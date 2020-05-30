Why would a vaccine work if immunity deteriorates? Also, surely you lose antibodies from any infection after the worst is over but the T-cells are then the drivers of bodily response? Finally, doesn't the cold virus mutate slightly and that is the reason you keep catching them, although less often as you get older? (Hoping djahern/someone who knows something comes along to answer all this)



The study cited in that article talks about levels of antibodies dropping off over time and does not talk about T-Cell or memory B-Cell response. My understanding is that it is quite normal for levels of antibodies to fall over time following illness or vaccination. Without subsequent or ongoing exposure to a virus, there is just no need for the body to keep producing these antibodies. The point of an effective vaccine is to teach your body to recognise a particular pathogen and know how to react when exposed to it (e.g. produce antibodies). I don't really understand what this article is trying to say that isn't already known - unless the drop in antibody levels is more rapid than expected? I have no idea on that score.There are suggestions that the Oxford vaccine does elicit some kind of T-Cell response but we don't know yet whether that T-Cell response is strong enough to confer immunity.Most common cold viruses are corona viruses and basically you are right, slight changes in the proteins that bind the virus to a cell, and how they are masked, means that the immune system does not always recognise them. So you are never truly immune to getting a cold.