Johnson trying to pin the blame of the care home deaths on the care homes themselves for not "following the procedures"



This is one horrible pathetic government. they know this is going to get very nasty, it angers me so I imagine care home workers must be furious being smeared by these useless charlatans.A statement from number 10 tonight said.Responding to the criticism, a No 10 spokesman said care homes had "done a brilliant job under very difficult circumstances".So Johnsons excuse is nobody knew healthy people could be infected with Covid and pass it on to other people.What a load of Boll.... the government told the NHS to send patients back to care homes without testing them for Covid on the 18th March. I was self isolating sat at home before the 18th March because I knew people could be walking around the Supermarket etc carrying the virus feeling fine.So when did the Tories find out about asymptomatic transmission, did they immediately order the NHS to test patients for Covid before sending them back to care homes.