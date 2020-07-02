Education sec on now responding to journalist questions in the daily briefing.
Full curriculum from Sept.
Government has power to force schools to open.
Determined that all pupils will be back from Sept.
Basically disregarded union concerns
I have no problem with them sending everyone back. But don't stand there and pretend schools can keep corridors quiet, they keeping classes in secondary school in bubbles has any sort of logistical foundation, that masks aren't needed for safety, that transport to and from school has been thought through.
And how are teachers meant to teach properly if we can't go near the kids? We need to look at their work, can we even mark their books?
None of it makes any sense.
They need to sort the mess of a country out by September or it's all very unsafe and unworkable.
However, schools will probably end up ignoring much of the 'advice' and doing what actually works for teaching and learning.