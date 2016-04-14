« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 796575 times)

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30440 on: Today at 05:47:06 PM »
Damning for Trump this, not that he'll give a shit

Fauci: 'US could easily see 100,000 daily cases'
Dr Anthony Fauci tells the US Senate hearing in Washington that "clearly we are not in total control right now" of the US pandemic.

"Were going to continue to be in a lot of trouble" if people don't start social distancing and wearing masks, he warns.

Daily cases are currently at around 40,000 per day.

The daily infection rate "could easily go up to 100,000 a day," he continues, saying he "would not be surprised" to see such a high rate of infection.

"It is going to be very disturbing, I will guarantee you that."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-53230389 17:16 update
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30441 on: Today at 06:55:41 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:19:31 PM
The government continues with its wonderful track record of providing bullshit numbers throughout the crisis.

https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1277960112691273728

In summary all the published local council level testing numbers in England are rubbish as they only include Tier 1 testing (hospital admissions/NHS staff, etc) but exclude tier 2 testing (general public testing through drive through centres etc).

If you look at tier 1 testing Leicester look fine, but not when you include tier 2 tests which are forming a growing percentage of positive tests.

This is so important. Supposedly it's a 'ministerial decision' not to include pillar 2 tests. But why? A test is a test. It's not only disingenuous to pretend there are only X amount of cases, but it's also outright lying when the actual real number of cases could be 80%+ higher. They are only releasing the number of cases from hospital tests, not from the general public. The figures are being collected, but the public/MPs/officials are being denied the chance to see it.

For me, it's simple. They want to get everyone back out to boost the economy. You can't do that if there's a high number of cases as people will stay away. But if you find a way to remove 80% of the cases, the whole picture looks a lot better and people feel the virus isn't really a threat to them anymore.

There's no doubt things are levelling off, but it's slower than what we're being told.

https://www.ft.com/content/301c847c-a317-4950-a75b-8e66933d423a
« Last Edit: Today at 06:59:27 PM by El Denzel Pepito »
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30442 on: Today at 07:13:43 PM »
Jen Williams has been at that story for a while now for the MEN. Suspicion at local health level, as even now data isn't meant to be made public, is that what's being received from private contractors etc. isn't reliable enough.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30443 on: Today at 07:14:01 PM »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 06:55:41 PM
This is so important. Supposedly it's a 'ministerial decision' not to include pillar 2 tests. But why? A test is a test. It's not only disingenuous to pretend there are only X amount of cases, but it's also outright lying when the actual real number of cases could be 80%+ higher. They are only releasing the number of cases from hospital tests, not from the general public. The figures are being collected, but the public/MPs/officials are being denied the chance to see it.

For me, it's simple. They want to get everyone back out to boost the economy. You can't do that if there's a high number of cases as people will stay away. But if you find a way to remove 80% of the cases, the whole picture looks a lot better and people feel the virus isn't really a threat to them anymore.

There's no doubt things are levelling off, but it's slower than what we're being told.

https://www.ft.com/content/301c847c-a317-4950-a75b-8e66933d423a

The bit I wasn't totally clear on was - is this issue just in the numbers reported at local level, and national case numbers include both sets of data?

I wasn't 100% clear on that but had the impression that was the case.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30444 on: Today at 07:21:59 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 07:14:01 PM
The bit I wasn't totally clear on was - is this issue just in the numbers reported at local level, and national case numbers include both sets of data?

I wasn't 100% clear on that but had the impression that was the case.

I posted a link earlier which shows the daily and cumulative confirmed cases. The explanation shows that it includes both pillar 1 and pillar 2 results.

Whether or not this is broken down by local authority area I don't know.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30445 on: Today at 07:38:33 PM »
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 06:55:41 PM


For me, it's simple. They want to get everyone back out to boost the economy. You can't do that if there's a high number of cases as people will stay away. But if you find a way to remove 80% of the cases, the whole picture looks a lot better and people feel the virus isn't really a threat to them anymore.



Other option would be to 'slow down testing' in the words of Trump.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30446 on: Today at 07:47:25 PM »
Is anyone going to do anything different from Saturday then? Are you going to see family or mates in their house or go pubs or restaurants? I wont be going to a pub or restaurant for a while but planning on going to my parents' house. Just don't know how safe it is still - I can't believe anything this Government say.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30447 on: Today at 07:49:24 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:47:25 PM
Is anyone going to do anything different from Saturday then? Are you going to see family or mates in their house or go pubs or restaurants? I wont be going to a pub or restaurant for a while but planning on going to my parents' house. Just don't know how safe it is still - I can't believe anything this Government say.

Ill likely wait a few days for the inevitable rush to die down, then I will be happy to use restaurants and bars whilst social distancing.

Cant hide away in the basement forever.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30448 on: Today at 07:51:27 PM »
Sturgeon today refused to rule out the possibility of screening people crossing the border from England.

The usual crowd are slightly peeved about it.  ;D

(Love the autocorrect of butt-hurt to slightly peeved - my instinct is to hate the word but in some cases it fits perfectly)
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30449 on: Today at 07:56:21 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 07:49:24 PM
Ill likely wait a few days for the inevitable rush to die down, then I will be happy to use restaurants and bars whilst social distancing.

Cant hide away in the basement forever.

I think I'd consider a restaurant if it's not absolutely ridiculously different. When you pay a lot of money for a meal out you want a relaxing atmosphere.

Pubs my issue is primarily with using the toilet (I have a shit bladder) and drunken dickheads crowding your space.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30450 on: Today at 07:56:55 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:47:25 PM
Is anyone going to do anything different from Saturday then? Are you going to see family or mates in their house or go pubs or restaurants? I wont be going to a pub or restaurant for a while but planning on going to my parents' house. Just don't know how safe it is still - I can't believe anything this Government say.

Trip to in-laws but weve said itll be outside and two meters still

Taking no chances
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30451 on: Today at 07:59:11 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:47:25 PM
Is anyone going to do anything different from Saturday then? Are you going to see family or mates in their house or go pubs or restaurants? I wont be going to a pub or restaurant for a while but planning on going to my parents' house. Just don't know how safe it is still - I can't believe anything this Government say.

Getting a haircut. Reached the point where I'm willing to self-isolate for 14 days just to get it done.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30452 on: Today at 08:01:06 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:47:25 PM
Is anyone going to do anything different from Saturday then? Are you going to see family or mates in their house or go pubs or restaurants? I wont be going to a pub or restaurant for a while but planning on going to my parents' house. Just don't know how safe it is still - I can't believe anything this Government say.
Back to work for me so spending 8hrs sorting out everybody's bad hair do's

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30453 on: Today at 08:03:22 PM »
Main issue will be using the toilet, i can drink 4 pints or so before i start needing to go & empty my bladder, then i end up going regully, i can see a lot of people emptying there bladder outside the boozers come this weekend especially after 5 or 6 pints.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30454 on: Today at 08:10:57 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:47:25 PM
Is anyone going to do anything different from Saturday then? Are you going to see family or mates in their house or go pubs or restaurants? I wont be going to a pub or restaurant for a while but planning on going to my parents' house. Just don't know how safe it is still - I can't believe anything this Government say.
I meeting my Dad for a couple of pints at 12pm, no more than three. I know the landlord and have booked a table for an hour and a half, the pub doesnt really get busy until late afternoon, full table service and reduced capacity.

Cant see me and missus going for a night out anytime soon.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30455 on: Today at 08:11:14 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:56:21 PM
I think I'd consider a restaurant if it's not absolutely ridiculously different. When you pay a lot of money for a meal out you want a relaxing atmosphere.

Pubs my issue is primarily with using the toilet (I have a shit bladder) and drunken dickheads crowding your space.

Haha. You can just imagine the state the bogs'll be in anyway so good luck with hand hygiene.

I'm lucky that I tend to do most of my socialising afternoon/ early evening so I'll give it a few weeks to settle down before visiting pubs or restaurants. I'm more worried about getting the bus or train into town as there's normally a fair few mingers amongst the passengers who think nothing of sharing their coughs and sneezes.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30456 on: Today at 08:17:07 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 07:47:25 PM
Is anyone going to do anything different from Saturday then? Are you going to see family or mates in their house or go pubs or restaurants? I wont be going to a pub or restaurant for a while but planning on going to my parents' house. Just don't know how safe it is still - I can't believe anything this Government say.

Might go to the barbers and see what the queues like to get a hair cut (they arent offering appointments), will leave the pub for at least a week so the initial rush dies down a bit. Can imagine its going to be rammed on Saturday night.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30457 on: Today at 08:23:04 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:17:07 PM
Might go to the barbers and see what the queues like to get a hair cut (they arent offering appointments), will leave the pub for at least a week so the initial rush dies down a bit. Can imagine its going to be rammed on Saturday night.

Our barbers don't open till later but I'm pretty sure in Scotland they are only allowed prebooked appointments, no walk-ins.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30458 on: Today at 08:57:52 PM »
Just seen this.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/30/us-buys-up-world-stock-of-key-covid-19-drug

The Trump administration showing its true moral colours yet again. Fucking Yanks think they can buy the world.

Is it even that effective? It didn't work for Ebola, but does anyone know about its efficacy for Covid-19?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30459 on: Today at 09:08:20 PM »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 08:57:52 PM
Just seen this.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/30/us-buys-up-world-stock-of-key-covid-19-drug

The Trump administration showing its true moral colours yet again. Fucking Yanks think they can buy the world.

Is it even that effective? It didn't work for Ebola, but does anyone know about its efficacy for Covid-19?

Seem to remember it can speed up recovery in some patients but can't remember the figures.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30460 on: Today at 09:11:09 PM »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 08:57:52 PM
Just seen this.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/30/us-buys-up-world-stock-of-key-covid-19-drug

The Trump administration showing its true moral colours yet again. Fucking Yanks think they can buy the world.

Is it even that effective? It didn't work for Ebola, but does anyone know about its efficacy for Covid-19?


Is it the one that may work early on together with Zn?
Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30461 on: Today at 09:26:00 PM »
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 09:08:20 PM
Seem to remember it can speed up recovery in some patients but can't remember the figures.

Ah, right. I seem to recall that it's only effective for people on ventilation/supplementary oxygen. Looks like it'll be 3 months before anyone else can find out. Making America Great Unpopular Again.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30462 on: Today at 09:44:38 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 08:23:04 PM
Our barbers don't open till later but I'm pretty sure in Scotland they are only allowed prebooked appointments, no walk-ins.

I thought it was the same here to be honest with appointments but their Facebook page says they aint using appointments but will open longer hours to spread people out.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30463 on: Today at 09:51:35 PM »
Quote from: Currywurst on Today at 08:57:52 PM
Just seen this.

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2020/jun/30/us-buys-up-world-stock-of-key-covid-19-drug

The Trump administration showing its true moral colours yet again. Fucking Yanks think they can buy the world.

Is it even that effective? It didn't work for Ebola, but does anyone know about its efficacy for Covid-19?


The benefits seemed marginal based on my amateur understanding of the improvement it made.

But, I would point out that most countries will do the same in terms of trying to help their own people first if they find a treatment or vaccine, the French tried doing the same with a vaccine Sanofi is working on when the company said it would give the US the first load of the vaccine they were working on because the US had funded the research, and even with the Oxford vaccine the UK is getting 30 million of the first 100 million doses - yes that still leaves 70 million for somewhere else but 70 million isnt a lot in a world with 7 billion people.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30464 on: Today at 09:56:38 PM »
Just a question on the vaccines, if one is available by the end of this year would you guys chose to have it? Dont get me wrong Im no anti-vaxer, I have a 1 year old and a 3 year old and they are fully vaccinated so I am completely comfortable with vaccines but am I the only one in two minds due to speed they will have been developed for Covid-19 and that they could be longer term affects of a vaccine that dont become apparent until later on?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30465 on: Today at 10:13:10 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:56:38 PM
Just a question on the vaccines, if one is available by the end of this year would you guys chose to have it? Dont get me wrong Im no anti-vaxer, I have a 1 year old and a 3 year old and they are fully vaccinated so I am completely comfortable with vaccines but am I the only one in two minds due to speed they will have been developed for Covid-19 and that they could be longer term affects of a vaccine that dont become apparent until later on?

I wouldn't. Whenever I go abroad I'm the first to get a vaccine, but this one is being rushed. I'd wait for a year or so before I'd have it. Last time around we had the narcolepsi thing as a side effect, plus I am in a low risk group.

When it would get tricky for me is if they decided I can't travel abroad until vaccinated. Or if my job said I had to travel and unless vaccinated I'd get fired. I'd have no problem to ditch the travelling for a year or two. For work it would get more difficult and I can only hope it won't be mandatory, be it for work or for travel/passports. But in today's crazy world, who knows?
Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30466 on: Today at 10:18:36 PM »
Cases in Arizona Florida and Texas down again...

Im very suspicious about that.... this just isnt right...  is there less testing? A reporting backlog? Corruption?

Its weird.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30467 on: Today at 10:20:39 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:51:35 PM
The benefits seemed marginal based on my amateur understanding of the improvement it made.

But, I would point out that most countries will do the same in terms of trying to help their own people first if they find a treatment or vaccine, the French tried doing the same with a vaccine Sanofi is working on when the company said it would give the US the first load of the vaccine they were working on because the US had funded the research, and even with the Oxford vaccine the UK is getting 30 million of the first 100 million doses - yes that still leaves 70 million for somewhere else but 70 million isnt a lot in a world with 7 billion people.

Yeah it wasn't exactly a game changer, and then Gilead increased the price of a course of treatment from $20 to over $2k, and now over $3k today, I doubt the NHS would have been clammering for it with that kind of cost/benefit ratio.

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:56:38 PM
Just a question on the vaccines, if one is available by the end of this year would you guys chose to have it? Dont get me wrong Im no anti-vaxer, I have a 1 year old and a 3 year old and they are fully vaccinated so I am completely comfortable with vaccines but am I the only one in two minds due to speed they will have been developed for Covid-19 and that they could be longer term affects of a vaccine that dont become apparent until later on?

I would, if the data from the Phase 3 trial looks ok, I volunteered for the Oxford vaccine candidate but never heard back from them, probably after more front line healthcare staff who will have more exposure for testing efficacy.

Any common side effects are going to get picked up in trials anyway, the uncommon ones are less risk than getting the virus and risking low chance of death or a higher chance of being debilitated for longer.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:26:12 PM by filopastry »
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30468 on: Today at 10:21:34 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:18:36 PM
Cases in Arizona Florida and Texas down again...

I’m very suspicious about that.... this just isn’t right...  is there less testing? A reporting backlog? Corruption?

It’s weird.
I have never paid much attention to the testing numbers to gain an idea of the scale of the problem. The death rate seems far more reliable. Though, of course, it reflects infection rates from about a month before - a bit of a drawback, to say the least. ::)
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30469 on: Today at 10:25:07 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:21:34 PM
I have never paid much attention to the testing numbers to gain an idea of the scale of the problem. The death rate seems far more reliable. Though, of course, it reflects infection rates from about a month before - a bit of a drawback, to say the least. ::)

It seems to be skewing towards younger people so far in this phase in the US, so hopefully mortality rates will be a lot lower than elsewhere unless they exceed hospital capacity
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30470 on: Today at 10:26:14 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 10:21:34 PM
I have never paid much attention to the testing numbers to gain an idea of the scale of the problem. The death rate seems far more reliable. Though, of course, it reflects infection rates from about a month before - a bit of a drawback, to say the least. ::)
If you rely on death numbers then youre a month too late.  Thats the problem.
