Florida mother takes her teen daughter to church gathering with over 100 attending, no masks or social distancing, daughter catches covid and is treated at home by mother with hydroxychloroquine. Daughter dies a few days later. Thing is the mother is a nurse and her stepdad is a physician assistant.https://www.rawstory.com/2020/07/florida-teen-dies-after-conspiracy-theorist-mom-takes-her-to-church-covid-party-and-tries-to-treat-her-with-trump-approved-drug-report/
people like big dick nick.
I went to a traditional grammar school in the 60s, we stayed in the class and teachers came to us. Seemed to work as it prevented fighting in the corridors. That had to wait till the lunch break.
Ahhhh, Bolsanero has got the 'little flu' now and has tested positive. Has symptoms as well.
This forum is a joke
You lot will miss me when I'm gone
Page created in 0.063 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]