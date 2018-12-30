« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 752 753 754 755 756 [757]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 788455 times)

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,277
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30240 on: Today at 04:32:11 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 04:26:38 PM
More Government incompetence is the new normal.
Good at press-ups though.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,578
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30241 on: Today at 05:14:51 PM »
Only 900 positive results today...

But a much lower number of tests..

Is this because fewer people want testing?  Or just because its a weekend...

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,442
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30242 on: Today at 05:22:04 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 05:14:51 PM
Only 900 positive results today...

But a much lower number of tests..

Is this because fewer people want testing?  Or just because its a weekend...

I just look at 7 day moving averages now, as day to day theres fluctuations and problems with reporting systems (missing cut off time, staff not available etc).


I tried to get a test and it was impossible. Their identity verification failed, Even though Id passed government ID verification months ago to set up my personal tax account. There is also no walk in centre nearby and only drive in available.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,478
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30243 on: Today at 05:41:07 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:22:04 PM
I just look at 7 day moving averages now, as day to day theres fluctuations and problems with reporting systems (missing cut off time, staff not available etc).


I tried to get a test and it was impossible. Their identity verification failed, Even though Id passed government ID verification months ago to set up my personal tax account. There is also no walk in centre nearby and only drive in available.

I live near the Wirral and about six weeks ago I had mild symptoms so decided to have a test. It must have taken a good ten minutes to complete the on line application - I was even able to input my NHS number and eagerly awaited my appointment.

Barrow in Furness or Glasgow. As I was feeling under the weather I declined to 200 mile round trip. The whole reporting system is a mess.

It seems disrespectful that if you die at the weekend your reporting is missed then hastily added on ata later date.
Logged

Offline djahern

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30244 on: Today at 06:25:27 PM »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:22:04 PM
I just look at 7 day moving averages now, as day to day theres fluctuations and problems with reporting systems (missing cut off time, staff not available etc).


I tried to get a test and it was impossible. Their identity verification failed, Even though Id passed government ID verification months ago to set up my personal tax account. There is also no walk in centre nearby and only drive in available.


What's the logic behind the identify verification? Is it only to prevent people doing multiple tests?
Logged

Offline Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,125
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30245 on: Today at 06:30:18 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 06:25:27 PM
What's the logic behind the identify verification? Is it only to prevent people doing multiple tests?

Yeah I guess so, that and making sure those requesting them are taking them. It was mostly (only?) for the postal ones I believe, and like Peabee i and my missus both had trouble getting our identity verified despite being on electoral role, bills here, etc.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,584
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30246 on: Today at 07:01:44 PM »
Quote from: djahern on Today at 06:25:27 PM
What's the logic behind the identify verification? Is it only to prevent people doing multiple tests?

Giving private sector providers ID verification on behalf of government.  What can possibly go wrong?
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,740
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30247 on: Today at 07:45:38 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 05:41:07 PM
It seems disrespectful that if you die at the weekend your reporting is missed then hastily added on ata later date.

No-one does this. Coroners are human too, and take time to complete their work.

These are complex data systems. People working at various levels around the country don't have disrespect for dead people, what a horribly cynical thought.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,191
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30248 on: Today at 09:42:30 PM »
A surge in Covid cases in Leicester - reported to be concentrated in areas where there is a very high proportion of South-Asian residents. Does this tie in to the ridiculously massive number of arrivals from that Covid-ridden Pakistan?  (65,000 on 190 flights in the last fortnight).

There should be draconian measures - beyond the pathetic quarantine rules - put in place for arrivals from high-infection countries.

I'm bloody annoyed at how this whole pandemic is beginning to get out of control again. We have tens of thousands of selfish young people having mass-parties, idiot fellow Liverpool fans (mostly young, again) gathering in their hundreds/thousands, tens of thousands of people allowed in from unsanitary virus hotspots.

And amidst all this, this shysterish and corrupt government is opening pubs again so the pisshead-dickheads can spread more virus.

We all want a return to normality, but we have to make sacrifices until the vaccine is proven and available. But these selfish arseholes are going to ruin it for everyone.

I wouldn't mind, but unless your job has been negatively affected, lockdown wasn't too bad - I missed my days out and pub/restaurant meals, but working from home, half-empty supermarkets (even if you had to queue a little), long walks with the dog, spending more time with the kids - ultimately making the most of it by home baking, getting jobs round the house done, watching films I've meant to watch for ages. Can still get drunk/stoned/whatever! And as a bonus can sleep in a bit longer.

It's different, but what more do we actually need?

Instead, spoilt, selfish gobshites want pub crowds and parties and raves. FFS, find other things to do!!! More homely stuff, and stop being brats.


Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30249 on: Today at 09:43:50 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 04:20:38 PM
Sky news just had Leicesters mayor on, and hes baffled as his understanding is that infection and fatality numbers have been on a downward trend for some time.  Hes calling on government to share its data that would support any lockdown, as the citys own figures appear to contradict whatever numbers government is relying on.

More government incompetence incoming?
I currently live in the area (in the county surrounding the city) and the mayor - Peter Soulsby - is hopeless.  Government incompetence right now is a given but be wary of misplacing faith in others just because they disagree with the government.

There was a definite upturn in community transmissions.  This data is a week old now so in fairness could now be showing a downward trend : https://twitter.com/amy__orton/status/1277188466711953408
Five of the city's schools were closed at some point last week due to positive tests: https://www.leicestermercury.co.uk/news/leicester-news/5-leicester-schools-closed-after-4255473

If the government wanted to make an example out of an area then Leicester is somewhere you can see them going after.  The three MPs are all Labour as is the City Council.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,068
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30250 on: Today at 09:57:26 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 09:42:30 PM
A surge in Covid cases in Leicester - reported to be concentrated in areas where there is a very high proportion of South-Asian residents. Does this tie in to the ridiculously massive number of arrivals from that Covid-ridden Pakistan?  (65,000 on 190 flights in the last fortnight).

There should be draconian measures - beyond the pathetic quarantine rules - put in place for arrivals from high-infection countries.
When a question along those lines was put to a public health person on local radio they said the outbreaks weren't expected to be linked to new arrivals.  The theory put forward was that Eid celebrations in late May could have triggered a second wave in those communities.  If so it's idiotic behaviour that fits with the idiotic behaviour seen all across the country.

Leicester has the highest proportion of Asian residents of any area in the UK but has had relatively low confirmed cases, even with this spike.  Population is five times more than County Durham and has had half the cases.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,418
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30251 on: Today at 10:03:22 PM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:57:26 PM
Leicester has the highest proportion of Asian residents of any area in the UK but has had relatively low confirmed cases, even with this spike.  Population is five times more than County Durham and has had half the cases.

Probably because no families with the virus took it directly from the epicentre of the UK infections in London to a hospital in Leicester tbf...
Logged

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,740
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30252 on: Today at 10:07:24 PM »
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 10:03:22 PM
Probably because no families with the virus took it directly from the epicentre of the UK infections in London to a hospital in Leicester tbf...

People don't genuinely think that Cumming's child purportedly going to a hospital in county durham is a reason for the high number of cases in the area do they?
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30253 on: Today at 10:39:12 PM »
Am I right to be worried about the lack of seriousness my work colleague has been towards the virus.

Even before lockdown she was poohooing things, laughing off people talking about not going out, that she still planned to go to one of the big shopping centres after work regardless.

She's admitted having people round, not bothered with social distancing and thinks the whole thing has been unnecessary.

We're having a work meeting tomorrow to go through all the safety measures for reopening, how the salon and appointment system will operate etc and when I asked what PPE we needed to wear she asked "for when"?

I'll be working with her on two of my three days and I just don't feel she's going to adhere to any of the cleaning routines or distancing.

Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk

Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,428
  • Dutch Class
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30254 on: Today at 10:56:29 PM »
A bar in East Lansing, Michigan (a university town) has had 85 confirmed COVID cases linked to it. They said they followed the proper guidelines outlined by the state

Logged

Online Gnurglan

  • The Swedish Savaloy
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,294
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30255 on: Today at 10:58:03 PM »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 10:39:12 PM
Am I right to be worried about the lack of seriousness my work colleague has been towards the virus.

Even before lockdown she was poohooing things, laughing off people talking about not going out, that she still planned to go to one of the big shopping centres after work regardless.

She's admitted having people round, not bothered with social distancing and thinks the whole thing has been unnecessary.

We're having a work meeting tomorrow to go through all the safety measures for reopening, how the salon and appointment system will operate etc and when I asked what PPE we needed to wear she asked "for when"?

I'll be working with her on two of my three days and I just don't feel she's going to adhere to any of the cleaning routines or distancing.



People don't see this the same way. Some are afraid, some dont think it's a big deal.
She will need to play along with the rules. Not for her sake, but for everybody else's. You go through the rules and if anyone doesn't comply they will be sent home immediately. Tell her that you don't want the place to close because of her.
Logged

        * * * * * *

Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 PM
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,912
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30256 on: Today at 10:58:32 PM »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:56:29 PM
A bar in East Lansing, Michigan (a university town) has had 85 confirmed COVID cases linked to it. They said they followed the proper guidelines outlined by the state



University town, Michigan State, imagine the metaphorical carnage if school had been in session...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,418
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30257 on: Today at 11:01:21 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 10:07:24 PM
People don't genuinely think that Cumming's child purportedly going to a hospital in county durham is a reason for the high number of cases in the area do they?

Nah - but he's a smug nasty little c*nt so I'll take any excuse for a dig to be honest.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 752 753 754 755 756 [757]   Go Up
« previous next »
 