Fauci: 'US could easily see 100,000 daily cases'
Dr Anthony Fauci tells the US Senate hearing in Washington that "clearly we are not in total control right now" of the US pandemic.
"Were going to continue to be in a lot of trouble" if people don't start social distancing and wearing masks, he warns.
Daily cases are currently at around 40,000 per day.
The daily infection rate "could easily go up to 100,000 a day," he continues, saying he "would not be surprised" to see such a high rate of infection.
"It is going to be very disturbing, I will guarantee you that."https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/live/world-53230389
17:16 update