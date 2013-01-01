« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 785998 times)

Offline Red Berry

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30200 on: Yesterday at 11:34:52 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:12:55 PM
yeah I'm going to France for August but I've taken a gamble on Norway for Feb.

Guess I'll have to wait until Brexit sorts itself out before I try going abroad again. :(
Offline Guz-kop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30201 on: Yesterday at 11:39:25 PM »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:02:35 PM
On the way back from our local supermarket, I saw a load of laughing gas cylinders and it got me thinking. What's the risk of using those, compared to covid for under 30s? I'd expect a similar very low level risk and thus a bit of insight into some current behaviour. I also suspect that for many immature people there's an element of only considering risk in terms of themselves.

There are risks of serious debilitating neurological conditions from nitrous oxide
Online Dr. Beaker

  • Believer
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30202 on: Yesterday at 11:43:36 PM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 11:34:52 PM
Guess I'll have to wait until Brexit sorts itself out before I try going abroad again. :(
Well you'll have to do your food shopping somewhere.
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30203 on: Today at 12:59:44 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 11:32:54 PM
Do you reckon that is better or worse than having no statistics at all, because, fair enough I've had a drink, but I can't quite decide.
I think it's good. And I think the public engaging with them is great. We just have to be cautious not to over extrapolate, or rush to conclusions.

We'll know more about schools transmission as more research is undertaken that tells us more than 'there have been two or three or more people at this school who have caught the virus') - not that I'm diminishing the importance of the stat, just trying to point out that it's primarily useful to those working in health protection managing these occurrences.

That it's been hard around the world to capture this (because of measures taken as soon as somebody comes in displaying symptoms) is actually a positive, but gradually we will learn more about transmission in schools.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30204 on: Today at 01:04:19 AM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 08:43:27 PM
Is there a scientific definition of when a first wave ends and a second wave begins? How low does it have to go before it starts rising again for the rise to count as a second wave rather than a continuation of the first wave?

I think a second wave is where infections fall then rise again, in that sense the USA is having a second wave but only because parts of the country, because of it's size, were relatively unnaffected by the early infections which hit the Urban areas in the north worse.

In the same sense the world is having a second wave but mainly because some countries, South America, India etc were late in having their first wave.

In terms of deaths England's figure this week appears higher than last but that does mean a second wave, just that we cannot be sure the first wave is completely over.
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30205 on: Today at 07:20:07 AM »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:04:19 AM
In terms of deaths England's figure this week appears higher than last but that does mean a second wave, just that we cannot be sure the first wave is completely over.

The rolling 7 day average is lower than last week.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30206 on: Today at 07:32:59 AM »
The Times are reporting that Leicester could be going into lockdown again due to a surge of cases in the city.
