeded in curtailing the virus spread and deserve more time to work.

Since tougher rules on social mixing were first introduced on September 18, Newcastles case numbers and infection rate have continued to escalate  with 498.6 new cases per 100,000 people in the seven days to October 5, the fifth highest in the country.

But Prof Milne says that the city in fact faces two quite distinct Covid problems  the spread of coronavirus among the general population, which he believes could be coming under control, and a major but still containable outbreak among university students.

The health chief has presented graphs this week showing that, while there has been a large and rapid rise in Covid cases among 15 to 24-year-olds in the city, case numbers among other age groups are significantly lower and show signs of levelling off.

Prof Milne told Newcastle City Councils health scrutiny committee on Thursday evening that we appear to have curtailed, at the moment, the rise in Covid in the city and we are still in a position of relative protection of the oldest and most vulnerable age group.


A graph showing the average daily number of Covid infections among different age groups in Newcastle. (Image: Newcastle City Council)


He said: If you ask me whether I would advocate implementing changes in the regulations we have at the moment, right now I would not.

On the basis of the data that I have shown you, I think there is some evidence that it seems to have curtailed the rise in cases.

I would focus our efforts on containing that large outbreak among university students and making sure they are properly protected, their welfare is addressed, and we prevent any spread from that into the rest of the city.

He added: People have been confused enough by this. I think we need to simplify things if we can, or at least get the message over more clearly of what we have at the moment and try to work with what we have got.

I think it may be impacting on the rates of transmission and I would like to see that go on a bit longer rather than keep chopping and changing, which I think makes the confusion worse.

Prof Milne said that the local lockdown measures introduced on September 18 had produced an impact in all seven North East council areas they affected and that it was too soon to say what the effect of further tightening those rules to ban households mixing in any indoor setting on September 30 has been.

It was confirmed on Thursday that more than 1,000 Newcastle University students and 619 at Northumbria University had tested positive for the virus in the past week, but Prof Milne says those outbreaks are potentially containable.

He added that 15 to 24-year-olds already had the highest rate of infection in the city before students returned, that students were not responsible for a rising tide of cases generally, and that the outbreak among students could still be contained because they are largely mixing with each other rather than the wider community.

Prof Milne also said Covid-related hospital admissions in Newcastle have not risen in the way that they have in the North West and that death rates in the city remain at average levels for the past five years.

https://www.chroniclelive.co.uk/news/north-east-news/public-health-newcastle-pubs-closure-19080595
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:32:11 AM
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 12:09:35 AM
So...

I own a Cafe in Scotland so I can open till 6pm. I own a Licensed cafe in Scotland (Doesnt exist by the way so where the fuck that comes from god knows) so I can open until 6pm as long as I dont serve alcohol to patrons. I own a pub in Scotland and can open (unless in the central belt) until 6pm and serve alcohol to patrons outside but not to those inside, I can however serve food and soft drinks to such patrons.  I own a restaurant in Scotland with a license to serve alcohol, can I just then continue to serve food and soft drinks with no alcohol to patrons - er no.  If you dont know the difference between a cafe, a licensed cafe (doesnt exist) and a restaurant well you need to ask the local authorities because the supposed government that is spouting this piss certainly dont know.

Utter fuckin shyte pulled out their arse, again.

A good mate of mine owns a very popular harbour side pub / restaurant up here and they have spent a shit load of money to comply with all requirements to date. Spoke to him earlier and he said they were just going to shut for 2 week and review.  That means no wages for his staff for two weeks and by his tone I am not sure they are going to reopen.

It is becoming near impossible to run a small business properly. You can't even make medium-term decisions anymore with any confidence. I suspect many are just going to cut their losses and run. Many of these businesses employ people properly, do the right things and pay their fair share of taxes etc. Maybe when there is little money to fund their own jobs and pensions, people in the public sector will realise how vital these companies are.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:43:18 AM
Quote from: Kage on Today at 10:32:11 AM
It is becoming near impossible to run a small business properly. You can't even make medium-term decisions anymore with any confidence. I suspect many are just going to cut their losses and run. Many of these businesses employ people properly, do the right things and pay their fair share of taxes etc. Maybe when there is little money to fund their own jobs and pensions, people in the public sector will realise how vital these companies are.

Yes, its all the Public Sectors fault as usual.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:14:35 AM
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:43:18 AM
Yes, its all the Public Sectors fault as usual.

Now come on, you know the score. It's always the fault of the public sector for everything that goes wrong in the world.  ::)
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:14:36 AM
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:43:18 AM
Yes, its all the Public Sectors fault as usual.

I'm just waiting for the Daily Mail to confirm that. :D

And maybe if the Government hadn't been so keen on giving sweetheart contracts to their dodgy mates there'd be more money to extend the furlough scheme and provide more support for small businesses.
