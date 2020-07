Without sounding like a miserable curtain twitcher, it’s actually sad to see the amount of houses parties etc on social media lately. It’s seemingly since the daily briefings stopped and the eased guidelines came in, it’s almost as if the general mood & feeling is that everything is back to normal.



That being said, most boozers and restaurants round here yesterday looked well distanced and not overcrowded. It’s more the general mood thats a concern, and should there be a second wave or any regional spikes they will now be pinned on the people rather than the govt.