COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Zeb

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:53:05 PM
Quote from: Liverlee on Today at 02:08:03 PM
Florida mother takes her teen daughter to church gathering with over 100 attending, no masks or social distancing, daughter catches covid and is treated at home by mother with hydroxychloroquine. Daughter dies a few days later. Thing is the mother is a nurse and her stepdad is a physician assistant.

https://www.rawstory.com/2020/07/florida-teen-dies-after-conspiracy-theorist-mom-takes-her-to-church-covid-party-and-tries-to-treat-her-with-trump-approved-drug-report/

Just find stuff like that so incredibly sad. People so locked into something that they'll reject every other alternative even when their kids' lives are at stake. Even rejecting the treatment recommended at hospital, when they eventually did go, until it was too late.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:33:18 PM
Reported that Bolsanora has tested positive.

He'll be on of the lucky one's with the Prince Charles strain.
BIG DICK NICK

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:34:09 PM
Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19.

Lets go live to one of his compatriots for a reaction.

redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:34:12 PM
Ahhhh, Bolsanero has got the 'little flu' now and has tested positive. Has symptoms as well.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:35:18 PM
I see we are all addicted to the bbc news ticker.
So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:35:32 PM
Do I detect a bit of unholy glee on here? ;D
AndyMuller

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:37:35 PM
Am I bad if I say I hope it does him in?
Craig 🤔

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:38:16 PM
Surely he needs to have an urgent face to face meeting with Trump?
Seebab

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:39:48 PM
I don't want him to die but if his worsening condition is the wake up call that the Brazilian government needs to get its act together thus saving thousands of lives, then most of us won't complain. 
Gerry Attrick

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:40:57 PM
What a pity.
fish, barrel, etc.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:41:31 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 03:40:33 PM
I went to a traditional grammar school in the 60s, we stayed in the class and teachers came to us. Seemed to work as it prevented fighting in the corridors. That had to wait till the lunch break.


Over who got to captain the side against Mr.Sugden?
ChaChaMooMoo

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:47:58 PM
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 04:34:12 PM
Ahhhh, Bolsanero has got the 'little flu' now and has tested positive. Has symptoms as well.

I hope his aides tell him that its just the flu and that he has nothing to worry about.

And that he needs to meet with Trump and Pence ASAP.
Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 04:52:58 PM
Quote from: Liverlee on Today at 02:08:03 PM
Florida mother takes her teen daughter to church gathering with over 100 attending, no masks or social distancing, daughter catches covid and is treated at home by mother with hydroxychloroquine. Daughter dies a few days later. Thing is the mother is a nurse and her stepdad is a physician assistant.

https://www.rawstory.com/2020/07/florida-teen-dies-after-conspiracy-theorist-mom-takes-her-to-church-covid-party-and-tries-to-treat-her-with-trump-approved-drug-report/
Makes me angry to read that. That fat head oompa loompa wanker and her parents...fucking hell, I've no words for either of them.
