The outrage in having to wear a mask in shops
Yep. I was hoping that people in this country were less stupid than people in the US.
Seems I was wrong.
Pretty sure that if you wanted to wear a mask in a school and they tried to stop you, you could take action about them. I mean the choices are potentially
a) Allegedly 'scaring the kids' (Not sure I believe this)
or
b) Dying horrifically of Coronavirus
The masks reduce the risk if one is wearing one. If everyone is wearing one then the risks drop dramatically from everything I've read.
I'd like to see people fined on the spot if they are inside with other people and refuse to wear one.
Dumbo: "OII REFFUUUSE TA WUR A MUSK. IT'S AGAINST MUH ROIGHTS AS UH UMAN BEING LUMME. THUTS MUH RIGHT!!"
Officials: "No problem sir, that'll be £1,000 thanks. Next time we see you not wearing one, it'll double each time."