Florida mother takes her teen daughter to church gathering with over 100 attending, no masks or social distancing, daughter catches covid and is treated at home by mother with hydroxychloroquine. Daughter dies a few days later. Thing is the mother is a nurse and her stepdad is a physician assistant.



https://www.rawstory.com/2020/07/florida-teen-dies-after-conspiracy-theorist-mom-takes-her-to-church-covid-party-and-tries-to-treat-her-with-trump-approved-drug-report/



Just find stuff like that so incredibly sad. People so locked into something that they'll reject every other alternative even when their kids' lives are at stake. Even rejecting the treatment recommended at hospital, when they eventually did go, until it was too late.