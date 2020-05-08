« previous next »
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31240 on: Today at 10:00:48 AM »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 09:58:12 AM
That's the spirit! Good grief..

How about the kids of high risk people who get infected and die because selfish dickheads whose brains have been eaten by worms wouldnt wear a mask?
Online Golden_Child

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31241 on: Today at 10:08:19 AM »
Quote from: davealexred on Yesterday at 11:12:23 PM
This. Disgusting.

These measures are so disproportionate to the threat its unreal!

Go and lick a door handle at your local Asda and see how disproportionate it is
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31242 on: Today at 10:11:54 AM »
Quote from: gemofabird on Today at 09:58:12 AM
That's the spirit! Good grief..
Okay forget what I said. Forget about the masks. We can deal with a second peak, as long as kids aren't getting freaked out in Aldi.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31243 on: Today at 10:12:26 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:21:31 PM
This is what blows my mind.

At work Im told not to wear one.  On the shops I am virtually the only one wearing them.  Its a bit mad for me

You also don't need to wear one in a boozer, but pop next door to a shop, and you got to cover up.  Absolute madness!
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31244 on: Today at 10:13:17 AM »
I have no issue with wearing masks in shops but consider it to be very inconsistent as in September I'll be teaching multiple classes of 15 or more teenagers every day without wearing one and none of them will be wearing one either.

To me the Government are once again only doing this for their image rather than because it's the right thing. Just like the whole mess with closing or opening the borders, it's late and inconsistent.

Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31245 on: Today at 10:24:09 AM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:12:26 AM
You also don't need to wear one in a boozer, but pop next door to a shop, and you got to cover up.  Absolute madness!

It's not madness really, its about reducing the risk of transmission where you can.

Wearing masks is not feasible in a pub obviously. That doesn't mean masks shouldn't be mandated elsewhere where it is feasible.
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31246 on: Today at 10:24:20 AM »
We're all going to wear one where it's expected because we're not a bunch of weirdos who don't give a shit about others. If it's a small help, or even just if it helps act as an aide memoire to our situation until there's a vaccination, then it's going to be worth doing. Hope that provision is made for those who don't have clever, kind, and crafty mates making them already or can't afford to buy in for a big family or whatever. Hope too the message about staying home if you've symptoms isn't lost, or that of basic hygiene being as important as ever.

Is a bit inconsistent all round from the government. They're punting onto us to sort out because they won't. So it goes.
Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31247 on: Today at 10:25:20 AM »
Mask usage seems to have been very high in Scotland since being made mandatory. Hasn't caused the world to come falling down, and haven't seen any kids freaking out.

My nieces are absolutely fine with it.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31248 on: Today at 10:26:15 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 09:58:25 AM
Were turning into the US.

We turned into the US when we voted for Brexit.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31249 on: Today at 10:31:04 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:25:20 AM
Mask usage seems to have been very high in Scotland since being made mandatory. Hasn't caused the world to come falling down, and haven't seen any kids freaking out.

My nieces are absolutely fine with it.

It's weird isn't it a public health measure that will have some impact on transmission and heads are falling off at the fact that kids will be scared. Shows you how precious some people are now about children.

Children are a lot more resilient than a lot of overly sensitive adults give them credit for.
Online Fiasco

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31250 on: Today at 10:31:24 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:24:09 AM
It's not madness really, its about reducing the risk of transmission where you can.

Wearing masks is not feasible in a pub obviously. That doesn't mean masks shouldn't be mandated elsewhere where it is feasible.

I get that but it just seems a bit stupid. There will be a scenario where someone goes for a shop and has to wear a mask, then an hour later pops out for a pint or to meet mates for a drink and doesn't have to wear one. There is no consistency and it seems fucking stupid to pick and choose where it is mandatory.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31251 on: Today at 10:33:00 AM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 10:00:48 AM
How about the kids of high risk people who get infected and die because selfish dickheads whose brains have been eaten by worms wouldnt wear a mask?

Christ! Just when you thought it couldn't get any worse there's now worms that eat your brain?

Maybe it's time to rediscover religion. :D
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31252 on: Today at 10:35:21 AM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 10:13:17 AM
I have no issue with wearing masks in shops but consider it to be very inconsistent as in September I'll be teaching multiple classes of 15 or more teenagers every day without wearing one and none of them will be wearing one either.

To me the Government are once again only doing this for their image rather than because it's the right thing. Just like the whole mess with closing or opening the borders, it's late and inconsistent.



You have to be told to wear one? If you're uncomfortable not wearing on then put one on.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31253 on: Today at 10:37:07 AM »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 10:59:11 PM
Absolutely bizarre to announce it now and to give a start date of two weeks time. This is going to put a lot of people off going to shops and supermarkets for the foreseeable. I feel sorry for young children who will be terrified of seeing everyone in masks everywhere.

The instructions have been for a single person to shop and not bring their kids for a while hasn't it? My understanding is that people should be shopping on their own.

If people can go shopping without idiots trailing 10 kids screaming and running around them spreading virus in shops then I think that's a good thing personally.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31254 on: Today at 10:42:26 AM »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 11:39:55 PM
The outrage in having to wear a mask in shops  :lmao

Yep. I was hoping that people in this country were less stupid than people in the US.

Seems I was wrong.

Pretty sure that if you wanted to wear a mask in a school and they tried to stop you, you could take action about them. I mean the choices are potentially

a) Allegedly 'scaring the kids' (Not sure I believe this)

or

b) Dying horrifically of Coronavirus



The masks reduce the risk if one is wearing one. If everyone is wearing one then the risks drop dramatically from everything I've read.

I'd like to see people fined on the spot if they are inside with other people and refuse to wear one.

Dumbo: "OII REFFUUUSE TA WUR A MUSK. IT'S AGAINST MUH ROIGHTS AS UH UMAN BEING LUMME. THUTS MUH RIGHT!!"

Officials: "No problem sir, that'll be £1,000 thanks. Next time we see you not wearing one, it'll double each time."



Offline gazzalfc

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31255 on: Today at 10:43:16 AM »
I've been wearing a mask for my commute on the train and in work the past 4 weeks (including during the height of a heatwave). Is it particularly comfortable? No. But not overly bothered as those are the rules. If I dont wear one I have to continue working from home or get sacked.

If you want to wind up any manc mates then there are a few LFC related masks here

https://www.redbubble.com/people/s777dub/shop?asc=u

I've been using one of those generic black ones on Amazon which works for me.

The biggest issue with the government throughout this is the shades of grey throughout and not committing to actual rules. The loopholes and caveats have been changed so many times.

Online Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31256 on: Today at 10:43:49 AM »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 10:31:24 AM
I get that but it just seems a bit stupid. There will be a scenario where someone goes for a shop and has to wear a mask, then an hour later pops out for a pint or to meet mates for a drink and doesn't have to wear one. There is no consistency and it seems fucking stupid to pick and choose where it is mandatory.

Well the other difference is that people know that people won't be wearing masks in pubs so can make the choice to not go into them if they are worried about it.

For many people avoiding entering shops completely is not an option.
Offline Samie

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31257 on: Today at 10:44:08 AM »
What a joke! Mask wearing should've been made compulsory in shops weeks ago. It's too late now and I doubt many will still go to  high street shops unless is necessary anyway.
Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31258 on: Today at 10:45:46 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:42:26 AM


I'd like to see people fined on the spot if they are inside with other people and refuse to wear one.



Completely unenforceable, unless somehow you can have an enforcement officer or whatever inside every shop, office, public building etc.
Online keano7

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31259 on: Today at 10:45:49 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:37:07 AM
The instructions have been for a single person to shop and not bring their kids for a while hasn't it? My understanding is that people should be shopping on their own.

If people can go shopping without idiots trailing 10 kids screaming and running around them spreading virus in shops then I think that's a good thing personally.
Kids are still going to be running around supermarkets and dont have to wear a mask (if theyre under 11). Theyll still be touching products / items so you can still catch it via that method.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31260 on: Today at 10:48:54 AM »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:44:08 AM
What a joke! Mask wearing should've been made compulsory in shops weeks ago. It's too late now and I doubt many will still go to  high street shops unless is necessary anyway.

I'd agree that it's late by the government to have a plan - any plan.

But. What does 'too late' mean though?

If you wearing a mask potentially saves someones life then it still potentially saves someones life doesn't it?
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31261 on: Today at 10:50:01 AM »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Today at 10:45:46 AM
Completely unenforceable, unless somehow you can have an enforcement officer or whatever inside every shop, office, public building etc.

Nope. You don't have to do that at all. Just have officers wandering around and randomly giving out fines. Won't take that many outraged red-faced gimps screaming to get the message across.
Online Fiasco

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31262 on: Today at 10:50:24 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:43:49 AM
Well the other difference is that people know that people won't be wearing masks in pubs so can make the choice to not go into them if they are worried about it.

For many people avoiding entering shops completely is not an option.

That's a fair point, but then for those people who want to go the pub and cant/wont because of others not wearing masks, it is incredibly unfair for them to miss out on going because of other people not wearing a mask (admittedly wearing a mask in a pub is just not feasible).

Online SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31263 on: Today at 10:50:39 AM »
My kids are 7 and 3 and they are not scared in the slightest of adults in masks. Kids are more adaptable than many adults give them credit for.

And grown up people 'can't get used to it', where have you been? Loads of Chinese people who live here have been wearing them in cities for years. It's a good fuckin idea to stop the spread of an airborne disease. I mean, jesus.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31264 on: Today at 10:51:33 AM »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 10:45:49 AM
Kids are still going to be running around supermarkets and dont have to wear a mask (if theyre under 11). Theyll still be touching products / items so you can still catch it via that method.

Isn't the advice for people to leave their kids at home for exactly that reason? The one thing they should have banned in shops from the get-go is kids - sure I saw ministers telling people to shop alone and not with the family.
Online SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31265 on: Today at 10:52:44 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 10:51:33 AM
Isn't the advice for people to leave their kids at home for exactly that reason? The one thing they should have banned in shops from the get-go is kids - sure I saw ministers telling people to shop alone and not with the family.

It's not always practical without childcare being open to be fair. Banning them probably would have been impossible.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #31266 on: Today at 10:53:01 AM »
Wearing a mask will likely impact contact tracing too.

I'm not sure if this is the case in the community - but in hospitals, if you test positive and have been around colleagues they do not count as a 'contact' if you were both wearing masks at the time of contact. Now, that may be specific to hospitals to avoid wiping out whole wards of staff to contact tracing, but I imagine it may be used in the community too.

So, if you want to avoid being told to self-isolate for 14 days, wear a mask.

Or on the other hand if you care about protecting others, wear a mask.
