COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Gnurglan

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31040 on: Yesterday at 09:53:17 PM
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 09:45:31 PM
I seriously hope that you are not demeaning the BLM protest by calling them "all sorts of things" and basically saying going to a football match is as important, given the current situation with the virus and with racism?

No.
Dowahwiddy

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31041 on: Yesterday at 09:54:05 PM
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 09:29:21 PM
I suppose you need new regulations to get to the 25%. Any indications it might happen and when?

Do you know how they have done it in Denmark?
https://www.thelocal.dk/20200622/best-experience-of-my-life-danish-fans-hail-crowd-return

Not exactly great, but a start.

Denmark seem to be using the two square meter guidance the same as we've been instructed. Sports venues were never designed to have one way systems and distancing and it's a huge challenge to avoid pinch points. From the conversations we've had it sounds like there may be some sort of small scale trials in August but to be honest things change daily so it's anyone's guess. The 25% figure for my venue won't apply to everywhere as costs will vary. The biggest loss for us is the corporate hospitality side as usually we would be putting people like sardines in executive boxes and charging them a fortune for the privilege of a private balcony. They form a large part of our revenue and now as the balconies have an area of six square meters we can have no more than three people per balcony.

There's are also discussions about creating "social bubbles" and this may well be the way to get things opening. It'll require taking the details of every individual at an event and the means to contact them
Gnurglan

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31042 on: Yesterday at 10:03:58 PM
Quote from: Dowahwiddy on Yesterday at 09:54:05 PM
Denmark seem to be using the two square meter guidance the same as we've been instructed. Sports venues were never designed to have one way systems and distancing and it's a huge challenge to avoid pinch points. From the conversations we've had it sounds like there may be some sort of small scale trials in August but to be honest things change daily so it's anyone's guess. The 25% figure for my venue won't apply to everywhere as costs will vary. The biggest loss for us is the corporate hospitality side as usually we would be putting people like sardines in executive boxes and charging them a fortune for the privilege of a private balcony. They form a large part of our revenue and now as the balconies have an area of six square meters we can have no more than three people per balcony.

There's are also discussions about creating "social bubbles" and this may well be the way to get things opening. It'll require taking the details of every individual at an event and the means to contact them

My guess is this football season will be played with no people, but there should be a plan and some trials. When next season begins I doubt it can be with empty stadiums.

We haven't had any indications of people being allowed back in Sweden. Nobody knows. That season has just started and there's no way clubs can survive unless they get some revenue from tickets.
filopastry

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31043 on: Yesterday at 10:33:20 PM
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 10:03:58 PM
My guess is this football season will be played with no people, but there should be a plan and some trials. When next season begins I doubt it can be with empty stadiums.

We haven't had any indications of people being allowed back in Sweden. Nobody knows. That season has just started and there's no way clubs can survive unless they get some revenue from tickets.

There was piece in The Athletic saying Liverpool were exploring some of hte options that were being looked at in Germany to at least get some fans into grounds next season.

Link below but in the Athletic, so paywall obviously

https://theathletic.co.uk/1901799/2020/07/07/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-anfield-fans-premier-league-bundesliga/
Buggy Eyes Alfredo

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31044 on: Today at 12:20:59 AM


ShakaHislop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31045 on: Today at 02:01:18 AM
Arizona county requests refrigerated trucks as morgues hit 97 percent capacity during pandemic

Quote
As coronavirus cases spike in Arizona, morgues are reporting that they are nearing capacity and some are even requesting refrigerated trucks as backup.

According to the statement, which was obtained by local outlet ABC15, one morgue in Arbazo was "near capacity" and the Maricopa Office of the Medical Examiner was at 97 percent capacity. According to officials, the office of the medical examiner was working to "secure a contract for refrigerator trucks."

"I'm heartbroken ... it's been a rough week for me," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego told ABC15, reportedly mentioning the White House denying her requests for additional aid. "We are losing too many Arizonans."

The Abrazo Hospital System said in a statement to ABC 15 that it has "adequate morgue space [but] has taken a proactive approach by ordering refrigerated storage."

Quote
It marks a similar scene to New York early on during the pandemic when there were multiple reports of morgues hitting capacity and requesting refrigerated trucks.

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/506855-arizona-county-requests-refrigerated-trucks-as-morgues-hit-97-capacity
djahern

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31046 on: Today at 03:42:58 AM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:01:18 AM
Arizona county requests refrigerated trucks as morgues hit 97 percent capacity during pandemic

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/506855-arizona-county-requests-refrigerated-trucks-as-morgues-hit-97-capacity

Ita so difficult at the moment to figure out the real picture in the US, as in which media stories are accurate and which are not. That itself says something about their problem - everything seems split down this divide between MAGA and normal folk. You could play devils advocate and say that 97% capacity for a morgue sounds horrific but it depends on the town size really. 100% capacity might mean 20 people.

What does seem clear by the both the numbers of daily infections in the country as a whole, and the bizarre statements from Trump and his press officer, they do have a problem. How big that problem is though is difficult to pin down. I think well really only know if someone breaks ranks and comes out and says it. The statistics look like the US has far more daily deaths than they are currently admitting. Its crazy that this is the US we are talking about.

Edit: Ill add, who could break ranks that people would listen to? Id say there is only one person and its Fauci. He must be under tremendous pressure at the moment.
Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31047 on: Today at 04:01:49 AM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:42:58 AM
Ita so difficult at the moment to figure out the real picture in the US, as in which media stories are accurate and which are not. That itself says something about their problem - everything seems split down this divide between MAGA and normal folk. You could play devils advocate and say that 97% capacity for a morgue sounds horrific but it depends on the town size really. 100% capacity might mean 20 people.

What does seem clear by the both the numbers of daily infections in the country as a whole, and the bizarre statements from Trump and his press officer, they do have a problem. How big that problem is though is difficult to pin down. I think well really only know if someone breaks ranks and comes out and says it. The statistics look like the US has far more daily deaths than they are currently admitting. Its crazy that this is the US we are talking about.

Edit: Ill add, who could break ranks that people would listen to? Id say there is only one person and its Fauci. He must be under tremendous pressure at the moment.

Helen Branswell's reporting at StatNews seems to have been spot on throughout. One avenue for a clearer take on what's happening is the fomer staff at CDC. eg Tom Frieden: https://twitter.com/DrTomFrieden/status/1281762304158240770

But obviously that's only to get sense of what's happening. The bigger picture is Trump's moved on. Or thinks he has heh.
CornerFlag

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31048 on: Today at 04:31:39 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:35:34 PM
Sorry if already mentioned but the Echo are reporting a C-19 spike in South Liverpool involving young people.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/spike-coronavirus-cases-among-young-18578314
Keep it your side of things, please.

12C

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31049 on: Today at 08:14:56 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:34:49 PM
If you socially distance within the stadium then yeah, no problem. You're probably talking every other row being used and then two empty seats between spectators.
And all the concourse areas, bars and access routes to the seats are never ever crowded.
PaulF

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31050 on: Today at 09:54:12 AM
How long would it take to fill, or empty a stadium at fifty percent capacity and maintain 1m with masks?
davidlpool1982

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31051 on: Today at 11:53:10 AM
Quote from: 12C on Today at 08:14:56 AM
And all the concourse areas, bars and access routes to the seats are never ever crowded.

I think they'd close the bars/food areas. Have outdoor temporary food stands set up around the ground to get food/drink before the game and then during the game only allow toilet access and entry/exit.
ShakaHislop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31052 on: Today at 01:17:43 PM
US posts over 68K new virus cases, setting record for third straight day

The U.S. on Friday reported more than 68,000 new COVID-19 cases, breaking the country's record for the daily number of new cases for the third consecutive day as the growing pandemic tightens its grip on the country.

Friday's total was a significant rise from Thursday's record mark of 59,886, according to The New York Times' tally, though it also underscores the massive jump in new cases over the past two weeks. Friday's record of 68,100 represents an 84 percent increase over the last 16 days, the Times found.

Several states set new records for the number of new cases on Friday, including Georgia, Utah, Montana, North Carolina, Iowa and Ohio.

Georgia, the first state to begin reopening its economy amid the pandemic, recorded 4,904 cases on Friday, smashing its previous record of 2,886 on July 2.

Atlanta officials have signaled that the city could be shifting back to "Phase 1" guidelines, which largely direct people to stay at home. The city's mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms (D), tested positive for COVID-19 this week, though she says she is asymptomatic. She made wearing a masks while in public a requirement for city residents on Wednesday.

Texas reported 9,923 new cases on Friday after seeing nearly 11,000 cases on Thursday, a record. Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has re-shuttered bars and mandated that all Texans wear masks while out in public, but he warned Friday that more restrictions could be coming, predicting that "things will get worse."

"This was a very tough decision for me to make, Abbott said in a TV interview, explaining the mask requirement. I made clear that I made this tough decision for one reason: It was our last best effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. If we do not slow the spread of COVID-19  the next step would have to be a lockdown.

Florida, which has become one of the main epicenters in the world for the pandemic, nearly broke its record for daily cases that it set on July 4, reporting 11,433 new cases on Friday. Despite the surge in cases, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has said that he will not shut the state down again.

"We're open. We know who we need to protect Most of the folks in those younger demographics, although we want them to be mindful of what's going on, are just simply much much less at risk than the folks who are in those older age groups," he said late last month.

https://thehill.com/homenews/news/506870-us-posts-over-68000-new-coronavirus-cases-setting-record-for-third
Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31053 on: Today at 01:19:25 PM
I cant see Texans wearing masks myself...

Weve seen in the U.K. that half measures dont work.  You do it hard and you do it quick.  And then you come out quicker.
Machae

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31054 on: Today at 01:57:13 PM
Regarding wearing masks, it's just a matter of ego now and would go against their very own principles that they stood so firm in protecting. The narrative has already been set, dont wear masks, it's just leftist propaganda and fuck dem libtards.

It was only a few months ago, in this very thread that some people were mocking others for wearing masks on the Tube and circular debates with some posters saying masks are ineffective etc.
Just Elmo?

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31055 on: Today at 02:36:20 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 01:19:25 PM
I cant see Texans wearing masks myself...

Weve seen in the U.K. that half measures dont work.  You do it hard and you do it quick.  And then you come out quicker.

My colleagues all wear masks. the ones I have spoken to anyway. More than we are hear by the sounds of it.

They are all based in and around Houston, and are for the most part liberal, by Texas standards anyway.
Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31056 on: Today at 07:02:55 PM
820 new cases today....

Lets hope thats a one off....
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31057 on: Today at 07:07:58 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 07:02:55 PM
820 new cases today....

Lets hope thats a one off....

That's a big leap. I know the rolling average is the best measure but that figure is worrying.

Well we may worry but the Government won't.
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31058 on: Today at 07:08:31 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 07:02:55 PM
820 new cases today....

Lets hope thats a one off....

Weve clearly tested too many people. Need to drop that number again.
west_london_red

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31059 on: Today at 07:09:52 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 07:02:55 PM
820 new cases today....

Lets hope thats a one off....

Wait another day or two and well see the results from last weekends ongoings assuming by then people have enough time to show symptoms, gets tested and get the results.
ShakaHislop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31060 on: Today at 07:12:21 PM
Dozens of Florida hospitals max out of ICU capacity amid surge in COVID-19 cases

Quote
Dozens of hospitals in Florida are at their ICU capacity as the state struggles to contain its massive spike of COVID-19 cases.

According to new data released by the state's Agency for Health Care Administration, almost 85 percent of the state's ICU beds are occupied, with just 933 ICU available beds remaining across the state.

WFLA reported that 435 were hospitalized overnight Friday, a new record. At least 52 hospitals in the state have no ICU capacity left at all.

During a Friday press conference, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) tried to assuage fears over the mounting hospitalizations.

Weve got the census today. I think between 10 and 12 or 13 thousand  somewhere like that  beds are available, DeSantis said. Therell be articles saying, Oh, my gosh. Theyre at 90 percent. Well, thats how hospitals normally run.

The governor noted that he was sending 100 contract nurses to Tampa Bay to assist area hospitals.

https://thehill.com/homenews/coronavirus-report/506881-dozens-of-florida-hospitals-max-out-of-icu-capacity-amid-surge-in
PaulF

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31061 on: Today at 07:25:10 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 07:08:31 PM
Weve clearly tested too many people. Need to drop that number again.

Until I saw your comment, I thought it was new deaths.
Guess for now we are headed the right way.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31062 on: Today at 07:27:21 PM
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 07:25:10 PM
Until I saw your comment, I thought it was new deaths.
Guess for now we are headed the right way.

It was 520 yesterday so quite a large increase.
Clint Eastwood

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31063 on: Today at 08:15:29 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 07:02:55 PM
820 new cases today....

Lets hope thats a one off....
One of those is me. Sorry.
Tepid T₂O

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #31064 on: Today at 08:19:53 PM
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:15:29 PM
One of those is me. Sorry.
God... sorry to hear that mate...

Hope you arent feeling too rough...
