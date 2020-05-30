So roughly 24 hours after Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove said he doesnt think face masks should be mandatory in shops, we have the PM saying hes considering enforcing it. I cant keep up.
Good luck to Johnson with that.
Just been out shopping this morning for plants for the garden. Went to B&M, Dobbies and B&Q saw a guy coming out of B&M with a mask; three people wearing them at Dobbies all of a certain age, and not one single person at B&Q with a mask. Compared to being out and about last week there were far fewer people in masks.
Me and the wife were wearing her latest creation which is basically two cloth masks sown together with the top seam left open to put a piece of kitchen towel in. Got some funny looks from people as well.
She was saying other day that Tesco have abandoned their one way system, and queuing, although they have put more permanent protection in place, like sanitising handsets on the scan and go shoplifter sets😉
Seems like people think this thing has gone away.