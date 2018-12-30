« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 809681 times)

Offline Andy-oh-six

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30720 on: Yesterday at 07:01:30 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:07:02 PM
Some days I question whether I was right to want Boris to get over Covid-19.

I thought this the other day. Unfortunately I think I was wrong...
Offline redbyrdz

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30721 on: Yesterday at 07:29:23 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on Yesterday at 04:00:07 PM
It's ridiculous that they're opening the pubs on a Saturday anyway. Anyone with any sense would re-open on a weekday to see how social distancing works when they're less busy.

Playing to the crowd, the people want a drink.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30722 on: Yesterday at 07:36:46 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 07:29:23 PM
Playing to the crowd, the people want a drink.
I think it's even more cynical than that. They want massive misbehaviour and flouting of the social distancing rules, to hang all future blame on.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30723 on: Yesterday at 07:40:26 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 07:36:46 PM
I think it's even more cynical than that. They want massive misbehaviour and flouting of the social distancing rules, to hang all future blame on.
They've done pretty well so far what with beaches, BLM, raves,street parties, Pier Head etc.

Plenty of blame to go around there
Offline Sudden Death Draft Loser

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30724 on: Yesterday at 08:26:11 PM »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 07:29:23 PM
Playing to the crowd, the people want a drink.

Supermarkets and off licences are open.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30725 on: Yesterday at 08:44:35 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:40:26 PM
.

They've done pretty well so far what with beaches, BLM, raves,street parties, Pier Head etc.

Plenty of blame to go around there
Yep. I think they call it giving people enough rope...
Offline Armin

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30726 on: Yesterday at 09:00:48 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Yesterday at 06:39:21 PM
Some chains have.

https://www.puregym.com/landing/trainsafe/
https://www.thegymgroup.com/coronavirus-information/

It's all well meaning and worthwhile, but it doesn't give me confidence, everything we've learned suggests that it's airborne transmission via droplet and aerosol rather than surfaces. Gyms are all about exercise, intense breathing, it's the reason for going there and during a pandemic an indoor environment full of people breathing intensely is just about the last place on earth I want to be. Even if I don't get infected I just don't want to be there :(

 
Offline Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30727 on: Yesterday at 09:49:08 PM »
Quote from: Sudden Death Draft Loser on Yesterday at 08:26:11 PM
Supermarkets and off licences are open.

More to it than just drinking. Some people associate going the pub with cultural norms. It's the done thing. It's such a normal thing to do. It's such a typical British thing to do etc etc. It's a good news story for the masses and a perception the govt is winning and successful in what they're doing. It's a huge step, I guess we'll see in a month
Online Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30728 on: Yesterday at 09:56:59 PM »
Quote from: Armin on Yesterday at 09:00:48 PM
It's all well meaning and worthwhile, but it doesn't give me confidence, everything we've learned suggests that it's airborne transmission via droplet and aerosol rather than surfaces. Gyms are all about exercise, intense breathing, it's the reason for going there and during a pandemic an indoor environment full of people breathing intensely is just about the last place on earth I want to be. Even if I don't get infected I just don't want to be there :(

 
Yep. I don't understand the logic. Well, I do, but that's an entirely different reasoning there. No doubt, it'll mostly be all the gym rats, those that are into the fads, the fancy haircuts, the beards, the instagram selfies, that'll be itching to get back in there to admire themselves in the mirrors. I don't give a shit what anyone tells me: you don't need a gym to keep yourself in shape or fit. All gyms are are a social hub. Like you say, there'll be plenty of people expelling air and fluids all over the place. Sounds like I'm describing something else there, but it is what it is. It's the same reason for them opening the bars and cafe's btw. The same train of thought. The same agenda. The last places you expect to open during a pandemic for obvious reasons, are some of the first to reopen.
Offline darragh85

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30729 on: Yesterday at 10:32:55 PM »
someone on my instagram was able to travel from Brazil to england this week. no quarantine just straight out sight seeing. might come to ireland too they said. ah sure why not when there is nothing stopping you coming from a covid hotspot.

amateur sport back in full swing now also. can someone tells me whats stopping this from spreading like wild fire now?  has the virus weakened or something and they arent as bothered about it anymore?



Online keano7

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30730 on: Today at 12:08:52 AM »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:32:55 PM
someone on my instagram was able to travel from Brazil to england this week. no quarantine just straight out sight seeing. might come to ireland too they said. ah sure why not when there is nothing stopping you coming from a covid hotspot.

amateur sport back in full swing now also. can someone tells me whats stopping this from spreading like wild fire now?  has the virus weakened or something and they arent as bothered about it anymore?




I expected there to be a mini spike post the BLM protestS \ beaches etc but there doesnt seem to be any correlation to show any abnormality in increases in cases.

I got the impression from the briefing this afternoon that the government do secretly expect a second wave in the winter but therell be only local / regional lockdowns enforced and no intention of another national lockdown.

Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30731 on: Today at 12:18:39 AM »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 12:08:52 AM
I expected there to be a mini spike post the BLM protestS \ beaches etc but there doesn’t seem to be any correlation to show any abnormality in increases in cases.

I got the impression from the briefing this afternoon that the government do secretly expect a second wave in the winter but there’ll be only local / regional lockdowns enforced and no intention of another national lockdown.



Quite right as well. There are some industries that could yet be saved by winter trading such as some theatres, pubs and restaurants. Another national lockdown and then the only way people will be able watch theatre ever again is watching ‘Hamilton’ on Disney Life.

Another national lockdown has to be avoided by almost all costs. Or we just accept life without certain things and prioritise squashing this virus.
Offline Peabee

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30732 on: Today at 12:26:26 AM »
Quote from: keano7 on Today at 12:08:52 AM
I expected there to be a mini spike post the BLM protestS \ beaches etc but there doesnt seem to be any correlation to show any abnormality in increases in cases.

I got the impression from the briefing this afternoon that the government do secretly expect a second wave in the winter but therell be only local / regional lockdowns enforced and no intention of another national lockdown.

Outdoors transmission is lower risk thats why.

Pubs are at the top end of the scale in terms of risk. Indoors, social interaction, so speech droplets lingering in the air.
Offline Peabee

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30733 on: Today at 12:27:40 AM »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:32:55 PM
someone on my instagram was able to travel from Brazil to england this week. no quarantine just straight out sight seeing. might come to ireland too they said. ah sure why not when there is nothing stopping you coming from a covid hotspot.

amateur sport back in full swing now also. can someone tells me whats stopping this from spreading like wild fire now?  has the virus weakened or something and they arent as bothered about it anymore?

Itll be the pubs etc that start the second wave not outdoors activities. Theres lots of research being published now on transmission risks.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30734 on: Today at 12:35:28 AM »
five and a half hours to opening time, I'll bet there are dickheads queuing now
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30735 on: Today at 12:43:39 AM »
I'm doing the spadework now to save a few Bob.
Online Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30736 on: Today at 01:06:25 AM »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:32:55 PM
someone on my instagram was able to travel from Brazil to england this week. no quarantine just straight out sight seeing. might come to ireland too they said. ah sure why not when there is nothing stopping you coming from a covid hotspot.

amateur sport back in full swing now also. can someone tells me whats stopping this from spreading like wild fire now?  has the virus weakened or something and they arent as bothered about it anymore?




Is the Taoiseach planning on letting Americans travel? I heard something vaguely being mentioned on the radio earlier about that, with warnings of a least 50 new cases a day, and exponential increases if it's allowed. I fucking hope not.
Offline legendkiller

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30737 on: Today at 02:51:03 AM »
There  is Americans in the South of Ireland all ready in Hotels . Think Ireland doing 20000 tests a day so I assume thats 75% in Dublin . No talk of an antibody test here .
Online Welshred

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30738 on: Today at 10:19:14 AM »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 10:32:55 PM
someone on my instagram was able to travel from Brazil to england this week. no quarantine just straight out sight seeing. might come to ireland too they said. ah sure why not when there is nothing stopping you coming from a covid hotspot.

There was never any formal quarantine anyway just a self imposed one that is impossible to police. The threats of fines were ridiculous, how is the bobby on the street to know if you've just travelled from Brazil or the US?
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30739 on: Today at 10:53:21 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 08:44:35 PM
Yep. I think they call it giving people enough rope...

The difference is that all,of the other events were illegal. Using your rope metaphor this is a judicial execution. :D
Offline 12C

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30740 on: Today at 11:54:31 AM »
Online Thepooloflife

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30741 on: Today at 12:05:54 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 05:13:18 PM
So Johnson wants to reintroduce another clap for NHS on Sunday evening. 
Should be a minutes silence instead.......for all those health and care workers who've lost their lives. RIP
Online ShakaHislop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30742 on: Today at 01:51:01 PM »
An opportunity for those of you who wish to leave a legacy to future generations

Coronavirus: South Shields Museum appeals for hair clippings

Quote
A museum is appealing for people's hair following their first trim since the coronavirus lockdown was eased in England.

Hairdressers are among the businesses that have reopened after having been closed since March.

South Shields Museum is asking people to provide before-and-after photographs as well as the clippings.

Among the museum's existing collection of hair cuttings are plaits that once belonged to author Catherine Cookson.

Adam Bell, assistant keeper of social history, said donations would form part of the museum's pandemic collection and used in future displays documenting life amid the outbreak.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-tyne-53290775
Online [new username under construction]

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30743 on: Today at 02:48:03 PM »
Passed a hair dressers on the way to work this morning, medium queue outside, everyone already had short hair :/
Online ShakaHislop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30744 on: Today at 04:52:31 PM »
Hospitals in at least two Texas counties at full capacity amid statewide spike in coronavirus cases

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/505855-hospitals-in-at-least-two-texas-counties-at-full-capacity-amid-statewide
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30745 on: Today at 05:35:19 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 04:52:31 PM
Hospitals in at least two Texas counties at full capacity amid statewide spike in coronavirus cases

https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/505855-hospitals-in-at-least-two-texas-counties-at-full-capacity-amid-statewide


Nothing to do with Covid,just respiratory and heart problem.
Online Fromola

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30746 on: Today at 06:08:18 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Yesterday at 06:07:02 PM
Some days I question whether I was right to want Boris to get over Covid-19.

He'd have been made a martyr. As much as the country will suffer for his idiocy at least he'll go down in history as a shyster and our worst PM.
Online scouseman

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30747 on: Today at 06:09:37 PM »
Hi everone. I hope you are all well. I know this is not the right place to ask and I looked in the boozer thread but despite a pandemic and me being a disabled housebound individual who has not left the house yet living with my elderly mother I have been selected for Jury duty and I am not sure what to do about getting it cancelled? Any help would be most welcome 
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30748 on: Today at 06:15:55 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 06:09:37 PM
Hi everone. I hope you are all well. I know this is not the right place to ask and I looked in the boozer thread but despite a pandemic and me being a disabled housebound individual who has not left the house yet living with my elderly mother I have been selected for Jury duty and I am not sure what to do about getting it cancelled? Any help would be most welcome

Just call them and cancel,primary carer and whatnot.
Online frankenhooker

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30749 on: Today at 06:15:56 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 06:09:37 PM
Hi everone. I hope you are all well. I know this is not the right place to ask and I looked in the boozer thread but despite a pandemic and me being a disabled housebound individual who has not left the house yet living with my elderly mother I have been selected for Jury duty and I am not sure what to do about getting it cancelled? Any help would be most welcome
I deferred mine just because of flippant work reasons outside of a pandemic, I imagine youll have no problems at all getting out of it as things stand.  Im not advocating this, but I ignored my second call up and heard absolutely zilch, this was three years ago. A doctors letter would be more than enough Id of thought.
Online ShakaHislop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30750 on: Today at 06:18:44 PM »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 06:09:37 PM
Hi everone. I hope you are all well. I know this is not the right place to ask and I looked in the boozer thread but despite a pandemic and me being a disabled housebound individual who has not left the house yet living with my elderly mother I have been selected for Jury duty and I am not sure what to do about getting it cancelled? Any help would be most welcome

In addition to the above posts, there's a telephone number and postal address here.

https://www.gov.uk/jury-service/delaying-or-being-excused-from-jury-service

Also some info here about jury service deferals/excusals (Page 4)

https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/709844/jury-summons-guide-eng.pdf

And advice in the context of Covid-19

https://www.gov.uk/guidance/coronavirus-covid-19-courts-and-tribunals-planning-and-preparation#jury-service
