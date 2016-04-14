The government continues with its wonderful track record of providing bullshit numbers throughout the crisis.



https://twitter.com/jburnmurdoch/status/1277960112691273728



In summary all the published local council level testing numbers in England are rubbish as they only include Tier 1 testing (hospital admissions/NHS staff, etc) but exclude tier 2 testing (general public testing through drive through centres etc).



If you look at tier 1 testing Leicester look fine, but not when you include tier 2 tests which are forming a growing percentage of positive tests.



This is so important. Supposedly it's a 'ministerial decision' not to include pillar 2 tests. But why? A test is a test. It's not only disingenuous to pretend there are only X amount of cases, but it's also outright lying when the actual real number of cases could be 80%+ higher. They are only releasing the number of cases from hospital tests, not from the general public. The figures are being collected, but the public/MPs/officials are being denied the chance to see it.For me, it's simple. They want to get everyone back out to boost the economy. You can't do that if there's a high number of cases as people will stay away. But if you find a way to remove 80% of the cases, the whole picture looks a lot better and people feel the virus isn't really a threat to them anymore.There's no doubt things are levelling off, but it's slower than what we're being told.