COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 05:47:06 PM
Damning for Trump this, not that he'll give a shit

Fauci: 'US could easily see 100,000 daily cases'
Dr Anthony Fauci tells the US Senate hearing in Washington that "clearly we are not in total control right now" of the US pandemic.

"Were going to continue to be in a lot of trouble" if people don't start social distancing and wearing masks, he warns.

Daily cases are currently at around 40,000 per day.

The daily infection rate "could easily go up to 100,000 a day," he continues, saying he "would not be surprised" to see such a high rate of infection.

"It is going to be very disturbing, I will guarantee you that."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-53230389 17:16 update
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 06:55:41 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 04:19:31 PM
The government continues with its wonderful track record of providing bullshit numbers throughout the crisis.

https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1277960112691273728

In summary all the published local council level testing numbers in England are rubbish as they only include Tier 1 testing (hospital admissions/NHS staff, etc) but exclude tier 2 testing (general public testing through drive through centres etc).

If you look at tier 1 testing Leicester look fine, but not when you include tier 2 tests which are forming a growing percentage of positive tests.

This is so important. Supposedly it's a 'ministerial decision' not to include pillar 2 tests. But why? A test is a test. It's not only disingenuous to pretend there are only X amount of cases, but it's also outright lying when the actual real number of cases could be 80%+ higher. They are only releasing the number of cases from hospital tests, not from the general public. The figures are being collected, but the public/MPs/officials are being denied the chance to see it.

For me, it's simple. They want to get everyone back out to boost the economy. You can't do that if there's a high number of cases as people will stay away. But if you find a way to remove 80% of the cases, the whole picture looks a lot better and people feel the virus isn't really a threat to them anymore.

There's no doubt things are levelling off, but it's slower than what we're being told.

https://www.ft.com/content/301c847c-a317-4950-a75b-8e66933d423a
El Denzel Pepito
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:13:43 PM
Jen Williams has been at that story for a while now for the MEN. Suspicion at local health level, as even now data isn't meant to be made public, is that what's being received from private contractors etc. isn't reliable enough.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:14:01 PM
Quote from: El Denzel Pepito on Today at 06:55:41 PM
This is so important. Supposedly it's a 'ministerial decision' not to include pillar 2 tests. But why? A test is a test. It's not only disingenuous to pretend there are only X amount of cases, but it's also outright lying when the actual real number of cases could be 80%+ higher. They are only releasing the number of cases from hospital tests, not from the general public. The figures are being collected, but the public/MPs/officials are being denied the chance to see it.

For me, it's simple. They want to get everyone back out to boost the economy. You can't do that if there's a high number of cases as people will stay away. But if you find a way to remove 80% of the cases, the whole picture looks a lot better and people feel the virus isn't really a threat to them anymore.

There's no doubt things are levelling off, but it's slower than what we're being told.

https://www.ft.com/content/301c847c-a317-4950-a75b-8e66933d423a

The bit I wasn't totally clear on was - is this issue just in the numbers reported at local level, and national case numbers include both sets of data?

I wasn't 100% clear on that but had the impression that was the case.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Today at 07:21:59 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 07:14:01 PM
The bit I wasn't totally clear on was - is this issue just in the numbers reported at local level, and national case numbers include both sets of data?

I wasn't 100% clear on that but had the impression that was the case.

I posted a link earlier which shows the daily and cumulative confirmed cases. The explanation shows that it includes both pillar 1 and pillar 2 results.

Whether or not this is broken down by local authority area I don't know.
