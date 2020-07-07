« previous next »
COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:53:17 PM
Quote from: lamad on Yesterday at 09:45:31 PM
I seriously hope that you are not demeaning the BLM protest by calling them "all sorts of things" and basically saying going to a football match is as important, given the current situation with the virus and with racism?

No.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 09:54:05 PM
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 09:29:21 PM
I suppose you need new regulations to get to the 25%. Any indications it might happen and when?

Do you know how they have done it in Denmark?
https://www.thelocal.dk/20200622/best-experience-of-my-life-danish-fans-hail-crowd-return

Not exactly great, but a start.

Denmark seem to be using the two square meter guidance the same as we've been instructed. Sports venues were never designed to have one way systems and distancing and it's a huge challenge to avoid pinch points. From the conversations we've had it sounds like there may be some sort of small scale trials in August but to be honest things change daily so it's anyone's guess. The 25% figure for my venue won't apply to everywhere as costs will vary. The biggest loss for us is the corporate hospitality side as usually we would be putting people like sardines in executive boxes and charging them a fortune for the privilege of a private balcony. They form a large part of our revenue and now as the balconies have an area of six square meters we can have no more than three people per balcony.

There's are also discussions about creating "social bubbles" and this may well be the way to get things opening. It'll require taking the details of every individual at an event and the means to contact them
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:03:58 PM
Quote from: Dowahwiddy on Yesterday at 09:54:05 PM
Denmark seem to be using the two square meter guidance the same as we've been instructed. Sports venues were never designed to have one way systems and distancing and it's a huge challenge to avoid pinch points. From the conversations we've had it sounds like there may be some sort of small scale trials in August but to be honest things change daily so it's anyone's guess. The 25% figure for my venue won't apply to everywhere as costs will vary. The biggest loss for us is the corporate hospitality side as usually we would be putting people like sardines in executive boxes and charging them a fortune for the privilege of a private balcony. They form a large part of our revenue and now as the balconies have an area of six square meters we can have no more than three people per balcony.

There's are also discussions about creating "social bubbles" and this may well be the way to get things opening. It'll require taking the details of every individual at an event and the means to contact them

My guess is this football season will be played with no people, but there should be a plan and some trials. When next season begins I doubt it can be with empty stadiums.

We haven't had any indications of people being allowed back in Sweden. Nobody knows. That season has just started and there's no way clubs can survive unless they get some revenue from tickets.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Yesterday at 10:33:20 PM
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 10:03:58 PM
My guess is this football season will be played with no people, but there should be a plan and some trials. When next season begins I doubt it can be with empty stadiums.

We haven't had any indications of people being allowed back in Sweden. Nobody knows. That season has just started and there's no way clubs can survive unless they get some revenue from tickets.

There was piece in The Athletic saying Liverpool were exploring some of hte options that were being looked at in Germany to at least get some fans into grounds next season.

Link below but in the Athletic, so paywall obviously

https://theathletic.co.uk/1901799/2020/07/07/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-anfield-fans-premier-league-bundesliga/
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:20:59 AM


Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 02:01:18 AM
Arizona county requests refrigerated trucks as morgues hit 97 percent capacity during pandemic

Quote
As coronavirus cases spike in Arizona, morgues are reporting that they are nearing capacity and some are even requesting refrigerated trucks as backup.

According to the statement, which was obtained by local outlet ABC15, one morgue in Arbazo was "near capacity" and the Maricopa Office of the Medical Examiner was at 97 percent capacity. According to officials, the office of the medical examiner was working to "secure a contract for refrigerator trucks."

"I'm heartbroken ... it's been a rough week for me," Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego told ABC15, reportedly mentioning the White House denying her requests for additional aid. "We are losing too many Arizonans."

The Abrazo Hospital System said in a statement to ABC 15 that it has "adequate morgue space [but] has taken a proactive approach by ordering refrigerated storage."

Quote
It marks a similar scene to New York early on during the pandemic when there were multiple reports of morgues hitting capacity and requesting refrigerated trucks.

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/506855-arizona-county-requests-refrigerated-trucks-as-morgues-hit-97-capacity
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:42:58 AM
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:01:18 AM
Arizona county requests refrigerated trucks as morgues hit 97 percent capacity during pandemic

https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/506855-arizona-county-requests-refrigerated-trucks-as-morgues-hit-97-capacity

Ita so difficult at the moment to figure out the real picture in the US, as in which media stories are accurate and which are not. That itself says something about their problem - everything seems split down this divide between MAGA and normal folk. You could play devils advocate and say that 97% capacity for a morgue sounds horrific but it depends on the town size really. 100% capacity might mean 20 people.

What does seem clear by the both the numbers of daily infections in the country as a whole, and the bizarre statements from Trump and his press officer, they do have a problem. How big that problem is though is difficult to pin down. I think well really only know if someone breaks ranks and comes out and says it. The statistics look like the US has far more daily deaths than they are currently admitting. Its crazy that this is the US we are talking about.

Edit: Ill add, who could break ranks that people would listen to? Id say there is only one person and its Fauci. He must be under tremendous pressure at the moment.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:01:49 AM
Quote from: djahern on Today at 03:42:58 AM
Ita so difficult at the moment to figure out the real picture in the US, as in which media stories are accurate and which are not. That itself says something about their problem - everything seems split down this divide between MAGA and normal folk. You could play devils advocate and say that 97% capacity for a morgue sounds horrific but it depends on the town size really. 100% capacity might mean 20 people.

What does seem clear by the both the numbers of daily infections in the country as a whole, and the bizarre statements from Trump and his press officer, they do have a problem. How big that problem is though is difficult to pin down. I think well really only know if someone breaks ranks and comes out and says it. The statistics look like the US has far more daily deaths than they are currently admitting. Its crazy that this is the US we are talking about.

Edit: Ill add, who could break ranks that people would listen to? Id say there is only one person and its Fauci. He must be under tremendous pressure at the moment.

Helen Branswell's reporting at StatNews seems to have been spot on throughout. One avenue for a clearer take on what's happening is the fomer staff at CDC. eg Tom Frieden: https://twitter.com/DrTomFrieden/status/1281762304158240770

But obviously that's only to get sense of what's happening. The bigger picture is Trump's moved on. Or thinks he has heh.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:31:39 AM
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 07:35:34 PM
Sorry if already mentioned but the Echo are reporting a C-19 spike in South Liverpool involving young people.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/spike-coronavirus-cases-among-young-18578314
Keep it your side of things, please.

