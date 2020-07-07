https://www.nytimes.com/2020/07/07/business/sweden-economy-coronavirus.html



Several posters on these boards touting Sweden's response, not at all certain it was the right one...



We'll have to wait and see what the right approach was. I kind of expect a second lockdown in many places and I hope we will avoid it another time.We've had some positive news recently. Deaths have been slowing down and one of the major Stockholm hospitals had not added one more Covid case to intensive care for a couple of weeks. Restrictions are the same as before. So when other countries open up, nothing has changed here. Officially. That said, people don't behave like they did in March or April, now it's almost like things are back to normal. Personally I expect an increase of infections for early September. It usually happens when kids have been in school for a couple of weeks and I expect this year to be the same with the addition of Covid.As for the economy everyone will take a downturn. Sweden are export dependent and staying open doesn't mean much if everyone shuts down. It's going to have a major impact everywhere and I think it will be worse than most people expect. We're no different. At some point the save everyone approach will end and we will see many businesses go under.