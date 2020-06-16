I tend to agree but there will be some companies that can't go back. The furlough system is definitely being taken advantage of though, by individuals and companies.
There will be major fraud going on across the country, using furlough to fund staffing whilst activity is quietly maintained. No way of policing this just like Covid as a whole. This country is heading to the dogs faster than I thought possible. Who would have thought this could happen with Boris in charge. Cummings, matter closed, Jenrick, matter closed. Arcuri, matter closed.
Highest death rate per head in the world (Belgium excepted, but closing in), not a problem, just put Boris on the front page of the tabloids with a pint in his hand and all is well.
People just look at all this and say, why should I bother if they don't. It's a free for all.