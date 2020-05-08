We're all going to wear one where it's expected because we're not a bunch of weirdos who don't give a shit about others. If it's a small help, or even just if it helps act as an aide memoire to our situation until there's a vaccination, then it's going to be worth doing. Hope that provision is made for those who don't have clever, kind, and crafty mates making them already or can't afford to buy in for a big family or whatever. Hope too the message about staying home if you've symptoms isn't lost, or that of basic hygiene being as important as ever.



Is a bit inconsistent all round from the government. They're punting onto us to sort out because they won't. So it goes.