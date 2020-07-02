« previous next »
Absolute wishy washy bollocks this.

Get schools back in September by all means but don't insult people who know that it's impossible to keep different classes separate all day and around the buildings.

Don't bullshit us. We aren't idiots.
Coronavirus: Florida reports 10,109 new cases of COVID-19, breaking record again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.  Florida reported 10,109 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, breaking the states one-day record yet again as leaders work to prevent further spread over the July 4 holiday weekend.

The previous record for a single day was 9,585 cases reported Saturday. Just two weeks ago, the states single-day record was 3,207 cases.

https://www.local10.com/news/local/2020/07/02/coronavirus-florida-cases-covid-19-spike-record-numbers/
They really need to stop testing so those numbers come right down.
Education sec on now responding to journalist questions in the daily briefing.

Full curriculum from Sept.
Government has power to force schools to open.
Determined that all pupils will be back from Sept.
Basically disregarded union concerns
Education sec on now responding to journalist questions in the daily briefing.

Full curriculum from Sept.
Government has power to force schools to open.
Determined that all pupils will be back from Sept.
Basically disregarded union concerns

I have no problem with them sending everyone back. But don't stand there and pretend schools can keep corridors quiet, they keeping classes in secondary school in bubbles has any sort of logistical foundation, that masks aren't needed for safety, that transport to and from school has been thought through.

And how are teachers meant to teach properly if we can't go near the kids? We need to look at their work, can we even mark their books?

None of it makes any sense.

They need to sort the mess of a country out by September or it's all very unsafe and unworkable.

However, schools will probably end up ignoring much of the 'advice' and doing what actually works for teaching and learning.
Education sec on now responding to journalist questions in the daily briefing.

Full curriculum from Sept.
Government has power to force schools to open.
Determined that all pupils will be back from Sept.
Basically disregarded union concerns

Including PE?
Are teachers meant to move from classroom to classroom and kids stay in the one room? How does that work for GCSE where they take different subjects? Or for science who need the labs? Or IT? Will classrooms be cleaned between different years being in there to stop cross contamination of bubbles?
Including PE?

Didnt specify any exclusions. 
So its fine for the next 8 days but then becomes dangerous and we all need to wear a mask from the 10th.   Riiiiight oh Krankie.

Of course notbut as you ease restrictions, it becomes more important to wear masks. When everyone is cooped up inside, mandating mask use won't make much difference, but now everyone is going out and socialising more.

Its also to allow time for the news to circulate and for people to arrange masks.

You can't ban something with one days notice.

Krankie FFS, grow up.
The thing is....

I can not see how we are going to make this work.

Practically, how do you have 7 year groups in schools had they never come into contact?  How?  If they cant pass in the corridor then lessons have to start at different times.

But staff need to come from one class to another.
How do you do it?

And a guidance document might be the place for that.  But no..... instead it just said, its up to schools to make their own arrangements ....

This is utter bollocks.  Its absolutely fucking useless.
There was a headteacher on BBC news earlier today who asked a really simple basic question, which I thought was brilliant in highlighting such a mess of a plan..........'with 7 year groups, how do I organise a day when each year group has to have a half hour lunch, each of which will need to be staggered - so lunch lasting 3.5 hours ?'
The thing is....

I can not see how we are going to make this work.

Practically, how do you have 7 year groups in schools had they never come into contact?  How?  If they cant pass in the corridor then lessons have to start at different times.

But staff need to come from one class to another.
How do you do it?

And a guidance document might be the place for that.  But no..... instead it just said, its up to schools to make their own arrangements ....

This is utter bollocks.  Its absolutely fucking useless.

You have my sympathy.
Just watched the useless gobshite answer a question about breakfast clubs with a word salad.

We have shared guidance to guide schools on this...

So breakfast clubs are going to have separate sittings for separate year groups? After school clubs?

I feel so sorry for school staff trying to make this work.
In a cabinet of substandard amoral liars, he stands out for his absolute mediocrity.
Including PE?

No showers though.
There was a headteacher on BBC news earlier today who asked a really simple basic question, which I thought was brilliant in highlighting such a mess of a plan..........'with 7 year groups, how do I organise a day when each year group has to have a half hour lunch, each of which will need to be staggered - so lunch lasting 3.5 hours ?'

I'm more concerned with staggered start and end times to the school day. Year 9 might be coming in at 3 pm and leaving at 9 pm at this rate.
You may be right or you may be barking up the wrong tree. It depends on whether or not the Government has the competence to put such a fiendish plan together or if the incompetent Government doesn't know its arse from its elbow, hence the confusion.

I prefer option two.

Would also lean to option two. I'm not one of these people who believes Cummings is some kind of 4d chess playing genius. However it really doesn't take much to nudge certain media towards what you want them to look at (especially when mutually beneficial).

Put it to a mate of mine who works for DH and he said on Tuesday they received media enquiries from telegraph, mail, scum and express within around a two hour period. Each one of them asking specific questions about specific geographies that didn't overlap (and with no questions about Leicester, the big news story of the day and obvious comparator). And the stats that prompted the questions were worked out from the dashboard publication on gov.uk, making it all the more odd that they didn't all decide on the same geographies that stood out to them.

Not proof of anything, but I do feel pretty confident there was a deliberate move to generate stories that pit national vs local against each other
I'm more concerned with staggered start and end times to the school day. Year 9 might be coming in at 3 pm and leaving at 9 pm at this rate.
That cannot happen.  The school day cannot easily be extended for a whole multitude of reasons

Are teachers meant to move from classroom to classroom and kids stay in the one room? How does that work for GCSE where they take different subjects? Or for science who need the labs? Or IT? Will classrooms be cleaned between different years being in there to stop cross contamination of bubbles?
Difficult to say.

Right now, we have teachers moving.  But with all year groups in school thats just not going to be possible in my school. I thought of year group areas, but I cant see any way of that in my unusual site.

Im so disappointed in the guidance.  They could have said such as and then given examples, at least wed know what direction they were heading in.  Theyve done nothing. Zip, zilch.

 I read the NAHT guidance on it (they usually give pretty good stuff to us).  And Their response was pretty much we have no idea how to achieve this.

A total fuck up.  Give guidance that leaves everyone completely confused as to how to do it and what you actually want.
In a cabinet of substandard amoral liars, he stands out for his absolute mediocrity.

Mediocure is generous! Hes a bag of shit. Im mediocure at my job - which means Im alright at it, try my best and do ok. Id fucking kill to have a single mediocure minister in this government!
Mediocure is generous! Hes a bag of shit. Im mediocure at my job - which means Im alright at it, try my best and do ok. Id fucking kill to have a single mediocure minister in this government!

;D

Just don't kill that mediocre minister.
I'm more concerned with staggered start and end times to the school day. Year 9 might be coming in at 3 pm and leaving at 9 pm at this rate.
Yep, I think that was the point the headteacher was meaning - start, lunch, finish.....all completely unworkable. I think some parents will refuse to send their kids back under such chaos, despite the threat of fines.
Led by Donkeys timeline on Johnsons handling of Covid, Damming.
https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1278672584930758656
Led by Donkeys timeline on Johnsons handling of Covid, Damming.
https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1278672584930758656
Nice summation. But what's with the weird reverb?
Nice summation. But what's with the weird reverb?

Isn't it projected on the castle with the sound as it's done?
Led by Donkeys timeline on Johnsons handling of Covid, Damming.
https://twitter.com/ByDonkeys/status/1278672584930758656

Most (on here anyway) are aware of the incompetence but that reminds all of the timeline of shocking events.
Nice summation. But what's with the weird reverb?
I don't think they have much money for decent special effects so they recorded it in the bog.  :)
Isn't it projected on the castle with the sound as it's done?
Sounds like artificial reverb. Though, it could be simply recorded in a room with lots of hard surfaces, like inside a castle. But, I think Fordie has it right. :)
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 07:35:31 PM
I don't think they have much money for decent special effects so they recorded it in the bog.  :)
Of course notbut as you ease restrictions, it becomes more important to wear masks. When everyone is cooped up inside, mandating mask use won't make much difference, but now everyone is going out and socialising more.

Its also to allow time for the news to circulate and for people to arrange masks.

You can't ban something with one days notice.

Krankie FFS, grow up.

So it was fine to allow the shops to reopen from 29th June but then insist on face masks from the 10th July, utter bollocks.  Why could they not make the provision at the same time as allowing retail to re-open.
So it was fine to allow the shops to reopen from 29th June but then insist on face masks from the 10th July, utter bollocks.  Why could they not make the provision at the same time as allowing retail to re-open.
Because there is no intelligence. No science. No data-driven decision-making. No commonsense. No plan.
So it was fine to allow the shops to reopen from 29th June but then insist on face masks from the 10th July, utter bollocks.  Why could they not make the provision at the same time as allowing retail to re-open.

To be honest maybe they should have. However there is some logic to doing it this way.

It is being introduced at the same time as other measures are relaxed. A lot of premises are going to be given permission to have just 1m social distancing. It's a lot simpler to have a blanket rule of mandatory masks in all shops than just masks where it is only 1m distancing.

We've also had the mini outbreak in the borders now which may have affected their thinking.

What do you think of Scottish case and death numbers of late? Quite a divergence since we ditched the UK wide approach. Seems like they are taking good advice
