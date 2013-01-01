Absolutely incredible. Makes me so angry to watch that. Heartbreaking. I've said it once, twice, and I'll say it again and not in jest: these c*nts all need lined up and shot.
Thing is, its not incredible. It was obvious that Boris Trump would never be up to the job, throw a pandemic into the mix and the impending Brexit and you have a national disaster with a fraud and charlatan at the helm.
We knock the yanks but you know what, it appears an even bigger percentage of the English are just as fucking stupid, voting this balding lying, sly, greedy, fat, elite oaf into power on the back of racism and lies.