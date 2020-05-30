« previous next »
COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31160 on: Today at 02:14:26 PM
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 01:51:09 PM
Disgusting is right.........what about sign language, as in...... :wanker
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:53:23 PM
Merde?
Yeah, except getting into an argument, others becoming involved, and then trying to explain why I was swearing at the woman. I was frozen for a moment, while I considered my options.
Gerry Attrick

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31161 on: Today at 02:16:00 PM
So roughly 24 hours after Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove said he doesnt think face masks should be mandatory in shops, we have the PM saying hes considering enforcing it. I cant keep up.
Welshred

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31162 on: Today at 02:17:27 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:16:00 PM
So roughly 24 hours after Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove said he doesnt think face masks should be mandatory in shops, we have the PM saying hes considering enforcing it. I cant keep up.

It's Trump's politics of keeping everyone as confused as possible so no one knows what the actual policy/rule/law/guidance is and so you can't be held accountable.
Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31163 on: Today at 02:32:47 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:14:26 PM
Yeah, except getting into an argument, others becoming involved, and then trying to explain why I was swearing at the woman. I was frozen for a moment, while I considered my options.
Totally understand mate - just jesting.
Red Berry

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31164 on: Today at 02:35:07 PM
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 01:51:09 PM
Disgusting is right.........what about sign language, as in...... :wanker

Saw a woman coughing her way around Tesco the other day, no mask. Was fuming.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31165 on: Today at 02:36:41 PM
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 02:32:47 PM
Totally understand mate - just jesting.
No, no. I did not take your comment too seriously or some kind of real criticism. It is just that I've questioned my own inaction a number of times since the incident.
LanceLink!!!!!

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31166 on: Today at 02:40:38 PM
Wonder if Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove's facemask will have an easy access flap for a rolled up bank note.
RainbowFlick

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31167 on: Today at 02:44:56 PM
BJ earlier urging people working from home to go back to work in a "safe" way. What a ridiculous thing to say. Why are we taking these risks to prop up Pret a Manger and shit sandwich businesses in city centres?


Completely disastrous leadership. I'm glad my employer seems to be taking the science a lot more seriously than the government.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31168 on: Today at 02:48:02 PM
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 02:44:56 PM
BJ earlier

Congrats. One of the many benefits of home working.
Gerry Attrick

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31169 on: Today at 02:50:42 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:48:02 PM
Congrats. One of the many benefits of home working.

 ;D
12C

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31170 on: Today at 02:50:46 PM
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 02:16:00 PM
So roughly 24 hours after Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Fuckwitted Pob lookalike Michael Gove said he doesnt think face masks should be mandatory in shops, we have the PM saying hes considering enforcing it. I cant keep up.

Good luck to Johnson with that.
Just been out shopping this morning for plants for the garden. Went to B&M, Dobbies and B&Q saw a guy coming out of B&M with a mask; three people wearing them at Dobbies all of a certain age, and not one single person at B&Q with a mask. Compared to being out and about last week there were far fewer people in masks.
Me and the wife were wearing her latest creation which is basically two cloth masks sown together with the top seam left open to put a piece of kitchen towel in. Got some funny looks from people as well.
She was saying other day that Tesco have abandoned their one way system, and queuing, although they have put more permanent protection in place, like sanitising handsets on the scan and go shoplifter sets😉
Seems like people think this thing has gone away.
Gerry Attrick

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31171 on: Today at 02:52:51 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 02:17:27 PM
It's Trump's politics of keeping everyone as confused as possible so no one knows what the actual policy/rule/law/guidance is and so you can't be held accountable.

Think you're right Welshy, just more conflicting information in a constant stream of it since the outbreak began.

Quote from: 12C on Today at 02:50:46 PM
Good luck to Johnson with that.
Just been out shopping this morning for plants for the garden. Went to B&M, Dobbies and B&Q saw a guy coming out of B&M with a mask; three people wearing them at Dobbies all of a certain age, and not one single person at B&Q with a mask. Compared to being out and about last week there were far fewer people in masks.
Me and the wife were wearing her latest creation which is basically two cloth masks sown together with the top seam left open to put a piece of kitchen towel in. Got some funny looks from people as well.
She was saying other day that Tesco have abandoned their one way system, and queuing, although they have put more permanent protection in place, like sanitising handsets on the scan and go shoplifter sets😉
Seems like people think this thing has gone away.

When you've slogans like 'Eat out to help out' it can lead people down the wrong path very easily. I am all for trying to resume normality now, we can't rely on the silver bullet of a vaccine but there has to be more hammering home of the measures you're forced to take, not just expected to.
daindan

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31172 on: Today at 03:22:23 PM
In my local Lidl saw some bloke cough and then start touching the croissants and other bakery items with his bare hands. Also seen a cashier blow her nose and then continue to serve a customer and their raw Unbagged potatos through the checkout.
Lynx the saucy mynx

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31173 on: Today at 03:29:16 PM
No Scottish deaths for 5 days.
ShakaHislop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31174 on: Today at 03:33:46 PM
Quote
Justice Secretary Robert Buckland's position on face coverings in  England:

"I think I'm 'mandatory perhaps'."

https://twitter.com/nickeardleybbc/status/1282590955669819392

You're certainly a twat.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31175 on: Today at 03:37:19 PM
I mean they've decided 30+ kids & a teacher in a 4 x 5m room don't need masks so not sure why it's so surprising they aren't arsed elsewhere either.
liverbloke

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31176 on: Today at 03:42:01 PM
Does anyone else find the dark masks sinister looking?

The footage of Trumpy and his sycophantic ensemble on the news the other day looked like something from one of the Hostel movies.

Give me a nice pastel mask anytime.

ShakaHislop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31177 on: Today at 04:48:05 PM
Cheery headline of the day

WHO chief: Pandemic 'going to get worse and worse and worse'

Quote
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned Monday that the coronavirus pandemic is raging out of control in North and South America, and that the virus will continue spreading unimpeded unless governments and individuals take the steps needed to suppress its transmission.

More than 12.5 million people worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19, and about half of those cases -- 6.5 million -- have been in the Americas. On Saturday, almost 143,000 of the world's 230,000 new cases were in North and South America.

"The epicenter of the virus remains in the Americas, where more than 50 percent of the world's cases have been recorded," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters on Monday. "It would appear that many countries are losing gains made as proven measures to reduce risk are not implemented or followed."

European countries confirmed just 18,804 new cases on Saturday. African nations reported 17,884 new cases, and Southeast Asian nations reported 33,173 new cases -- the vast majority of which were confirmed in India, which is struggling with its own major outbreak.

Global health officials have stressed repeatedly that the virus will continue to spread until an effective vaccine is available. They point to countries that have wrangled the virus under control through robust, if basic, practices of testing, tracing and isolating those who have been infected or exposed to the virus.

Without those steps, Tedros warned, life will not return to normal anytime soon.

"If the basics aren't followed, there is only one way this pandemic is going to go: It is going to get worse, and worse, and worse," Tedros said. "There will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future. But there is a roadmap to a situation where we can control the disease and get on with our lives."

Quote
"Let me be blunt: Too many countries are headed in the wrong direction. The virus remains public enemy number one, but the actions of many governments and people do not reflect this," Tedros said. "It's never too late to take decisive action."

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/507033-who-chief-pandemic-going-to-get-worse-and-worse-and
Andy_lfc

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31178 on: Today at 05:09:24 PM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:35:26 AM
Why would a vaccine work if immunity deteriorates? Also, surely you lose antibodies from any infection after the worst is over but the T-cells are then the drivers of bodily response? Finally, doesn't the cold virus mutate slightly and that is the reason you keep catching them, although less often as you get older? (Hoping djahern/someone who knows something comes along to answer all this)

The study cited in that article talks about levels of antibodies dropping off over time and does not talk about T-Cell or memory B-Cell response.  My understanding is that it is quite normal for levels of antibodies to fall over time following illness or vaccination.  Without subsequent or ongoing exposure to a virus, there is just no need for the body to keep producing these antibodies.  The point of an effective vaccine is to teach your body to recognise a particular pathogen and know how to react when exposed to it (e.g. produce antibodies).  I don't really understand what this article is trying to say that isn't already known - unless the drop in antibody levels is more rapid than expected? I have no idea on that score.

There are suggestions that the Oxford vaccine does elicit some kind of T-Cell response but we don't know yet whether that T-Cell response is strong enough to confer immunity.

Most common cold viruses are corona viruses and basically you are right, slight changes in the proteins that bind the virus to a cell, and how they are masked, means that the immune system does not always recognise them.  So you are never truly immune to getting a cold.
Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31179 on: Today at 05:23:40 PM
Quote from: liverbloke on Today at 03:42:01 PM
Does anyone else find the dark masks sinister looking?

The footage of Trumpy and his sycophantic ensemble on the news the other day looked like something from one of the Hostel movies.

Give me a nice pastel mask anytime.
I wear a black one to scare all the old dears in Asda.  ;)
ShakaHislop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31180 on: Today at 05:25:58 PM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 05:23:40 PM
I wear a black one to scare all the old dears in Asda.  ;)

Stare at them while slapping your arse like the old ASDA adverts to really scare them.
Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31181 on: Today at 05:28:36 PM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 07:35:26 AM
Why would a vaccine work if immunity deteriorates? Also, surely you lose antibodies from any infection after the worst is over but the T-cells are then the drivers of bodily response? Finally, doesn't the cold virus mutate slightly and that is the reason you keep catching them, although less often as you get older? (Hoping djahern/someone who knows something comes along to answer all this)

From what I gather, there over 200 viruses that cause common cold symptoms, and you don't get the exact same one twice. On average I believe we get around two colds per year each, so in order to have had them all we'd need to live to well over 100 years.
Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31182 on: Today at 05:29:14 PM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:25:58 PM
Stare at them while slapping your arse like the old ASDA adverts to really scare them.
I want to scare them, not finish them off.  ;D
filopastry

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31183 on: Today at 07:05:29 PM
I still haven't managed to get my mask to fit properly to avoid steaming my glasses up every time I have it on, fortunately I don't need it often, as it is rare for me to be in an enclosed space outside my home.

Bembo10

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31184 on: Today at 07:25:41 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 07:05:29 PM
I still haven't managed to get my mask to fit properly to avoid steaming my glasses up every time I have it on, fortunately I don't need it often, as it is rare for me to be in an enclosed space outside my home.

Apparently if you wipe your glasses with shaving foam it prevents them steaming up, same with visors. I was told this and do it with my mirror in the bathroom and works for many weeks. With your glasses imagine youd have to do more often.
[new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31185 on: Today at 07:32:35 PM
Quote from: Bembo10 on Today at 07:25:41 PM
Apparently if you wipe your glasses with shaving foam it prevents them steaming up, same with visors. I was told this and do it with my mirror in the bathroom and works for many weeks. With your glasses imagine youd have to do more often.

Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31186 on: Today at 07:36:20 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 07:05:29 PM
I still haven't managed to get my mask to fit properly to avoid steaming my glasses up every time I have it on, fortunately I don't need it often, as it is rare for me to be in an enclosed space outside my home.
I posted a link to some suggestions a week or two ago:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=344128.msg17243403#msg17243403
