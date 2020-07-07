8 in 10 Canadians want border with US to remain closed due to virus concerns: poll
An overwhelming majority of Canadians want their government to keep the border with the U.S. closed as numerous U.S. states struggle with rising rates of coronavirus infections.
In a poll released Wednesday by Nanos Research obtained by The Globe and Mail, 81 percent of Canadian adults called for the border to remain closed for non-essential travel.
Just 14 percent of respondents said that they would be supportive of the border opening in areas where infection rates are low, signaling a broad mistrust for the U.S.'s handling of the pandemic. Only 3 percent wished the border would open immediately without restrictions.
Canada's border with the U.S. closed in the spring as the coronavirus pandemic hit North American shores, and under current directives will reopen on July 23.
The response is actually quite surprising considering we are a border country that relies on the United States for our livelihood
[it] suggests that Canadians have a very high level of anxiety about whats happening in the pandemic in the United States, Nik Nanos of Nanos Research told The Globe and Mail.
The U.S. has confirmed more than 3 million cases of the coronavirus within its borders and is still reporting tens of thousands of new cases per day; by contrast, Canadian authorities reported less than 250 new cases across the entire country on Tuesday.
Nanos Research's survey contacted 1,049 Canadian adults between June 28 - July 2. The poll has a margin of error measuring 3.1 percentage points.https://thehill.com/policy/international/americas/506409-8-in-10-canadians-want-border-with-us-to-remain-closed-due-to