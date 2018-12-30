It's all well meaning and worthwhile, but it doesn't give me confidence, everything we've learned suggests that it's airborne transmission via droplet and aerosol rather than surfaces. Gyms are all about exercise, intense breathing, it's the reason for going there and during a pandemic an indoor environment full of people breathing intensely is just about the last place on earth I want to be. Even if I don't get infected I just don't want to be there







Yep. I don't understand the logic. Well, I do, but that's an entirely different reasoning there. No doubt, it'll mostly be all the gym rats, those that are into the fads, the fancy haircuts, the beards, the instagram selfies, that'll be itching to get back in there to admire themselves in the mirrors. I don't give a shit what anyone tells me: you don't need a gym to keep yourself in shape or fit. All gyms are are a social hub. Like you say, there'll be plenty of people expelling air and fluids all over the place. Sounds like I'm describing something else there, but it is what it is. It's the same reason for them opening the bars and cafe's btw. The same train of thought. The same agenda. The last places you expect to open during a pandemic for obvious reasons, are some of the first to reopen.