Anyone dieing of CV19 related pneumonia in Florida and Texas is having their death classified as pneumonia and not CV19.



The US is broadly fucked and the tire scale will only be clear when excess mortality data becomes available.



Filopastrys post about antibodies was interesting, the UK serology data does seem to show the proportion of those showing immunity in the antibody tests is reducing suggesting immunity at antibody level doesnt last that long. Grim stuff. Still Im sure the herd immunity ghouls will continue to push their agenda. Society as a whole will not be able to resume properly until we get a vaccine the way things are going.