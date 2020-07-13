« previous next »
COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

rafathegaffa83

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31320 on: Today at 12:53:26 PM
Oregon and West Virginia to follow California's lead and go back a step.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced that indoor social get-togethers of more than 10 people will be prohibited starting Wednesday.

Gatherings of up to 25 people were allowed in Phase One of the state's reopening plan, and indoor limits increased to 50 for counties that reached Phase Two.

Brown also extended the statewide face covering requirement, which took effect earlier this month, to outdoor public spaces where six feet of distance cannot be maintained.

Oregon recorded 332 new cases on Sunday, bringing its cumulative total to 12,170. Brown said on Monday the state reported more cases in the past week than the entire month of May.

In West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice imposed several new statewide restrictions, including reducing the social gathering limit from 100 to 25 people, effective Tuesday. The same executive order also closes all fairs, festivals and similar events, and prohibits both indoor and outdoor concerts.

Justice also ordered all bars closed for ten days in Monongalia County, which has seen a significant uptick in infections and had 340 active cases as of Monday.

"We want everyone to know this is not playtime stuff," Justice told viewers at a daily briefing. "We now, in West Virginia, have 1,338 active cases. We have grown 206 active cases since I saw you the last time on Friday."

Justice said the new order does not cover any activity, business or entity designated as essential, such as religious services or group conferences. Attendees of such events must practice social distancing based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations, he said.

And Brown said Oregon's new rule would not change the operation of businesses or churches "at this time." She added failure to comply will lead to more outbreaks, as well as more restrictive closures.
https://www.npr.org/sections/coronavirus-live-updates/2020/07/13/890653803/oregon-and-west-virginia-will-shrink-social-gatherings-to-combat-covid-19?
Clint Eastwood

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31321 on: Today at 12:54:24 PM
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 12:49:28 PM
Just on this point, I read from a infection scientist at The Crick that "Aerosol is very unlikely to be dominant mode of transmission."

https://twitter.com/bealelab/status/1282701683500429312


Seems the science is up in the air about it still.
So they're talking about aerosol vs droplets, which are different modes of transmission but both can be reduced using a mask. If anything they're better with droplet transmission.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31322 on: Today at 12:56:33 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:31:01 PM
So 'Bad beard day' :P

Loads of styles of masks if you dont want to wear the blue ones.

LFC have got their range out pretty quick.

https://store.liverpoolfc.com/fashion/collections/face-coverings

Theres a guy doing custom LFC ones if you want to be unbearable again

https://www.redbubble.com/people/s777dub/shop?asc=u

No excuses.

Biggest pain in the arse is they steam up my safety glasses I wear in work. But couple of minutes to heat them up and there's no issues.

Also maybe lay off the garlic and onion buttys for dinner :P

The fabric ones can be put in the wash with your regular washing or you can soak in some soapy water in the sink and leave to dry.


I've got a couple of snoods and a few scarves,only time I'll use a mask is when we go visiting our parents or if I feel like giving younglings nightmares.
djahern

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31323 on: Today at 01:00:22 PM
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 12:25:03 PM
I would have no problem wearing a mask if there were conclusive studies to show that it actually stops the transmission of flu-like viruses.

Didn't the WHO and the "Chief Medical Officer" state that they serve no purpose back in March, now they're going to save us all.

Sars-Cov-2 isn't a flu-like virus so what's the point in waiting for those studies?
Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31324 on: Today at 01:06:13 PM
Stop the whining and just order some LFC masks. I've got a couple on their way this week.
HarryLabrador

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31325 on: Today at 01:25:57 PM
Quote from: Red Viper or RedViper87 please? Thanks x on Today at 01:06:13 PM
Stop the whining and just order some LFC masks. I've got a couple on their way this week.
Excellent reminder. Although I have several masks, which I add, I have been using for months now; I have just now ordered my LFC Red Shaped Face Cover. It looks ace!
gemofabird

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31326 on: Today at 01:31:57 PM
This should be good craic when it is implemented in Belfast, just in time for marching season.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31327 on: Today at 01:33:08 PM
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 11:50:35 AM
"Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the flu kills 290,000 to 650,000 people per year."

Why no need for masks for the flu? Because we don't hear about it 24/7 on the media perhaps...

You do realise there is a vaccine for flu?
PaulF

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31328 on: Today at 01:34:36 PM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:25:20 AM
Mask usage seems to have been very high in Scotland since being made mandatory. Hasn't caused the world to come falling down, and haven't seen any kids freaking out.

My nieces are absolutely fine with it.
To be fair, you lot wear kilts. If the kids aren't freaked out by that, then a few facemasks won't bother them.

Total tangent. Is the face mask thing akin to condoms during the aids peak?  I get there are a lot differences there, but are we seeing the same mentality of people objecting?
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31329 on: Today at 01:37:53 PM
Quote from: HarryLabrador on Today at 01:25:57 PM
Excellent reminder. Although I have several masks, which I add, I have been using for months now; I have just now ordered my LFC Red Shaped Face Cover. It looks ace!

Unlike our Bitter chums I have no prejudice against the colour blue. I'm meeting a couple of mates soon for our PL winning lunch and will wear a blue linen suit - with a red striped shirt - so a decent mask in blue will top it off.
Bincey

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31330 on: Today at 01:38:50 PM
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:54:24 PM
So they're talking about aerosol vs droplets, which are different modes of transmission but both can be reduced using a mask. If anything they're better with droplet transmission.

Yup, absolutely. Just interesting as I'd read something else that said aerosol was likely a dominant transmission route.
HarryLabrador

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31331 on: Today at 02:00:02 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:37:53 PM
Unlike our Bitter chums I have no prejudice against the colour blue. I'm meeting a couple of mates soon for our PL winning lunch and will wear a blue linen suit - with a red striped shirt - so a decent mask in blue will top it off.

Do send us a photo  ;D
daindan

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31332 on: Today at 02:06:23 PM
Wore an lfc mask for the first time, quite tight fitting but decent quality.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31333 on: Today at 02:10:26 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:04:39 PM
2m people die of lung cancer. Why don't we ban smoking?

Completely unrelated to the debate you're having I know but this wouldn't be the worst idea in the world...
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31334 on: Today at 02:39:16 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:10:26 PM
Completely unrelated to the debate you're having I know but this wouldn't be the worst idea in the world...

But we have taken steps to limit collateral damage to the recipients of passive smoke....
Welshred

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31335 on: Today at 02:42:15 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:39:16 PM
But we have taken steps to limit collateral damage to the recipients of passive smoke....

Yes but we could completely dismiss all smoking related cancers and illnesses quite easily...

We can't do that with COVID of course, which is why wearing masks is needed.
Currywurst

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31336 on: Today at 02:46:34 PM
Re. masks for "Bad Beard" days. My Japanese daughter-in-law would often go out in the morning with a mask on, sometimes because she had a cold, but mainly because she's got up too late to put her makeup on and had to do it at work.
Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31337 on: Today at 02:47:32 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:37:53 PM
Unlike our Bitter chums I have no prejudice against the colour blue. I'm meeting a couple of mates soon for our PL winning lunch and will wear a blue linen suit - with a red striped shirt - so a decent mask in blue will top it off.

Very dapper Mr Phillips.  :D
jonnypb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31338 on: Today at 02:53:42 PM
Quote from: OOS on Today at 11:30:03 AM
It just seems like an after thought. We've been in lockdown for over four months, why now?

Pubs and restaurants have been open for week or two, shops have been open for over a month, supermarkets open throughout.

I don't disagree with bringing in mandatory masks for shops, but why in two weeks?

Everything seems to have been an afterthought for this government.  I also think that they're worried about the many scientific reports that are coming out regarding a second peak in the winter and they want to now do everything that they can to limit the risk of that happening.

Hancock said today that shop workers etc have been disproportionately effected by coronavirus for obvious reasons.  The fact that it's taken so long to introduce is a joke, masks should have been mandatory in supermarkets months ago.  If wearing a mask saved one life then it would have been worth it.

Many people seem to be complaining about wearing a mask in an enclosed indoor space.  If they can't wear a mask for 15 mins to protect the workers and help reduce the spread, then don't bloody go out shopping.  They should be pleased that they don't work for the NHS and have to wear the masks all day long.
ShakaHislop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31339 on: Today at 02:54:07 PM
Squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague in Colorado

A squirrel found in a Colorado town tested positive for bubonic plague, county health officials said.

Jefferson County health officials said in a statement Sunday that a squirrel found in the Town of Morrison, which is just west of Denver, tested positive for the bubonic plague on Saturday.

Health officials warned that the bubonic plague can be contracted by humans and household animals if proper precautions are not taken.

The county is recommending the public eliminate all sources of food, shelter and access for wild animals around their homes. The public is also urged not feed wild animals, maintain litter- and trash-free yards to reduce wild animal habitats, and avoid contact with sick or dead wild animals and rodents.

Humans may be infected with the plague through bites from infected fleas or by direct contact with blood or tissue of infected animals. Cats are highly susceptible to plague and may die if not promptly treated with antibiotics. While dogs are not as susceptible, they can pick up and carry plague-infected rodent fleas, according to health officials.

Jefferson County health officials also recommended keeping pets from roaming freely outside homes, noting they may prey on wild animals and bring the disease home with them.

The squirrel is the first case of plague in the county, officials said.

Bubonic plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis.

An average of seven human plague cases have been reported in the U.S. each year, a range of one to 17 cases per year, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control data from 1970 to 2018.

A herdsman in the Chinese region of Inner Mongolia was diagnosed as a case of bubonic plague, local health officials said last month.

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/507200-colorado-officials-announce-squirrel-tested-positive-for-bubonic-plague
Felch Aid

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31340 on: Today at 03:14:31 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lancashire-53400376

Pendle numbers seem high are have I read that wrong and where has that come from?
Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31341 on: Today at 03:22:42 PM
Quote from: Felch Aid on Today at 03:14:31 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-lancashire-53400376

Pendle numbers seem high are have I read that wrong and where has that come from?

Greater Manchester councils are releasing numbers as they get them but think those are from Public Health England's dashboard. Blackburn's numbers have been brewing a while - their local public health director is pointing to families in overcrowded accommodation and having kids/teens with grandparents as being a particular issue there. Pendle's cases come from a load testing positive about a week ago but not seen anyone commenting on the potential 'why' of it.
