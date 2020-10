According to Sky news, the app has the ability to alert you if you have been to a venue where there was an outbreak. That is why all the pubs restaurants etc. have that big funny square bar codey thing that I don't know the name of. The government took great pride in telling us that one and a half million of these posters were downloaded in about one day etc etc. It turns out that only one(!) alert has been sent out - even though the hospitality sector is apparently driving the second spike.