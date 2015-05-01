« previous next »
Online gemofabird

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31280 on: Today at 11:50:35 AM
"Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the flu kills 290,000 to 650,000 people per year."

Why no need for masks for the flu? Because we don't hear about it 24/7 on the media perhaps...
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31281 on: Today at 11:52:28 AM
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 11:50:35 AM
"Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the flu kills 290,000 to 650,000 people per year."

Why no need for masks for the flu? Because we don't hear about it 24/7 on the media perhaps...

Your signature :lmao ::)
Online BarryCrocker

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31282 on: Today at 11:53:21 AM
Quote from: .adam on Today at 11:44:12 AM
Fucking hell, can't believe some balloons in here oppose masks because it might scare children.

Here's a thought, I don't give a shit if your child might be scared because you are unable to educate him/her about why they are necessary. I'd rather reduce  my chances of catching Coronavirus instead, thanks.

Mad how Asian children don't live their lives in perpetual fear given the amount of people they see wearing masks all the time.

This.

Online gemofabird

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31283 on: Today at 11:54:50 AM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 11:52:28 AM
Your signature :lmao ::)
22,718 posts and your only response is an Ad Hominem slur.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31284 on: Today at 11:55:45 AM
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 11:50:35 AM
"Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the flu kills 290,000 to 650,000 people per year."

Why no need for masks for the flu? Because we don't hear about it 24/7 on the media perhaps...
Ah the flu argument. Haven't seen this rubbish since March.

If you're saying stuff like this in July, after >50,000 UK deaths, then I don't know what to say to you.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31285 on: Today at 11:56:39 AM
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 11:54:50 AM
22,718 posts and your only response is an Ad Hominem slur.

This isn't QAnon, petal x
Online stoa

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31286 on: Today at 11:57:43 AM
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 11:50:35 AM
"Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the flu kills 290,000 to 650,000 people per year."

Why no need for masks for the flu? Because we don't hear about it 24/7 on the media perhaps...

Up to 650000 deaths compared to over 500000 in roughly seven months. There's your answer. You can find more reasons why Covid-19 is different to the flu, if you search online.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31287 on: Today at 12:02:43 PM
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 11:50:35 AM
"Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the flu kills 290,000 to 650,000 people per year."

Why no need for masks for the flu? Because we don't hear about it 24/7 on the media perhaps...

Covid-19 (After most countries have done their utmost to prevent the spread) has already killed (Officially) nearly 600,000 people. Most sources seem to agree that the real number is likely to be double this. We've had over 13 million cases and nearly 8 million are still ill with it weeks or months after getting it.

So of the known 13 million, we know 600,000 people have died (but likely to be way more than that)

We also know that people that catch it have abnormalities with their organs including the heart and brains. The long-term effect of this isn't yet known.

Now. If we say that we all just relax, don't wear masks, give up with precautions and give up trying to self-isolate and contain it and let the virus do what the virus does then it seems that the figure to be infected is likely to be exponentially more (And the science supports this with R)

Given the mortality rate - you are probably talking hundreds of millions of deaths.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31288 on: Today at 12:03:28 PM
Quote from: stoa on Today at 11:57:43 AM
Up to 650000 deaths compared to over 500000 in roughly seven months. There's your answer. You can find more reasons why Covid-19 is different to the flu, if you search online.

And thats 500000 with the world shutting down. And ignores the serious effects on many survivors long term health as well.

Yes, just like the flu.  ::)
Online Dubred

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31289 on: Today at 12:04:34 PM
I can't believe the fuss about wearing a bit of material on your face.  If it helps with this pandemic then wear the bloody things.  Its a no brainer.

Disgusted the way the government hasn't lead on this from the start.  They've left it too much to 'common sense' and if there's one thing I've learned about a lot of people during this pandemic is when they're left to their own devices, there is no common sense, only a complete state of selfishness and ignorance.

The government has simply done with this what they have always done.  Try to appease all sides by not being clear and concise, and well, being politicians.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31290 on: Today at 12:04:39 PM
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 11:50:35 AM
"Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the flu kills 290,000 to 650,000 people per year."

Why no need for masks for the flu? Because we don't hear about it 24/7 on the media perhaps...

2m people die of lung cancer. Why don't we ban smoking?
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31291 on: Today at 12:05:31 PM
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:04:39 PM
2m people die of lung cancer. Why don't we ban smoking?

Yes, I saw Matt Le Tissier's tweet as well ::)
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31292 on: Today at 12:06:05 PM
Can't believe we've got mask truthers now. For fuck's sake.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31293 on: Today at 12:06:09 PM
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 11:50:35 AM
"Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the flu kills 290,000 to 650,000 people per year."

Why no need for masks for the flu? Because we don't hear about it 24/7 on the media perhaps...


One of the most pathetic questions to have come out during this.


I hoped nobody would be daft enough to throw it in here,you get a bonus point for not calling them the lame stream media though.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31294 on: Today at 12:06:39 PM
Quote from: Dubred on Today at 12:04:34 PM
I can't believe the fuss about wearing a bit of material on your face.  If it helps with this pandemic then wear the bloody things.  Its a no brainer.

Disgusted the way the government hasn't lead on this from the start.  They've left it too much to 'common sense' and if there's one thing I've learned about a lot of people during this pandemic is when they're left to their own devices, there is no common sense, only a complete state of selfishness and ignorance.

The government has simply done with this what they have always done.  Try to appease all sides by not being clear and concise, and well, being politicians.

I wouldn't agree with that. I've said quite a few times how impressed I am with the majority of people. Overall people throgh all this seem to have tried to do the right thing, be cautious and done what was asked.

Yeah, there are some selfish gobshites that haven't followed any of the rules, but I'd say they are the minority.
Online TSC

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31295 on: Today at 12:08:23 PM
Quote from: OOS on Today at 11:30:03 AM
It just seems like an after thought. We've been in lockdown for over four months, why now?

Pubs and restaurants have been open for week or two, shops have been open for over a month, supermarkets open throughout.

I don't disagree with bringing in mandatory masks for shops, but why in two weeks?

Consistency from government;

Late with lockdown
Late with PPE supply
Late with Quarantine
Late with masks
Etc

Face coverings now mandated from July 24th in shops, supermarkets, £100 spot fines for anyone not adhering.  Just reported on sky news.  Sky news also reporting vast majority are in agreement based on interviews with the public it conducted.  Police complaining they have to enforce with lack of resources.
Last Edit: Today at 12:13:25 PM by TSC
Online Dubred

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31296 on: Today at 12:08:27 PM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 12:06:39 PM
I wouldn't agree with that. I've said quite a few times how impressed I am with the majority of people. Overall people throgh all this seem to have tried to do the right thing, be cautious and done what was asked.

Yeah, there are some selfish gobshites that haven't followed any of the rules, but I'd say they are the minority.

I'm maybe being a bit unfair there and generalistic.  There's definitely lots of people out there who have used their own common sense.  Despite the government trying to confuse the hell out of us with their clarity.

But there are a lot of selfish fools out there.  Its especially reared its ugly head during a time like this.  And those people need the government to be clear about things
Offline gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31297 on: Today at 12:14:39 PM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:08:23 PM
Consistency from government;

Late with lockdown
Late with PPE supply
Late with Quarantine
Late with masks
Etc

This.

But seriously. Wearing a mask wont kill you and will save peoples lives. This isn't some Flat Earth, Anti vaxer, 5G bullshit.

MASKS DO NOT LOWER YOUR OXYGEN LEVELS!!!
MASKS DO NOT MAKE YOU SICKER!!!!
MASKS DO NOT IMPLY YOU HAVE COVID!!!

WEAR A FUCKING MASK!!!!!
Online Dubred

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31298 on: Today at 12:18:16 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:14:39 PM
This.

But seriously. Wearing a mask wont kill you and will save peoples lives. This isn't some Flat Earth, Anti vaxer, 5G bullshit.

MASKS DO NOT LOWER YOUR OXYGEN LEVELS!!!
MASKS DO NOT MAKE YOU SICKER!!!!
MASKS DO NOT IMPLY YOU HAVE COVID!!!

WEAR A FUCKING MASK!!!!!

Yeah but they make you look stupid and frighten some poor children  ;D
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31299 on: Today at 12:19:42 PM
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 12:14:39 PM
This.

But seriously. Wearing a mask wont kill you and will save peoples lives. This isn't some Flat Earth, Anti vaxer, 5G bullshit.

MASKS DO NOT LOWER YOUR OXYGEN LEVELS!!!
MASKS DO NOT MAKE YOU SICKER!!!!
MASKS DO NOT IMPLY YOU HAVE COVID!!!

WEAR A FUCKING MASK!!!!!


What if it's a Communist plot enacted by evil Lizard men, working with the Devil alongside Chinese Liberals to enact the aims of a hidden illuminanti in order to create a New World Order which makes you wear a mask that ROBS YOU OF YOUR SOUL!!!?!
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31300 on: Today at 12:20:29 PM
Yep. Being told to wear a mask has really triggered something in certain people, and it's baffling/interesting.

You can do exactly what you were doing before but with the peace of mind that you're reducing transmission. All you have to do is wear a bit of fabric over your mouth/nose which isn't really that uncomfortable as long as you don't get a cheap cheap mask that's poorly designed.

The only explanation I can think of is that these people think they'll be suffocating in a mask, but they won't.

What's the alternative? - increased transmission, more deaths, a second peak, a second lock-down.

Any rational person would realise it's a no-brainer. But then you have utter bellends like Matt Le Tissier spouting rubbish on Twitter. Social media is a danger. Le Tissier has a large following to voice crap opinions to about things that he clearly doesn't understand.
Last Edit: Today at 12:22:26 PM by Clint Eastwood
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31301 on: Today at 12:21:50 PM
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 12:20:29 PM
The only explanation I can think of is that these people think they'll be suffocating in a mask, but they won't.

Honestly, I think it is vanity, and the fear people have of looking stupid.
Online El Denzel Pepito

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31302 on: Today at 12:23:15 PM
I like wearing a mask on my transport to work every day. Yes it gets stuffy but I quite like the idea of having a bit of face-privacy ;D
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31303 on: Today at 12:24:17 PM
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 12:23:15 PM
I like wearing a mask on my transport to work every day. Yes it gets stuffy but I quite like the idea of having a bit of face-privacy ;D

I get paid tomorrow so I think I'll be ordering some nice looking ones, some of them look pretty cool I think.
Online gemofabird

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31304 on: Today at 12:25:03 PM
I would have no problem wearing a mask if there were conclusive studies to show that it actually stops the transmission of flu-like viruses.

Didn't the WHO and the "Chief Medical Officer" state that they serve no purpose back in March, now they're going to save us all.
Online Liverlee

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31305 on: Today at 12:25:05 PM
If you think masks scare children wait until you see what they get up to at Halloween.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31306 on: Today at 12:25:38 PM
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 12:21:50 PM
Honestly, I think it is vanity, and the fear people have of looking stupid.

Yep. Heard this excuse a few times. An even more mental seen as when wearing one no one can see who you are. Figure that one out.  ;D
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31307 on: Today at 12:26:09 PM
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 12:25:03 PM
I would have no problem wearing a mask if there were conclusive studies to show that it actually stops the transmission of flu-like viruses.

Didn't the WHO and the "Chief Medical Officer" state that they serve no purpose back in March, now they're going to save us all.

Why wait for conclusive studies and potentially put people risk in the meantime? What is the harm in wearing one now?
