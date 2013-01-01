Do you reckon that is better or worse than having no statistics at all, because, fair enough I've had a drink, but I can't quite decide.



I think it's good. And I think the public engaging with them is great. We just have to be cautious not to over extrapolate, or rush to conclusions.We'll know more about schools transmission as more research is undertaken that tells us more than 'there have been two or three or more people at this school who have caught the virus') - not that I'm diminishing the importance of the stat, just trying to point out that it's primarily useful to those working in health protection managing these occurrences.That it's been hard around the world to capture this (because of measures taken as soon as somebody comes in displaying symptoms) is actually a positive, but gradually we will learn more about transmission in schools.