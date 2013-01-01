Shouldn't you request a test now, in case you're just a- or pre-symtomous?
It tells you "only get a test if you have coronavirus symptoms" - I don't at the moment, so don't want to take a test slot from someone who may need one more/quicker than me (since I'm already at home)
So what you're saying is 'teachers haven't been overwhelmed' - great![just to be clear I'm taking the piss out of LiamG's discompassion)
Were right at our limit to be honest. Theres only so much you can actually do.
As autumn term kicks in this is only going to get worse. It's bad enough in a non-pandemic year!
Autumn term started at the start of august for me. Im not sure how much more down hill it can go !
From what I know of teachers, they will always make it work for the sake of the kids.I bet you are dreading the bad weather setting in.
Fingers crossed this report is correct:https://www.standard.co.uk/news/uk/coronavirus-vaccine-three-months-away-uk-a4562566.html
As usual we should not get over excited about it, but anything positive is to be welcomed. It's made me more confident about a vaccine at least being available at some stage.
