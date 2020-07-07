« previous next »
I seriously hope that you are not demeaning the BLM protest by calling them "all sorts of things" and basically saying going to a football match is as important, given the current situation with the virus and with racism?

No.
I suppose you need new regulations to get to the 25%. Any indications it might happen and when?

Do you know how they have done it in Denmark?
https://www.thelocal.dk/20200622/best-experience-of-my-life-danish-fans-hail-crowd-return

Not exactly great, but a start.

Denmark seem to be using the two square meter guidance the same as we've been instructed. Sports venues were never designed to have one way systems and distancing and it's a huge challenge to avoid pinch points. From the conversations we've had it sounds like there may be some sort of small scale trials in August but to be honest things change daily so it's anyone's guess. The 25% figure for my venue won't apply to everywhere as costs will vary. The biggest loss for us is the corporate hospitality side as usually we would be putting people like sardines in executive boxes and charging them a fortune for the privilege of a private balcony. They form a large part of our revenue and now as the balconies have an area of six square meters we can have no more than three people per balcony.

There's are also discussions about creating "social bubbles" and this may well be the way to get things opening. It'll require taking the details of every individual at an event and the means to contact them
Denmark seem to be using the two square meter guidance the same as we've been instructed. Sports venues were never designed to have one way systems and distancing and it's a huge challenge to avoid pinch points. From the conversations we've had it sounds like there may be some sort of small scale trials in August but to be honest things change daily so it's anyone's guess. The 25% figure for my venue won't apply to everywhere as costs will vary. The biggest loss for us is the corporate hospitality side as usually we would be putting people like sardines in executive boxes and charging them a fortune for the privilege of a private balcony. They form a large part of our revenue and now as the balconies have an area of six square meters we can have no more than three people per balcony.

There's are also discussions about creating "social bubbles" and this may well be the way to get things opening. It'll require taking the details of every individual at an event and the means to contact them

My guess is this football season will be played with no people, but there should be a plan and some trials. When next season begins I doubt it can be with empty stadiums.

We haven't had any indications of people being allowed back in Sweden. Nobody knows. That season has just started and there's no way clubs can survive unless they get some revenue from tickets.
My guess is this football season will be played with no people, but there should be a plan and some trials. When next season begins I doubt it can be with empty stadiums.

We haven't had any indications of people being allowed back in Sweden. Nobody knows. That season has just started and there's no way clubs can survive unless they get some revenue from tickets.

There was piece in The Athletic saying Liverpool were exploring some of hte options that were being looked at in Germany to at least get some fans into grounds next season.

Link below but in the Athletic, so paywall obviously

https://theathletic.co.uk/1901799/2020/07/07/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-anfield-fans-premier-league-bundesliga/
« Reply #31044 on: Today at 12:20:59 AM »


