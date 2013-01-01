« previous next »
COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:17:22 AM
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 12:03:35 AM
So not allowed, but can't avoid interaction? Do you have any pictures of what a normal day looks like (pre-virus)? My thinking is if you could show that it's impossible to follow the proposed guidelines. And then you challenge the politicians. If they can't give you a real chance to educate with these guidelines, then a second wave is on them. You sound the alarm, they decide what to do.

They already know.

Teachers are being told they have to distance from pupils at the front of the class but pupils can be 30+ to a room in front of them.

They are also being told years of 130+ pupils have to isolate from others during the day, but can also go into classrooms after another bubble and sit & touch on the same desks, can travel on the same school bus, and have brothers and sisters in other years who they can sit next to at home as long as they live with them.

Its basically everything as normal and fuck the teachers and their families at the end of the day, they just dont want to say it.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:29:00 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:17:22 AM
They already know.

Teachers are being told they have to distance from pupils at the front of the class but pupils can be 30+ to a room in front of them.

They are also being told years of 130+ pupils have to isolate from others during the day, but can also go into classrooms after another bubble and sit & touch on the same desks, can travel on the same school bus, and have brothers and sisters in other years who they can sit next to at home as long as they live with them.

Its basically everything as normal and fuck the teachers and their families at the end of the day, they just dont want to say it.

So the virus suddenly became much less dangerous in their view. Let's invite those people to the grand re-opening of schools. Let them see how well everything works.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:37:41 AM
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 12:29:00 AM
So the virus suddenly became much less dangerous in their view. Let's invite those people to the grand re-opening of schools. Let them see how well everything works.

I cant find the quote but sure on Tuesday there was a quote floating round that (paraphrased) was it doesnt matter about 2m, or even 1m, in schools.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:39:09 AM
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:06:29 PM
Led by Donkeys timeline on Johnsons handling of Covid, Damming.
https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1278672584930758656
Everyone in England should be shown this and told about the government sitting on the pillar two data . I would not be pointing fingers over to America and saying how bad it is there . New Zealand health minister resigned today over an outbreak of four cases . Please stay safe over there and dont rush to the pub Saturday and if ye are somewhere really quiet
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:47:20 AM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:37:41 AM
I cant find the quote but sure on Tuesday there was a quote floating round that (paraphrased) was it doesnt matter about 2m, or even 1m, in schools.

Good. Then bring them to schools so they can show how it all works. It's a perfect photo op for them. A success story.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:53:55 AM
Quote from: legendkiller on Today at 12:39:09 AM
Everyone in England should be shown this and told about the government sitting on the pillar two data . I would not be pointing fingers over to America and saying how bad it is there . New Zealand health minister resigned today over an outbreak of four cases . Please stay safe over there and dont rush to the pub Saturday and if ye are somewhere really quiet

Honestly, look at brexit, there are that many thick c*nts over here who can be shown shit directly and theyll still do the wrong thing.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 03:45:36 AM
Quote from: oldfordie on Yesterday at 07:06:29 PM
Led by Donkeys timeline on Johnsons handling of Covid, Damming.
https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1278672584930758656
Absolutely incredible. Makes me so angry to watch that. Heartbreaking. I've said it once, twice, and I'll say it again and not in jest: these c*nts all need lined up and shot.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:14:04 AM
So these air bridges only apply to England.  Devolved administrations have to date refused to adopt.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:58:10 AM
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 12:12:29 AM
As I said before, I think the whole shebang has been a shitstorm from all sides.  I will wait for the dust to properly settle before anointing any heros.

Who would have thought that someone who uses the name Krankie and falls for false outrage at the Nike Conference can't bring themselkves to say anything positive about the Scottish Government....  ;D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 08:17:34 AM
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 11:21:15 PM
Just catching up with all this pillar 2 data stuff. If the infections are silly high and rising, what is behind deaths decreasing? Is it better treatment or is it something as morbid as the most vulnerable having already been hit?

Better treatment imo. In the beginning, covid was thought to be mainly a viral pneumonia. But now doctors know to look out for blood clotting for example, and effects on other organs like heart, kidneys, and liver.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:01:40 AM
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:17:34 AM
Better treatment imo. In the beginning, covid was thought to be mainly a viral pneumonia. But now doctors know to look out for blood clotting for example, and effects on other organs like heart, kidneys, and liver.

Could be something in what the Italian doctor said about the viral load of new infections being far less deadly too. Not heard much about that since...

Regarding the Government - 'The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits' - Albert Einstein

We have enough examples of them making shit up as they go along. Why does anyone think they're all of a sudden going to get it right with clear advice and guidelines?

I stopped listening to their 'guidance' a long time ago, there are far too many examples as to why
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:29:19 AM
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 08:17:34 AM
Better treatment imo. In the beginning, covid was thought to be mainly a viral pneumonia. But now doctors know to look out for blood clotting for example, and effects on other organs like heart, kidneys, and liver.

Also infections have generally been falling not rising, just not as fast as many of us would like, if the R has picked up in the last week or two that won't be feeding through to the mortality numbers yet.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:35:16 AM
My girlfriend's been told she's working from home until October at least and maybe for even after that.

She said she wouldn't mind a few days in the office and a few from home but working every day from home seems mental to me. If it was for the rest of her career that's over 30 more years sat at a laptop every day without seeing colleagues and having a routine etc. I can understand many companies will see the financial benefits of this but I really worry about us from a society perspective if this is actually the new normal now for ever.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 09:55:21 AM
Quote from: 7777 on Today at 09:01:40 AM
Could be something in what the Italian doctor said about the viral load of new infections being far less deadly too. Not heard much about that since...



That would, I assume, be because it was one Dr, whos view was widely debunked by the wider scientific community.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:24:41 AM
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 03:45:36 AM
Absolutely incredible. Makes me so angry to watch that. Heartbreaking. I've said it once, twice, and I'll say it again and not in jest: these c*nts all need lined up and shot.

Thing is, its not incredible. It was obvious that Boris Trump would never be up to the job, throw a pandemic into the mix and the impending Brexit and you have a national disaster with a fraud and charlatan at the helm.
We knock the yanks but you know what, it appears an even bigger percentage of the English are just as fucking stupid, voting this balding lying, sly, greedy, fat, elite oaf into power on the back of racism and lies.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:36:58 AM
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 11:24:56 PM
What does that even bleeding mean?  :o

Well I don't know if you knew this or not Jill but if the sound is on low people don't celebrate when a goal is scored. They do when the sound is on loudly though.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:40:15 AM
The way to tell the country is truly fucked is, even when presented with all the evidence of how badly they have handled the pandemic, people still defend the government to the hilt. It's like they are so scared of being proved wrong in voting for them they double down and back them even more.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:40:29 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 10:36:58 AM
Well I don't know if you knew this or not Jill but if the sound is on low people don't celebrate when a goal is scored. They do when the sound is on loudly though.

Or do they just celebrate in a quiet and dignified manner when the sound is low. :D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:57:06 AM
Quote from: Liverlee on Today at 10:40:15 AM
The way to tell the country is truly fucked is, even when presented with all the evidence of how badly they have handled the pandemic, people still defend the government to the hilt. It's like they are so scared of being proved wrong in voting for them they double down and back them even more.
My work colleagues think he's done an unbelievably good job under the circumstances and things could have been so much worse without the measures they've taken

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 10:59:55 AM
Why are the media wanking over air bridges with Australia, NZ etc when they hardly let anyone out and hardly let anyone in unless you're a returning citizen or something. Not exactly party time is it?! Be lucky to get in there by mid 2021!!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:01:45 AM
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:57:06 AM
My work colleagues think he's done an unbelievably good job under the circumstances and things could have been so much worse without the measures they've taken

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk


Apparently most of the teachers in wifey's school think the same way, and you see the odd opinion poll that seems confirm that they are not alone!?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:04:55 AM
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:14:04 AM
So these air bridges only apply to England.  Devolved administrations have to date refused to adopt.

It appears these air bridges dont actually exist.  Agreements have not been reached with destination countries apparently.  All it means is that UK folk going to said countries wont be quarantined when they return to UK.  Nothing to stop said folk being quarantined within the destination country.

Another day another balls-up?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:08:42 AM
Yeah, amber = good, green = bad, red = bad. You know it makes sense.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 11:11:47 AM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:01:45 AM
Apparently most of the teachers in wifey's school think the same way, and you see the odd opinion poll that seems confirm that they are not alone!?
Weird isn't it.  Actually no it's not it's just plain stupidity as these are the same people saying they never expected it to get this bad and argued with me that people were going ott shutting things down.

This was despite me saying having you seen the numbers?  A couple of dozen 3 days ago is now hundreds and at this rate thousands will die.

Yeah but it's only a bit worse than a bad cold or a dose of flu!!!

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:05:25 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:01:45 AM
Apparently most of the teachers in wifey's school think the same way, and you see the odd opinion poll that seems confirm that they are not alone!?
:duh :duh
Maybe they should watch this video.
https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1278672584930758656
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:08:08 PM
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:57:06 AM
My work colleagues think he's done an unbelievably good job under the circumstances and things could have been so much worse without the measures they've taken

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Maybe the fact that they're praising him for giving them an extra two months paid holiday?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:08:55 PM
Quote from: John Higgins on Today at 09:55:21 AM

That would, I assume, be because it was one Dr, whos view was widely debunked by the wider scientific community.

Don't know mate, hence the 'not heard much about that one since'

Debunked because there wasn't sufficient evidence or because viruses maintain the same viral load throughout it's existence?

Be interested to read views from others if you have them
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:11:29 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:40:29 AM
Or do they just celebrate in a quiet and dignified manner when the sound is low. :D
Serve only Daiquiris and Pimms and Lemonade; require the wearing diner jackets and bow ties; and ordering of drinks must be in Received Pronunciation. Oh, and when dressing the bartender, prefix your order with, 'Good day'.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:17:02 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 11:01:45 AM
Apparently most of the teachers in wifey's school think the same way, and you see the odd opinion poll that seems confirm that they are not alone!?

I feel for the kids in that school if teachers, of all professions, think this Govt. has done a decent job.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:18:46 PM
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 09:35:16 AM
My girlfriend's been told she's working from home until October at least and maybe for even after that.

She said she wouldn't mind a few days in the office and a few from home but working every day from home seems mental to me. If it was for the rest of her career that's over 30 more years sat at a laptop every day without seeing colleagues and having a routine etc. I can understand many companies will see the financial benefits of this but I really worry about us from a society perspective if this is actually the new normal now for ever.

I've worked for myself for years upon years, a lot of that from a home office, and it's entirely possible to have a routine - you just need to treat an area in the house as a work place and have a morning routine as if you're getting up and going to work. It does take a switch in mindset but once you do that it's great.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:23:58 PM
Intersting breakdown of test results and infection rates;

I'm not guaranteeing their accuracy and usual caveats apply. :D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-53264580

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:25:12 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:23:58 PM
and usual caveats apply. :D

Well it is a Friday.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:26:02 PM
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 12:25:12 PM
Well it is a Friday.

The old ones are the best.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 12:26:20 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:05:25 PM
:duh :duh
Maybe they should watch this video.
https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1278672584930758656
From what I've seen, they haven't got the attention span.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:04:19 PM
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:08:08 PM
Maybe the fact that they're praising him for giving them an extra two months paid holiday?
Possibly mate

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:06:52 PM
Jesus wept!

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:08:13 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:06:52 PM
Jesus wept!



This can't be real, surely.

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:12:41 PM
Whilst that may seem a bit 'WTF' - is it to prevent all pubs opening from midnight tonight once 4th July starts.

I guess less people would get up at 6 for a pint than they would go in at midnight?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 01:15:22 PM
Quote from: 7777 on Today at 01:12:
Whilst that may seem a bit 'WTF' - is it to prevent all pubs opening from midnight tonight once 4th July starts.

I guess less people would get up at 6 for a pint than they would go in at midnight?

Youll get people starting tonight and carrying on through til opening time, just watch.
