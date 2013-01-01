Yea as a proportion hospitality seems low. I guess one question though is whats driving the household transmission - where are they picking it up. Are the low proportion of hospitality infections actually the source of a lot of the household transmission and if you stop that 4%, does that result in far less chains of transmission that then work their way through households. From the article posted yesterday it seems Japan and South Korea really focus on stopping those chains being initiated, and is very successful for them.



I think thats the pertinent question. It's sure as night follows day that most outbreaks happen at home. Its the one place everyone is in close contact. Its also impossible to stop household outbreaks without first stopping the source of that outbreak.We've now shut down the hospitality sector in Ireland as of today. Well theres some outdoor dining allowed but we're not exactly Tenerife here. Most sport is gone now too. Post lockdown when retail opened up we saw no rises. When hospitality, and sport resumed the increase began.Colleges are probably not helping but the seed was well sown before they opened.Now hopefully the government won't panic and shut the whole place before seeing if measures work because any impact won't be seen for weeks. In fact I'd expect numbers to continue to rise at first.At least the twelve pubs shite will be gone so silver linings....