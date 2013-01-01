« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 817075 times)

Offline God's Left Peg

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30840 on: Yesterday at 08:28:40 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 05:25:48 PM
Why would you want a beer while you're getting your hair done? Just get it cut and fuck off to the pub.

Wouldn't the hair get in your beer?
Logged


Online Buggy Eyes Alfredo

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30841 on: Yesterday at 09:01:43 PM »

Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 07:54:27 PM
How do you stop getting hair in the pint if hes drinking it while they are cutting his hair?

My local gives you a can after checking in with a plastic lid that clips on. No limit on the amount of cans you can consume in the building at no additional cost. I normally guzzle 4-7 while receiving a hot towel & straight razor shave on my beard.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30842 on: Yesterday at 09:07:45 PM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 09:01:43 PM
My local gives you a can after checking in with a plastic lid that clips on. No limit on the amount of cans you can consume in the building at no additional cost. I normally guzzle 4-7 while receiving a hot towel & straight razor shave on my beard.


4-7!?!? WTF thats a full on session for someone like me!
Logged

Offline TSC

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30843 on: Yesterday at 09:37:19 PM »
There is still no date for when the governments coronavirus contact tracing app will be rolled out to help stop the spread of the disease.


Giving evidence to the House of Lords science committee on Monday Baroness Dido Harding, who is leading the governments test and trace service, said she could not give a date for when the app might be ready.

She said: Technology development paths do not run in a smooth and linear way and so we're keen not to commit to a specific date as the technology development work is ongoing.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/coronavirus-contact-test-trace-app-isle-of-wight-a9600171.html

Logged

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30844 on: Yesterday at 09:54:21 PM »
Quote from: Buggy Eyes Alfredo on Yesterday at 09:01:43 PM
My local gives you a can after checking in with a plastic lid that clips on. No limit on the amount of cans you can consume in the building at no additional cost. I normally guzzle 4-7 while receiving a hot towel & straight razor shave on my beard.


Hark at David Boon.
Logged

Offline kavah

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30845 on: Yesterday at 10:29:41 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Yesterday at 09:54:21 PM
Hark at David Boon.

had to google:

Responding to the story, Ian Chappell said, "In my day 58 beers between London and Sydney would have virtually classified you as a teetotaller.  ;D
Logged

Offline ShakaHislop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30846 on: Yesterday at 11:45:44 PM »
Johnson trying to pin the blame of the care home deaths on the care homes themselves for not "following the procedures"

Video
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1280245135712956416

Quote
But Nadra Ahmed, chair of the National Care Association, which represents smaller and medium-sized care providers, said Johnsons comments were a huge slap in the face for a sector that looks after a million vulnerable people, employs 1.6 million care workers and puts £45bn into the economy every year.

She added: Despite the fact PPE was diverted, despite the fact we didnt have testing in our services, despite the fact theyve not put any money into our sector, it has worked its socks off, and its a huge disappointment to hear the leader of our country say what hed said.

A spokesman for the Association of Directors of Adult Social Services said Johnson was correct to say the sector needed reform and more funding. But he added: Social care has been hit hard by Covid-19 and it feels unfair to blame care homes for the initial response to the pandemic as they did not feel prioritised from the outset.

Caroline Abrahams, charity director of Age UK, said: It would be unfair for anyone to suggest that care staff have been authors of their own misfortune: on the contrary, in a neglected and cash-strapped system they have been magnificent throughout the pandemic  arguably far better than we as a country deserved.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2020/jul/06/anger-after-johnson-appears-to-blame-care-homes-for-their-high-death-toll
« Last Edit: Today at 12:05:51 AM by ShakaHislop »
Logged

Online oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30847 on: Today at 12:04:45 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 11:45:44 PM
Johnson trying to pin the blame of the care home deaths on the care homes themselves for not "following the procedures"

Video
https://twitter.com/SkyNews/status/1280245135712956416
This is one horrible pathetic government. they know this is going to get very nasty, it angers me so I imagine care home workers must be furious being smeared by these useless charlatans.

A statement from number 10 tonight said.
Responding to the criticism, a No 10 spokesman said care homes had "done a brilliant job under very difficult circumstances".

He added: "The PM was pointing out that nobody knew what the correct procedures were because the extent of asymptomatic transmission was not known at the time."

So Johnsons excuse is nobody knew healthy people could be infected with Covid and pass it on to other people.
What a load of Boll.... the government told the NHS to send patients back to care homes without testing them for Covid on the 18th March. I was self isolating sat at home before the 18th March because I knew people could be walking around the Supermarket etc carrying the virus feeling fine.
So when did the Tories find out about asymptomatic transmission, did they immediately order the NHS to test patients for Covid before sending them back to care homes.
Logged


Offline ShakaHislop

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30848 on: Today at 12:07:00 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:04:45 AM
This is one horrible pathetic government. they know this is going to get very nasty, it angers me so I imagine care home workers must be furious being smeared by these useless charlatans.

A statement from number 10 tonight said.
Responding to the criticism, a No 10 spokesman said care homes had "done a brilliant job under very difficult circumstances".

He added: "The PM was pointing out that nobody knew what the correct procedures were because the extent of asymptomatic transmission was not known at the time."

So Johnsons excuse is nobody knew healthy people could be infected with Covid and pass it on to other people.
What a load of Boll.... the government told the NHS to send patients back to care homes without testing them for Covid on the 18th March. I was self isolating sat at home before the 18th March because I knew people could be walking around the Supermarket etc carrying the virus feeling fine.
So when did the Tories find out about asymptomatic transmission, did they immediately order the NHS to test patients for Covid before sending them back to care homes.

I edited my post at the same time you posted yours, with comments from the National Care Association.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30849 on: Today at 12:12:40 AM »
Boris passing the buck and lying? Ya don't say?

He's a cowardly c*nt. They all are. I doubt he had the virus or, at worst, was even bad with it to begin with. His bollocks shriveled up and he fucked off and hid for a few weeks when the pandemic was at it worst. Now he's out finger pointing and putting the blame on anyone but himself. Sounds familiar.
Logged

Online Macphisto80

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30850 on: Today at 12:14:44 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:04:45 AM
This is one horrible pathetic government. they know this is going to get very nasty, it angers me so I imagine care home workers must be furious being smeared by these useless charlatans.

A statement from number 10 tonight said.
Responding to the criticism, a No 10 spokesman said care homes had "done a brilliant job under very difficult circumstances".

He added: "The PM was pointing out that nobody knew what the correct procedures were because the extent of asymptomatic transmission was not known at the time."

So Johnsons excuse is nobody knew healthy people could be infected with Covid and pass it on to other people.
What a load of Boll.... the government told the NHS to send patients back to care homes without testing them for Covid on the 18th March. I was self isolating sat at home before the 18th March because I knew people could be walking around the Supermarket etc carrying the virus feeling fine.
So when did the Tories find out about asymptomatic transmission, did they immediately order the NHS to test patients for Covid before sending them back to care homes.
But he did tell everyone to wash their hands and clap the NHS.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30851 on: Today at 12:39:34 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 12:07:00 AM
I edited my post at the same time you posted yours, with comments from the National Care Association.
They are not touching on the real issue, there would not have been a explosion of covid and so many deaths in care homes if the government had tested patients in hospital for Covid before sending them back to care homes,the government wanted to free up beds in hospitals and they made a complete cock up, they are now trying to cover up  that cock up by blaming the care homes themselves.I posted this 4 days ago when Johnson first started to off load blame,he obviously must of thought everyone fell for it as there was hardly any outrage, there is now.

Quote from: oldfordie on July  3, 2020, 03:09:18 PM
Johnson blames Governance of Care homes for the rapid spread of Covid in care homes.
https://twitter.com/brexit_sham/status/1278981069660962816

18th March, A government order tells NHS hospitals to move elderly patients into care homes even if they have Covid-19
Results in a explosion of Covid-19 deaths in care homes.
1 Cardiologist says "We actively seeded this into the very population that was most vulnerable."
Logged


Online Macphisto80

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30852 on: Today at 12:55:00 AM »
The channel 4 news was reporting elderly patients being shipped back into care homes and test results mysteriously going missing by accounts of the nurses and front line staff that were witnessing what was going on. This was around late April, so it was known then, and they continued to do it.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30853 on: Today at 01:00:18 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 12:55:00 AM
The channel 4 news was reporting elderly patients being shipped back into care homes and test results mysteriously going missing by accounts of the nurses and front line staff that were witnessing what was going on. This was around late April, so it was known then, and they continued to do it.
Not sure what you mean, what was not known then. ?
Logged


Online Macphisto80

  
  
  
  
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30854 on: Today at 01:10:52 AM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:00:18 AM
Not sure what you mean, what was not known then. ?
I'm saying it was known and being reported by mainstream news. C4 was the only mainstream news I saw it on, though. The BBC and ITV news weren't reporting anything about it to my knowledge.
Logged
