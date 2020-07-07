« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 823051 times)

Offline howes hound

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30920 on: Yesterday at 06:36:28 PM »
You couldn't make this up. Go down to the video.

https://globalnews.ca/news/7106590/florida-mask-coronavirus-rule/
Online Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30921 on: Yesterday at 06:43:35 PM »
Quote from: howes hound on Yesterday at 06:36:28 PM
You couldn't make this up. Go down to the video.

https://globalnews.ca/news/7106590/florida-mask-coronavirus-rule/

I mean it should shock me, but it really really doesnt anymore.

There are just so many fucking morons out there that for some reason are being allowed a voice.
Online ShakaHislop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30922 on: Yesterday at 07:00:35 PM »
8 in 10 Canadians want border with US to remain closed due to virus concerns: poll

An overwhelming majority of Canadians want their government to keep the border with the U.S. closed as numerous U.S. states struggle with rising rates of coronavirus infections.

In a poll released Wednesday by Nanos Research obtained by The Globe and Mail, 81 percent of Canadian adults called for the border to remain closed for non-essential travel.

Just 14 percent of respondents said that they would be supportive of the border opening in areas where infection rates are low, signaling a broad mistrust for the U.S.'s handling of the pandemic. Only 3 percent wished the border would open immediately without restrictions.

Canada's border with the U.S. closed in the spring as the coronavirus pandemic hit North American shores, and under current directives will reopen on July 23.

The response is actually quite surprising considering we are a border country that relies on the United States for our livelihood  [it] suggests that Canadians have a very high level of anxiety about whats happening in the pandemic in the United States, Nik Nanos of Nanos Research told The Globe and Mail.

The U.S. has confirmed more than 3 million cases of the coronavirus within its borders and is still reporting tens of thousands of new cases per day; by contrast, Canadian authorities reported less than 250 new cases across the entire country on Tuesday.

Nanos Research's survey contacted 1,049 Canadian adults between June 28 - July 2. The poll has a margin of error measuring 3.1 percentage points.

https://thehill.com/policy/international/americas/506409-8-in-10-canadians-want-border-with-us-to-remain-closed-due-to
Offline howes hound

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30923 on: Yesterday at 07:02:24 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:43:35 PM
I mean it should shock me, but it really really doesnt anymore.

There are just so many fucking morons out there that for some reason are being allowed a voice.

That's the age we live in. How much you know, how much research you've done, how bright or stupid you are, what chemicals you're pumping into your brain, none of this matters. Your access to means of publishing your views is the same as everybody else's and the old saying still stands: empty vessels make the most noise.
Offline Wullie160975

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30924 on: Yesterday at 07:10:50 PM »
Quote from: Seebab on July  7, 2020, 04:39:48 PM
I don't want him to die but if his worsening condition is the wake up call that the Brazilian government needs to get its act together thus saving thousands of lives, then most of us won't complain.

Loads of people said that about Johnson here and it made not a jot of difference.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30925 on: Yesterday at 10:10:05 PM »
Quote
The U.S. and U.K. Were the Two Best Prepared Nations to Tackle a PandemicWhat Went Wrong?

On Oct. 24, 201945 days before the worlds first suspected case of COVID-19 was announceda new scorecard was published called the Global Health Security Index. The scorecard ranked countries on how prepared they were to tackle a serious outbreak, based on a range of measures, including how quickly a country was likely to respond and how well its health care system would treat the sick and protect health workers. The U.S. was ranked first out of 195 nations, and the U.K. was ranked second.

You read that correctly. The two countries that on paper were the best prepared to deal with a pandemic turned out by June 2020 to be two of the worlds biggest failures in tackling COVID-19. With 122,300 excess deathsthe number of deaths over and above what would be expected in non-crisis conditionsthe U.S. ranks number 1 on this metric. In second place, with 65,700 excess deaths, is the U.K.

Theres a reason the scorecard got it so wrong: It did not account for the political context in which a national policy response to a pandemic is formulated and implemented.

[...]

https://time.com/5861697/us-uk-failed-coronavirus-response/
Offline fish, barrel, etc.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30926 on: Yesterday at 10:16:12 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:10:05 PM

The U.S. and U.K. Were the Two Best Prepared Nations to Tackle a PandemicWhat Went Wrong?

On Oct. 24, 201945 days before the worlds first suspected case of COVID-19 was announceda new scorecard was published called the Global Health Security Index. The scorecard ranked countries on how prepared they were to tackle a serious outbreak, based on a range of measures, including how quickly a country was likely to respond and how well its health care system would treat the sick and protect health workers. The U.S. was ranked first out of 195 nations, and the U.K. was ranked second.

You read that correctly. The two countries that on paper were the best prepared to deal with a pandemic turned out by June 2020 to be two of the worlds biggest failures in tackling COVID-19. With 122,300 excess deathsthe number of deaths over and above what would be expected in non-crisis conditionsthe U.S. ranks number 1 on this metric. In second place, with 65,700 excess deaths, is the U.K.

Theres a reason the scorecard got it so wrong: It did not account for the political context in which a national policy response to a pandemic is formulated and implemented.

[...]

https://time.com/5861697/us-uk-failed-coronavirus-response/


Time magazine not normally known for an especially liberal editorial slant, surprising that they were so critical.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30927 on: Yesterday at 10:58:01 PM »
Quote from: howes hound on Yesterday at 06:36:28 PM
You couldn't make this up. Go down to the video.

https://globalnews.ca/news/7106590/florida-mask-coronavirus-rule/

I know it's not supposed to be comedy, but you couldn't have written a better one than that. The levels of intelligence there - or lack of - and unintentionally hilarious comparisons as to why that one doesn't wear knickers had me laughing and facepalming at the same time.
Offline aggerdid

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30928 on: Yesterday at 11:18:40 PM »
Back in the office now. About 70 people. Perspex screens and alcohol sanitiser everywhere and a one way system that most dont obey. No masks. Coughing. Are we really at the point where we are supposed to pretend we have beaten the virus? The narrative by supreme leader cummings mouthpiece just seems to be the worst is over so lets get back out there. Pity he didnt die in ICU and I truly mean that
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30929 on: Yesterday at 11:34:43 PM »
Quote from: howes hound on Yesterday at 06:36:28 PM
You couldn't make this up. Go down to the video.

https://globalnews.ca/news/7106590/florida-mask-coronavirus-rule/


These people are insane.

*Shakes head*
Offline Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30930 on: Yesterday at 11:39:29 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:34:43 PM


These people are insane.

*Shakes head*
People wonder how the virus is thriving there. All it takes is a couple of mentalist dickheads like this and you're fucked, really. Southern states in America literally have thousands, if not millions, of them. The place is fucked.
Offline Gnurglan

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30931 on: Yesterday at 11:47:02 PM »
Quote from: fish, barrel, etc. on Yesterday at 05:53:52 PM
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/07/business/sweden-economy-coronavirus.html

Several posters on these boards touting Sweden's response, not at all certain it was the right one...

We'll have to wait and see what the right approach was. I kind of expect a second lockdown in many places and I hope we will avoid it another time.

We've had some positive news recently. Deaths have been slowing down and one of the major Stockholm hospitals had not added one more Covid case to intensive care for a couple of weeks. Restrictions are the same as before. So when other countries open up, nothing has changed here. Officially. That said, people don't behave like they did in March or April, now it's almost like things are back to normal. Personally I expect an increase of infections for early September. It usually happens when kids have been in school for a couple of weeks and I expect this year to be the same with the addition of Covid.

As for the economy everyone will take a downturn. Sweden are export dependent and staying open doesn't mean much if everyone shuts down. It's going to have a major impact everywhere and I think it will be worse than most people expect. We're no different. At some point the save everyone approach will end and we will see many businesses go under.
Online Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30932 on: Yesterday at 11:52:09 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 11:39:29 PM
People wonder how the virus is thriving there. All it takes is a couple of mentalist dickheads like this and you're fucked, really. Southern states in America literally have thousands, if not millions, of them. The place is fucked.
It absolutely beggars belief. At a time in human history where it is easier now to educate yourself than it has ever been, we see the likes of those people talking like some ridiculous brainwashed religious cult and bereft of all common sense.

I really fear for America.  :-\

Offline Gnurglan

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30933 on: Yesterday at 11:59:13 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:52:09 PM
It absolutely beggars belief. At a time in human history where it is easier now to educate yourself than it has ever been, we see the likes of those people talking like some ridiculous brainwashed religious cult and bereft of all common sense.

I really fear for America.  :-\



I heard what I thought was a clever take on wearing a mask. What they should do is say the virus is hurting America and right now it's to the benefit of America's enemies. So wear a mask and get back to work - it's the patriotic thing to do in times like these. That was the message. In Hong Kong people apparently were told they didn't have to worry, but they didn't trust the message so everyone started wearing a mask immediately.
Online ShakaHislop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30934 on: Today at 12:00:59 AM »
Quote from: TSC on July  7, 2020, 08:29:39 AM
Horrendous.  And the whole issue of absence of PPE.  Stopped publishing testing figures weeks ago, and Dido Harding confirmed yesterday the world class app is effectively dead, not willing to commit to any date for when it will be ready.

A catalogue of failure.

Coronavirus: Ireland's Covid Tracker app is out - where's England's?

Quote
This morning I installed Ireland's just-released contact-tracing app on my phone, where it joined Germany's Corona Warn-App, which was released three weeks ago.

Gibraltar recently released its Beat Covid Gibraltar app, based on the Irish code.

The Republic's Covid Tracker software is also the foundation of an app Northern Ireland is promising to release within weeks. And now there's a hint Wales could go the same way.

"We remain in discussion about a range of options to achieve a working app, including development in Northern Ireland," a Welsh Government spokesman told the BBC.

Also

Quote
Incidentally, if public trust is vital to the app's rollout, the people of the Isle of Wight may have something to say about that.

Following the trial of the original, scrapped NHSX app on the island, some residents have been asking what will happen to their data. We've asked too - and have yet to receive an answer.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/technology-53322751
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30935 on: Today at 12:27:50 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:52:09 PM
It absolutely beggars belief. At a time in human history where it is easier now to educate yourself than it has ever been, we see the likes of those people talking like some ridiculous brainwashed religious cult and bereft of all common sense.

I really fear for America.  :-\

It is a strange thing evolution, the last century saw societies which primarily used intelligence applied in an open society take precedence over those who thought that force was the primary tool. The development of the atomic weapon allied to a worldwide dominance of culture and marketing was what ultimately placed America at the centre of the world. The totalitarianism that threatened to dominate ultimately failed because control is hard to maintain over people for a long period (see lockdown)

This century has been different, that dominance has seen America get complacent, the market has promoted ignorance in order to maintain economic growth as an informed citizen is dangerous to markets. The shape of production has changed to one which utilises far fewer people (also with their heightened skills). The masses have been displaced and have retreated easily into the culture of ignorance which has flourished in the absence of any attractive alternative.

Asian countries have managed use greater discipline to place themselves in a better economic position. China has opened up whilst at the same time maintaining social discipline regarding this as a weakness which has undermined America and some western countries (ie cultural freedom)


Now we have a virus which thrives in an environment of ignorance and is better controlled in a society which maintains accepted discipline.

Funny old thing evolution.
Offline howes hound

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30936 on: Today at 12:39:37 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 11:52:09 PM
It absolutely beggars belief. At a time in human history where it is easier now to educate yourself than it has ever been, we see the likes of those people talking like some ridiculous brainwashed religious cult and bereft of all common sense.

I really fear for America.  :-\



Between the clowns down in Florida and the anti-vaxxers in NY State, the US can be a pretty scary place. Fortunately there's a significant body of people inside the US who also believe these people are absolute nutters.
Offline lamad

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30937 on: Today at 12:49:09 AM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 11:47:02 PM
We'll have to wait and see what the right approach was. I kind of expect a second lockdown in many places and I hope we will avoid it another time.
You keep saying this, let's wait and see. But current figures point to Sweden not having gained that much economically (or rather not having lost significantly less) compared to countries with lockdowns. So in that regard it hasn't really paid off nor does it look like it will give Sweden a big advantage anytime soon.
But for all those who have lost their lives - and who might have lived had a different approach been taken - well, for them the 'let's wait and see' game doesn't really come into play any more now, does it?
Online ShakaHislop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30938 on: Today at 02:22:12 AM »
Florida family accused of selling a bleachlike coronavirus 'cure' face federal charges

Quote
A Florida family is facing federal charges after allegedly marketing a COVID-19 cure called Miracle Mineral Solution, which was actually bleach, which is life threatening if consumed.

The Grenons  father Mark and sons Jonathan, Jordan and Joseph  were charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to violate the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act and criminal contempt on Wendesday, according to a Justice Department press release.

DOJ described Miracle Mineral Solution" (MMS) as a "chemical solution containing sodium chlorite and water," adding that the Grenons "allegedly directed their customers to ingest MMS orally, which causes the solution to become chlorine dioxide, a powerful bleach, typically used for industrial water treatment or bleaching textiles, pulp, and paper. "

The family claimed that the solution could cure, treat and prevent COVID-19, but the FDA hasn't approved it to treat COVID-19 or any other illness. In fact, the FDA has urged people not consume it, saying that "drinking MMS is the same as drinking bleach and can cause dangerous side effects, including severe vomiting, diarrhea, and life-threatening low blood pressure." According to court filings, before the pandemic, the Grenons marketed MMS as a cure for many other serious diseases, including Alzheimers, autism, multiple sclerosis, and HIV/AIDS.

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/506501-florida-family-accused-of-selling-a-bleachlike-coronavirus-cure-face

Quote
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple agencies were called to the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing in Bradenton, Fla. in connection with search warrants and a federal order involving a concoction that the church has been selling as an alleged treatment for the novel coronavirus.

Back in April, the FDA issued an injunction against the church for distributing a Miracle Mineral Solution that officials say was intended to treat COVID-19. The solution contains chlorine dioxide content equivalent to industrial bleach. Four individuals were named in the injunction, Mark Grenon, Joseph Grenon, Jordan Grenon and Jonathan Grenon.

https://www.wave3.com/2020/07/08/federal-agencies-hazmat-crews-respond-florida-church-selling-covid-miracle-solution/

Quote
The founder of the church, Jim Humble, was formerly a member of the Church of Scientology and believes himself to be a billion-year-old god from Andromeda.

https://www.thedailybeast.com/genesis-ii-church-of-health-and-healing-in-florida-raided-after-selling-bleach-as-covid-19-cure
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30939 on: Today at 08:41:58 AM »
More reporting on how UK testing became a bit weird.

https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-the-inside-story-of-how-uks-chaotic-testing-regime-broke-all-the-rules-12022566

Bottom line to it is that you could reasonably form a view that the government felt it needed to announce big numbers and so pushed forward a system which produced big numbers but big numbers which were not only inaccurate but also too often irrelevant to the reason to test in the first place. Question for the months going on now is whether that has improved enough to reliably use it for local outbreaks as they happen and any potential large jump in cases nationally.
Offline The Gulleysucker

« Reply #30940 on: Today at 08:54:35 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:22:12 AM
...
The founder of the church, Jim Humble, was formerly a member of the Church of Scientology and believes himself to be a billion-year-old god from Andromeda.
...

As you would of course.

Why is it that these cranks, like believers in reincarnation, never say they are descended from or a reincarnation of a simple celled amoeba like culture that developed and grew in primordial slime on the lip of a hot spring?

It always seems to have to have been either an ancient and long forgotten God, a spaceman or someone of importance in history, yet never the village idiot.

And morons believe this nonsense and give these utter fruitcakes their money.

Offline Walshy nMe®

« Reply #30941 on: Today at 09:30:40 AM »
Quote from: aggerdid on Yesterday at 11:18:40 PM
Back in the office now. About 70 people. Perspex screens and alcohol sanitiser everywhere and a one way system that most dont obey. No masks. Coughing. Are we really at the point where we are supposed to pretend we have beaten the virus? The narrative by supreme leader cummings mouthpiece just seems to be the worst is over so lets get back out there. Pity he didnt die in ICU and I truly mean that

Not having a go, but I would suggest the screens, one way system, and alcohol gel means they dont think the virus has been beaten and doing what they can to keep people safe where possible?
Offline KillieRed

« Reply #30942 on: Today at 09:43:25 AM »

My view is that a second, possibly bigger wave is inevitable. Come the cold season with everyone coughing and spluttering, no mandatory lockdown or simple precautions like masks, no vaccine, this is going to take off again. With the people we have in charge, whom in my view do not want to take every measure to stop this, it`s going to be much much worse before it gets better. In Scotland our response has been better, for many reasons, principally better leadership, but we`re still handcuffed to these idiots who are not only raging that we dare take a different (non)approach to them but can and have enforced their will to stupidity. I hope I am wrong.
Offline stewil007

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30943 on: Today at 09:45:29 AM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 11:59:13 PM
I heard what I thought was a clever take on wearing a mask. What they should do is say the virus is hurting America and right now it's to the benefit of America's enemies. So wear a mask and get back to work - it's the patriotic thing to do in times like these. That was the message. In Hong Kong people apparently were told they didn't have to worry, but they didn't trust the message so everyone started wearing a mask immediately.

I mean if you want the idiots to wear masks, print MAGA on it and they will lap it up.  Must be some money to made there too.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30944 on: Today at 10:04:08 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 08:41:58 AM
More reporting on how UK testing became a bit weird.

https://news.sky.com/story/coronavirus-the-inside-story-of-how-uks-chaotic-testing-regime-broke-all-the-rules-12022566

Bottom line to it is that you could reasonably form a view that the government felt it needed to announce big numbers and so pushed forward a system which produced big numbers but big numbers which were not only inaccurate but also too often irrelevant to the reason to test in the first place. Question for the months going on now is whether that has improved enough to reliably use it for local outbreaks as they happen and any potential large jump in cases nationally.

No surprises there, is there?

An incompetent Government desperate to meet an unrealistic target cooks the books.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30945 on: Today at 10:26:28 AM »
Quote from: howes hound on Yesterday at 07:02:24 PM
That's the age we live in. How much you know, how much research you've done, how bright or stupid you are, what chemicals you're pumping into your brain, none of this matters. Your access to means of publishing your views is the same as everybody else's and the old saying still stands: empty vessels make the most noise.

Yep. Social media has given everyone in the world a megaphone, unsurprisingly its stupid people who use it more.

I've a little bit of hope it won't go on forever though. Mearly anecdotal but when i look through facebook now its almost entirely populated by connections who are of the unhinged variety. There's virtually none of my sensible friends on it anymore, well they are on but they dont post, the ones that do invariably have it as a PR tool for their businesses. All friend group stuff is on private Whatsapp group.

Just as Myspace suddenly died a death i can see a realignment of current social media platforms away from the nutters who largely populate it now to something that will encourage more sensible, informed debate.

Social media platforms can experience exponential growth when there's a feeling you have to be on it if you want to be in the loop. Conversely once that feeling goes the fall can be spectacular. I feel we are coming to that point now. Not sure how much this is wishful thinking but i hope not.
Online Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30946 on: Today at 10:57:54 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:04:08 AM
No surprises there, is there?

An incompetent Government desperate to meet an unrealistic target cooks the books.

Ideology too, perhaps? Funding for private sector far more palatable than figuring out the solutions to get funding for public sector. Perception of the centre being in control of everything more important than support and funding for delegation to local capacity. Even now local health authorities aren't always getting all the information they need to get people with it to isolate which should be particularly bothersome to the Health Secretary and the Prime Minister now they've decided to wash their hands of everything but the upbeat messaging.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30947 on: Today at 11:33:01 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:57:54 AM
Ideology too, perhaps? Funding for private sector far more palatable than figuring out the solutions to get funding for public sector. Perception of the centre being in control of everything more important than support and funding for delegation to local capacity. Even now local health authorities aren't always getting all the information they need to get people with it to isolate which should be particularly bothersome to the Health Secretary and the Prime Minister now they've decided to wash their hands of everything but the upbeat messaging.

It just shows the short attention span the Government have. A bit like a kid starting to build a model of the Bismarck and just completing the interesting bits like the gun turrets. And leaving the rest laying around on the dining room table as they rush out to play in the street.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30948 on: Today at 11:38:10 AM »
I have plans to write a thesis focusing on Fake News.  Not surpringly, the people who share/believe this stuff are the ones who engage with regular media the least.  They get all their information from social media.
Online Charlie Adams fried egg right

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30949 on: Today at 11:40:35 AM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 10:26:28 AM
Yep. Social media has given everyone in the world a megaphone, unsurprisingly its stupid people who use it more.

I've a little bit of hope it won't go on forever though. Mearly anecdotal but when i look through facebook now its almost entirely populated by connections who are of the unhinged variety. There's virtually none of my sensible friends on it anymore, well they are on but they dont post, the ones that do invariably have it as a PR tool for their businesses. All friend group stuff is on private Whatsapp group.

Just as Myspace suddenly died a death i can see a realignment of current social media platforms away from the nutters who largely populate it now to something that will encourage more sensible, informed debate.

Social media platforms can experience exponential growth when there's a feeling you have to be on it if you want to be in the loop. Conversely once that feeling goes the fall can be spectacular. I feel we are coming to that point now. Not sure how much this is wishful thinking but i hope not.
Don't have facebook and never have done, but we've seen some posts from someone we know and it's the usual sharing of memes that support the Tories. One was basically listing all the supposed good things they've done and saying stop moaning. Makes you wonder the origin of stuff like that, but the way it gets liked and shared does a huge amount of brainwashing/campaigning for them. It's quite frightening, but I agree, hopefully it is now just populated by the extremely stupid and in terminal decline.
Seeing that person in a couple of days, so may be time for some fun....
