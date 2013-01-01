« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 918 919 920 921 922 [923]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 1053917 times)

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,284
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36880 on: Today at 10:35:52 AM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 10:29:10 AM

Shouldn't you request a test now, in case you're just a- or pre-symtomous?

It tells you "only get a test if you have coronavirus symptoms" - I don't at the moment, so don't want to take a test slot from someone who may need one more/quicker than me (since I'm already at home)
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,663
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36881 on: Today at 10:59:05 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:35:52 AM
It tells you "only get a test if you have coronavirus symptoms" - I don't at the moment, so don't want to take a test slot from someone who may need one more/quicker than me (since I'm already at home)

I suppose if you're already staying home, you can't pass it on much anyway.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,621
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36882 on: Today at 11:04:35 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:58:40 AM
So what you're saying is 'teachers haven't been overwhelmed' - great!


[just to be clear I'm taking the piss out of LiamG's discompassion)
;D


Were right at our limit to be honest.  Theres only so much you can actually do.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline McrRed

  • Member of International Hill Climbers Group. Only gets happy endings at Christmas.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,775
  • In the town where I was born
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36883 on: Today at 11:19:52 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 11:04:35 AM
;D


Were right at our limit to be honest.  Theres only so much you can actually do.
As autumn term kicks in this is only going to get worse.  It's bad enough in a non-pandemic year!
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,621
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36884 on: Today at 11:23:56 AM »
Quote from: McrRed on Today at 11:19:52 AM
As autumn term kicks in this is only going to get worse.  It's bad enough in a non-pandemic year!
Autumn term started at the start of august for me.  ;D Im not sure how much more down hill it can go !
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,725
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36885 on: Today at 12:03:52 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 11:23:56 AM
Autumn term started at the start of august for me.  ;D Im not sure how much more down hill it can go !

From what I know of teachers, they will always make it work for the sake of the kids.

I bet you are dreading the bad weather setting in.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,621
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36886 on: Today at 12:07:52 PM »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 12:03:52 PM
From what I know of teachers, they will always make it work for the sake of the kids.

I bet you are dreading the bad weather setting in.
Poured on Friday.

Its freezing with doors and windows open...

Theres worse things happening than that in the world though.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,670
  • Dutch Class
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36887 on: Today at 12:24:43 PM »
This is pretty harrowing stuff. A teenager from Dublin talks about the impact of COVID on his health
https://www.rte.ie/news/2020/1001/1168767-covid-19-dublin-teenager/
Logged

Offline kopitenkw

  • lemurphobic
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 502
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36888 on: Today at 01:58:25 PM »
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,548
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36889 on: Today at 02:02:23 PM »
Quote from: kopitenkw on Today at 01:58:25 PM
Fingers crossed this report is correct:

https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/coronavirus-vaccine-three-months-away-uk-a4562566.html

As usual we should not get over excited about it, but anything positive is to be welcomed. It's made me more confident about a vaccine at least being available at some stage.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,937
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36890 on: Today at 02:10:39 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 09:58:40 AM
So what you're saying is 'teachers haven't been overwhelmed' - great!


[just to be clear I'm taking the piss out of LiamG's discompassion)

Rent free  :lickin
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,274
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #36891 on: Today at 02:14:43 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 02:02:23 PM
As usual we should not get over excited about it, but anything positive is to be welcomed. It's made me more confident about a vaccine at least being available at some stage.

Just as long as distribution and vaccination aren't given to Serco or any of their mates in the private sector we should be OK.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 918 919 920 921 922 [923]   Go Up
« previous next »
 