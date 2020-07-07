I suppose you need new regulations to get to the 25%. Any indications it might happen and when?



Do you know how they have done it in Denmark?

https://www.thelocal.dk/20200622/best-experience-of-my-life-danish-fans-hail-crowd-return



Not exactly great, but a start.



Denmark seem to be using the two square meter guidance the same as we've been instructed. Sports venues were never designed to have one way systems and distancing and it's a huge challenge to avoid pinch points. From the conversations we've had it sounds like there may be some sort of small scale trials in August but to be honest things change daily so it's anyone's guess. The 25% figure for my venue won't apply to everywhere as costs will vary. The biggest loss for us is the corporate hospitality side as usually we would be putting people like sardines in executive boxes and charging them a fortune for the privilege of a private balcony. They form a large part of our revenue and now as the balconies have an area of six square meters we can have no more than three people per balcony.There's are also discussions about creating "social bubbles" and this may well be the way to get things opening. It'll require taking the details of every individual at an event and the means to contact them