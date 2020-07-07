Arizona county requests refrigerated trucks as morgues hit 97 percent capacity during pandemic



Ita so difficult at the moment to figure out the real picture in the US, as in which media stories are accurate and which are not. That itself says something about their problem - everything seems split down this divide between MAGA and normal folk. You could play devils advocate and say that 97% capacity for a morgue sounds horrific but it depends on the town size really. 100% capacity might mean 20 people.What does seem clear by the both the numbers of daily infections in the country as a whole, and the bizarre statements from Trump and his press officer, they do have a problem. How big that problem is though is difficult to pin down. I think well really only know if someone breaks ranks and comes out and says it. The statistics look like the US has far more daily deaths than they are currently admitting. Its crazy that this is the US we are talking about.Edit: Ill add, who could break ranks that people would listen to? Id say there is only one person and its Fauci. He must be under tremendous pressure at the moment.