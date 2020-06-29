« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:26:42 PM
47000 4 days ago.  Today?  Just over 31500....

Weekend blip? Maybe, but thats a bit weird.
Call me suspicious

Their reported cases tend to go upas the day passes don't they, as the different states report in.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:26:42 PM
47000 4 days ago.  Today?  Just over 31500....

Weekend blip? Maybe, but thats a bit weird.
Call me suspicious

When I say blip Im talking about the same lag we have on the weekends. Easiest way to discount that would be to look at historic numbers on a Monday if you know where to look and see how they compare to the rest of the week.

Thats not to say something suspicious isnt going on, just the old adage that the simplest answer is usually the right one.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: John C on Today at 10:18:54 PM
Will this impact Leicesters fixtures? Any info on that?
They've stuck a wheel clamp on Vardy's house.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 10:28:48 PM
Their reported cases tend to go upas the day passes don't they, as the different states report in.
Yeah, but Florida have reported and have only just over half the cases on the 27th.  Im a bit suspicious that someone is screening around with the figures in some way.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:17:55 PM
There's Doritos and Seabrooks,  we can survive without Walkers mate.

:duh
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 10:25:32 PM
Texas. Florida. Arizona. All rising.

Arizona numbers are down but that's due to a lack of data from one of the major testing entities - it'll be accounted for in tomorrows numbers which will again be through the roof.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Its shit for the people of Leicester but its probably the right idea and maybe will give all the twats thinking that everything is now back to normal something to think about.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
A little bit of concern in the NW of Ireland. Assume Donegal area?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-53228285
I dont quite understand that. Are they saying people are travelling abroad (perhaps for holidays) and bringing it back? But that it originated in Iraq? Making a big assumption here but assume that is maybe picked up in Europe? Otherwise how would they have the data?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:20:43 PM
I went out with a girl from Highfields for 6 years in my early 20s, knew it quite well once upon a time!

Bet you wish you didn't.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:36:43 PM
Bet you wish you didn't.

How do you know if he regrets the relationship or not?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:36:43 PM
Bet you wish you didn't.

LOL!

Ill be kind and say there were some very good times and some very hard times!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:38:16 PM
How do you know if he regrets the relationship or not?

Shes not wrong to be fair!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 10:35:14 PM
A little bit of concern in the NW of Ireland. Assume Donegal area?

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-53228285
I dont quite understand that. Are they saying people are travelling abroad (perhaps for holidays) and bringing it back? But that it originated in Iraq? Making a big assumption here but assume that is maybe picked up in Europe? Otherwise how would they have the data?

You dont usually associate Ireland and Iraq so its a bit strange, but it only takes one person to bring it back to create a cluster dont forget.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:38:16 PM
How do you know if he regrets the relationship or not?

ha ha!

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:41:37 PM
LOL!

Ill be kind and say there were some very good times and some very hard times!

;D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:42:07 PM
Shes not wrong to be fair!

Hazells a she?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 10:47:46 PM
Hazells a she?

Well they mentioned a shop that sells saris a few weeks back in a post so assumed its a she, but in this day and age maybe I am being presumptive.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Hazell is many things but a she it is not.  ;D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:50:46 PM
Well they mentioned a shop that sells saris a few weeks back in a post so assumed its a she, but in this day and age maybe I am being presumptive.

Sexist :P

I just grew up round that way.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:54:18 PM
Hazell is many things but a she it is not.  ;D
So she's not even a he either?!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
I think they call it non binery  or something Doc.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: djahern on Today at 01:25:29 AM
Theres no real reason for the antibody response to be maintained by the body at detectable levels after the infection has cleared, and particularly so for asymptotic people who may not have even produced high amounts of it. So its not too much of a surprise that the levels drop - but youre right, circulating antibody levels arent the only factor at play to give an individual some immunity. Memory T cells that recognise the virus and memory B cells that can produce antibodies to it are the key factor. These guys will be long lived, potentially lasting years and capable of mounting a very rapid response when they encounter the virus again. They are more difficult to quantify, but anyone who has produced antibodies to the virus should now have these cells ready to mount that response, even if circulating antibody levels arent now detectable. The important thing is that individuals have mounted some immune response, have generated B cells capable of producing antibody to the virus and now have these as their defence. The circulating levels of antibody arent as important as the individual having these long lived memory cells with the specificity for this virus.



Some good news - pretty big study showing robust memory T cell response including in both mild and asymptotic individuals. Also detectable in patients that tested as negative for circulating antibodies. Authors suggest they can detect this memory T cell response in twice as many individuals as test positive for circulating antibodies. While thats also great I'd caution it seems a little high and could be that their antibody testing isnt as sensitive as some others. But for sure they are detecting T cell immunity in patients that dont test positive for antibodies.

https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.06.29.174888v1
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:56:32 PM
Sexist :P

I just grew up round that way.

Highfields?

Suddenly all makes sense
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 10:56:32 PM
Sexist :P

I just grew up round that way.

Im so sorry to hear that :D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Anyone dieing of CV19 related pneumonia in Florida and Texas is having their death classified as pneumonia and not CV19.

The US is broadly fucked and the tire scale will only be clear when excess mortality data becomes available.

Filopastrys post about antibodies was interesting, the UK serology data does seem to show the proportion of those showing immunity in the antibody tests is reducing suggesting immunity at antibody level doesnt last that long. Grim stuff. Still Im sure the herd immunity ghouls will continue to push their agenda. Society as a whole will not be able to resume properly until we get a vaccine the way things are going.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:26:42 PM
47000 4 days ago.  Today?  Just over 31500....

Weekend blip? Maybe, but thats a bit weird.
Call me suspicious
37000 according to Worldometers, a slight drop in the previous day but consistent with the previous' Sunday figures
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: Samie on Today at 10:54:18 PM
Hazell is many things but a she it is not.  ;D

Twat ;D

Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:08:46 PM
Im so sorry to hear that :D

:D
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 11:04:58 PM
Highfields?

Suddenly all makes sense

ha ha Thankfully not there.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Greece has extended its ban on travellers from UK and Sweden (sky news website). There goes one of Pritis air-bridges it appears.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: John Higgins on Today at 11:10:47 PM
Anyone dieing of CV19 related pneumonia in Florida and Texas is having their death classified as pneumonia and not CV19.

The US is broadly fucked and the tire scale will only be clear when excess mortality data becomes available.

Filopastrys post about antibodies was interesting, the UK serology data does seem to show the proportion of those showing immunity in the antibody tests is reducing suggesting immunity at antibody level doesnt last that long. Grim stuff. Still Im sure the herd immunity ghouls will continue to push their agenda. Society as a whole will not be able to resume properly until we get a vaccine the way things are going.

Whose still pushing herd immunity though?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:24:20 PM
Whose still pushing herd immunity though?
The UK govt by stealth for starters.

Gnurglan on here appears to be very supportive of the Swedish position.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
A distant relative from Leicester has just put up on his Facebook that hes going for a driver to Barnard castle to erm.... er.... test his eyesight

Im gonna guess he wont be the only one over the next couple of weeks.
