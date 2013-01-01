« previous next »
COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

No problem mate - and yes, I agree testing has increased, but I'm not totally convinced the sharp increase in cases we've seen recently is mainly down to that. I just worry about the rate of increase right now and if that continues - but, let's hope you're right and it doesn't lead to similar sharp increases in hospitalisations and deaths.

Article will be right, so far as planning for GM NHS goes, but it doesn't scale to national. Hospital admissions don't rely upon increased testing and NW has seen highest daily admission since April and that was only a bit less than half of April's peak.
Thanks for posting that, really interesting.
I saw a hospitality representative quoting 3% linked to venues, and in this data set it was 4.2% so they were being accurate.
I'd like to see a breakdown of the education figure though.

Yea as a proportion hospitality seems low. I guess one question though is whats driving the household transmission - where are they picking it up. Are the low proportion of hospitality infections actually the source of a lot of the household transmission and if you stop that 4%, does that result in far less chains of transmission that then work their way through households. From the article posted yesterday it seems Japan and South Korea really focus on stopping those chains being initiated, and is very successful for them.
Not true. Lowest daily case numbers were in the first week in July around 550 on a 7 day average.They started to rise gradually within two weeks of the pubs reopening on July 4th. Case growth accelerated in August (on the back of eat out to help out imo) and the average was back up to over 1300 at the end of August. Schools and unis have clearly sent the growth significantly higher though.

Yep. Just optically I think 'eat out to help out' gave a lot of people the feeling that it's not quite an issue any more. The guidance was also pretty poor and people just mingled in groups happily.

I'd say we probably are a week away from the full effects of University return being evident, you'd think.
And this was happens when Covid enters health settings containing sick people;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-54452779

23 dead in 3 hospitals.
And this was happens when Covid enters health settings containing sick people;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-54452779

23 dead in 3 hospitals.

Any people wonder why 'normal' people are afraid of going to hospital at the moment to get checked out for other things

Isn't this what the temporary hospitals were set up for?
Any people wonder why 'normal' people are afraid of going to hospital at the moment to get checked out for other things

Isn't this what the temporary hospitals were set up for?

But these aren't people brought in with Covid these are patients infected in hospital probably due to poor infection control.

I agree that the Nightingale Hospitals could be used for Covid cases but, as long as there is increased community transmission there is a greater risk that a careless member of staff can infect people under going other treatment in 'normal' hospitals.

To me this the lie to those who say 'let the healthy catch it, reach herd immunity but protect the vulnerable'. In a perfect world you wouldn't expect to catch a fatal illness in hospital but all it needs is a sloppy member of staff and all of those patients are sitting targets.
But these aren't people brought in with Covid these are patients infected in hospital probably due to poor infection control.

Yeah so people think I'm going nowhere near a hospital right now
My work offered everyone a free flu jab as they normally do but have just sent out an email saying they are no longer able to get them so are just telling everyone to book one privately if they can find somewhere still offering them and expense it.

Presumably due to stock being reserved for the NHS.
If anyone wants a flu shot privately, then you can register on pharmadoctor.co.uk, get a id number, search for a local pharmacy and get one for £20
Loads of cases of people going to test centres, having to wait a long time so have up and went home only to get notified the next day saying they have tested positive and them and their families gaved to self isolate for 14 days. Absolute fucking joke of a system and it makes you wonder how many of these new cases are that or people testing positive for miniscule amounts in their bloodstreams?
Loads of cases of people going to test centres, having to wait a long time so have up and went home only to get notified the next day saying they have tested positive and them and their families gaved to self isolate for 14 days. Absolute fucking joke of a system and it makes you wonder how many of these new cases are that or people testing positive for miniscule amounts in their bloodstreams?

Source?
Yea as a proportion hospitality seems low. I guess one question though is whats driving the household transmission - where are they picking it up. Are the low proportion of hospitality infections actually the source of a lot of the household transmission and if you stop that 4%, does that result in far less chains of transmission that then work their way through households. From the article posted yesterday it seems Japan and South Korea really focus on stopping those chains being initiated, and is very successful for them.

I think thats the pertinent question. It's sure as night follows day that most outbreaks happen at home. Its the one place everyone is in close contact. Its also impossible to stop household outbreaks without first stopping the source of that outbreak.
We've now shut down the hospitality sector in Ireland as of today. Well theres some outdoor dining allowed but we're not exactly Tenerife here. Most sport is gone now too. Post lockdown when retail opened up we saw no rises. When hospitality, and sport resumed the increase began.
Colleges are probably not helping but the seed was well sown  before they opened.
Now hopefully the government won't panic and shut the whole place before seeing if measures work because any impact won't be seen for weeks. In fact I'd expect numbers to continue to rise at first.

At least the twelve pubs shite will be gone so silver linings....
Source?
No source mate but my local GP told me earlier that it's happened to him and a nurse at the practice and he's spoken to a couple of carers who have had the same.
At least the twelve pubs shite will be gone so silver linings....

Ha! Forgot all about that, talk about a tradition made for Covid.
Loads of cases of people going to test centres, having to wait a long time so have up and went home only to get notified the next day saying they have tested positive and them and their families gaved to self isolate for 14 days. Absolute fucking joke of a system and it makes you wonder how many of these new cases are that or people testing positive for miniscule amounts in their bloodstreams?

I heard the exact same thing locally to us in Trafford, it was posted on our postcodes facebook page, but without a solid source I was unsure how reliable it was.
Other notable points to look at are supermarkets totally relaxing their rules. Gone went the one way markers, gone went the restrictions on numbers in, etc.

They really need to bring that back ASAP. The Tesco Express by ours is at least enforcing masks now.
Loads of cases of people going to test centres, having to wait a long time so have up and went home only to get notified the next day saying they have tested positive and them and their families gaved to self isolate for 14 days. Absolute fucking joke of a system and it makes you wonder how many of these new cases are that or people testing positive for miniscule amounts in their bloodstreams?

It's not a blood test so the latter part isn't possible
Loads of cases of people going to test centres, having to wait a long time so have up and went home only to get notified the next day saying they have tested positive and them and their families gaved to self isolate for 14 days. Absolute fucking joke of a system and it makes you wonder how many of these new cases are that or people testing positive for miniscule amounts in their bloodstreams?

One of my mates relatives had that a few weeks ago, went at a test centre, but they left after waiting 90 minutes without being tested as they had other things to do, next thing they get a letter through the post saying they've tested positive, how can they when they never took the test, the whole system is a shambles.
They really need to bring that back ASAP. The Tesco Express by ours is at least enforcing masks now.

Ours isnt. Thankfully more are wearing them off their own back but there are always a good handful in there without them.
One of my mates relatives had that a few weeks ago, went at a test centre, but they left after waiting 90 minutes without being tested as they had other things to do, next thing they get a letter through the post saying they've tested positive, how can they when they never took the test, the whole system is a shambles.

Didnt think they notified people via post? Email or text isnt it?
It's not a blood test so the latter part isn't possible
Not bloodstream but however it is tested then.
