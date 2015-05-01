"Globally, the World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that the flu kills 290,000 to 650,000 people per year."



Why no need for masks for the flu? Because we don't hear about it 24/7 on the media perhaps...



Covid-19 (After most countries have done their utmost to prevent the spread) has already killed (Officially) nearly 600,000 people. Most sources seem to agree that the real number is likely to be double this. We've had over 13 million cases and nearly 8 million are still ill with it weeks or months after getting it.So of the known 13 million, we know 600,000 people have died (but likely to be way more than that)We also know that people that catch it have abnormalities with their organs including the heart and brains. The long-term effect of this isn't yet known.Now. If we say that we all just relax, don't wear masks, give up with precautions and give up trying to self-isolate and contain it and let the virus do what the virus does then it seems that the figure to be infected is likely to be exponentially more (And the science supports this with R)Given the mortality rate - you are probably talking hundreds of millions of deaths.