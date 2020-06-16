« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 778951 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30040 on: Yesterday at 06:19:03 PM »
Quote from: butchersdog on Yesterday at 05:58:28 PM
Can't really see the point of the furlough scheme at this stage, when the message was stay home it waa the right thing to do, with the mass easing and some of the scenes of late like today at Bournemouth beach it seems more like a government funded holiday with little tangible public health benefit.

If someone thinks I'm wrong, would appreciate a counter point of view, finding the situation a bit depressing/tough at the moment.
our team have now brought all but two people back from furlough, I suspect they may be off for as long as it lasts and will then be made redundant as if they were needed they would have already returned.

It started with 100 staff, then went down to 25 after 3 weeks, 15 after 6 weeks and then the final 2 left now. There are others in other parts of the company still on furlough.

They have all been on full pay too!
Offline Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30041 on: Yesterday at 06:38:50 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 05:30:36 PM
Said it a month or so ago in here, but my sister works fairly high up for a big big insurance firm and they have plans in place for offices to be closed again from Nov to Feb.
Contingencies. It's the same for every other essential industry. A mate of mine works for a big food production company and he told me about 2 months ago M&S put in surplus supply demand because they expected a second wave. That wave hasnt materialised yet, but looking at those beach images today, it looks like the English public are doing their best to keep the first wave ticking nicely over.
Offline RK7

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30042 on: Yesterday at 06:47:04 PM »
Quote from: butchersdog on Yesterday at 05:58:28 PM
Can't really see the point of the furlough scheme at this stage, when the message was stay home it waa the right thing to do, with the mass easing and some of the scenes of late like today at Bournemouth beach it seems more like a government funded holiday with little tangible public health benefit.

If someone thinks I'm wrong, would appreciate a counter point of view, finding the situation a bit depressing/tough at the moment.

I tend to agree but there will be some companies that can't go back. The furlough system is definitely being taken advantage of though, by individuals and companies.
Offline Gnurglan

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30043 on: Yesterday at 06:48:49 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 06:38:50 PM
Contingencies. It's the same for every other essential industry. A mate of mine works for a big food production company and he told me about 2 months ago M&S put in surplus supply demand because they expected a second wave. That wave hasnt materialised yet, but looking at those beach images today, it looks like the English public are doing their best to keep the first wave ticking nicely over.

Not sure what it looks like across Europe, but I'd imagine it's similar. It's very warm over here and with no real possibility to go to leisure fields, sports or concerts and most activities put on hold the options are limited. Then add travel restrictions and holidays coming up - what can people do? The few places that are open will attract everyone.
Offline ShakaHislop

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30044 on: Yesterday at 06:49:33 PM »
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30045 on: Yesterday at 07:02:49 PM »
Still ridiculously hot out there. I wonder if they'll be clapping for the NHS on the beach.
Offline Macphisto80

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30046 on: Yesterday at 07:37:51 PM »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Yesterday at 06:48:49 PM
Not sure what it looks like across Europe, but I'd imagine it's similar. It's very warm over here and with no real possibility to go to leisure fields, sports or concerts and most activities put on hold the options are limited. Then add travel restrictions and holidays coming up - what can people do? The few places that are open will attract everyone.
Probably is similar, but that beach today was absolutely mental. I can't imagine what people are thinking. "yeah, let's pop down beach here. Get some sun and mingle with 200,000 people that are already there!" I mean, apply some common fucking sense. If you turn up anywhere and you see a crowd like that, I'd be doing an immediate u-turn and going somewhere with 1000 times less people. Why would you want to go and join in that? Just fucking go home. A day at a beach isn't worth potential death or killing someone else. Fuckin' hell.

You know, it might seem like a cuntish attitude for me to take here, but I'm looking at that as a social experiment to see how the virus reacts, because I've no sympathy for anyone stupid enough to partake in that and get themselves sick. They've had nearly 6 months of warning, if you include the rest of the world.
Offline Fordy

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30047 on: Yesterday at 07:44:34 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Yesterday at 06:00:57 PM
I mean there are still quite a few industries not allowed to be in work, so without it they'd be getting next to fuck all, or even worse their employees going bust and leaving them without a job at all.

You'll also find a lot of those out and about are probably working from home on full pay and just adjusted their day to enjoy the sun.

Disagree. It won't be those that are meant to be working at home at all. It will be those on furlough. Plenty of people are still on furlough and many wont be returning to work until July or August.

So, companies are just using Covid as an excuse to cut staff. Yes, it's been a tough few months for most but some of these companies are worth 100m plus that are doing the cutting. Think I read Royal Mail are cutting 2k staff. Many can afford to get through this tough period but the suits when to make sure that money at the top table won't be effected.

Can't really blame the furlough or self employed hitting the beach when they are getting paid to do noting(as they are not allowed to work) but I am not convinced the scheme was a good one and I still awaiting this economy plan to get us out of this mess or we could have 3m plus unemployed without a plan to get companies to stop the cutting.

Boris now has to lead this country and stop hiding behind the Furlough life support rubbish.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30048 on: Yesterday at 08:54:59 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:44:34 PM
Disagree. It won't be those that are meant to be working at home at all. It will be those on furlough. Plenty of people are still on furlough and many wont be returning to work until July or August.

So, companies are just using Covid as an excuse to cut staff. Yes, it's been a tough few months for most but some of these companies are worth 100m plus that are doing the cutting. Think I read Royal Mail are cutting 2k staff. Many can afford to get through this tough period but the suits when to make sure that money at the top table won't be effected.

Can't really blame the furlough or self employed hitting the beach when they are getting paid to do noting(as they are not allowed to work) but I am not convinced the scheme was a good one and I still awaiting this economy plan to get us out of this mess or we could have 3m plus unemployed without a plan to get companies to stop the cutting.

Boris now has to lead this country and stop hiding behind the Furlough life support rubbish.

Many cant afford to survive this period as they run on such tight margins. Valuation of a company only paints part of the picture and the vast majority of a companys value is subjective and non-liquid (not cash). So an aeroplane makes up part of BAs value, but its value is subjective based on demand - there is none right now. And so it cant be used to pay liabilities/wages/other costs incurred monthly despite being worth hundreds of millions. This kind of value is thus rendered irrelevant in the current circumstances.

And even if they can find a way to survive with no income - industries will be utterly destroyed/hugely downsized in the aftermath. See aviation or travel and hospitality.

Theres also the fact that companies exist to be as profitable as possible, and so in the absence of profit there will be downsizing in any case. Thats capitalism for you.

To suggest the furlough scheme was not a good one is outright stupid. Its saved millions from being jobless and allowed many companies to squeeze through that would have failed flat during lockdown. There will still be much damage - but it has provided some relief and was absolutely necessary. Probably the only thing you can praise this government for at the moment.
Offline Devastatin' Dave

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30049 on: Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM »
Quote from: Fordy on Yesterday at 07:44:34 PM

So, companies are just using Covid as an excuse to cut staff. Yes, it's been a tough few months for most but some of these companies are worth 100m plus that are doing the cutting. Think I read Royal Mail are cutting 2k staff. Many can afford to get through this tough period but the suits when to make sure that money at the top table won't be effected.

The valuation of a company has very little to do with cash flow. I seriously doubt many companies are using this as an'opportunity' to make cuts. There might be some that will take up previous proposals and business cases for job cuts, but this will now be out of necessity.

Royal Mail had an operating profit of 3.5% to turnover (up to march 2019). So a small drop in turnover will have a significant impact on them.
Offline a treeless whopper

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30050 on: Yesterday at 09:11:54 PM »
Quote from: Devastatin' Dave on Yesterday at 09:00:44 PM
The valuation of a company has very little to do with cash flow. I seriously doubt many companies are using this as an'opportunity' to make cuts. There might be some that will take up previous proposals and business cases for job cuts, but this will now be out of necessity.

Royal Mail had an operating profit of 3.5% to turnover (up to march 2019). So a small drop in turnover will have a significant impact on them.

A really good friend of mine works in Marketing there and she said that the management have said whilst Covid 19 is damaging its only brought forward the inevitable. The company hasnt been growing its revenue for ages and there is no way its sustainable in its current form.
Offline Gnurglan

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30051 on: Yesterday at 09:24:33 PM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 07:37:51 PM
Probably is similar, but that beach today was absolutely mental. I can't imagine what people are thinking. "yeah, let's pop down beach here. Get some sun and mingle with 200,000 people that are already there!" I mean, apply some common fucking sense. If you turn up anywhere and you see a crowd like that, I'd be doing an immediate u-turn and going somewhere with 1000 times less people. Why would you want to go and join in that? Just fucking go home. A day at a beach isn't worth potential death or killing someone else. Fuckin' hell.

You know, it might seem like a cuntish attitude for me to take here, but I'm looking at that as a social experiment to see how the virus reacts, because I've no sympathy for anyone stupid enough to partake in that and get themselves sick. They've had nearly 6 months of warning, if you include the rest of the world.

It's a tricky situation, but I wouldn't go to a beach like the one described. I'll probably be fine, but if I want to visit some relatives I'd potentially put them at risk if I went to a beach like that. So I'd pass.

It's tricky because it's summer, it's warm and people want to be able to do something. At that time everything is closed and we have crazy rules, plus lots of people have lost their jobs and/or been experiencing a lockdown. By now people know that the biggest risks are for those aged 70+ and if you have kids I can understand that families will decide to hit the beach. Not that I think it's a great idea, just saying I understand why it happens. We can only hope there is no second wave. Don't want to think about the consequences that could be.
Offline WorldChampions

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30052 on: Yesterday at 09:25:28 PM »
Quote from: Felch Aid on Yesterday at 04:44:06 PM
State of emergency stretching resources is the main thrust of the story - fighting and disorder with travel chaos. It's surreal sat here working yet tons of people on Furlough bored having time to go to the beach. Train station looked packed looking at the videos on twitter - not exactly enjoyable in this heat!

Not sure why you quoted me but I haven't been furloughed, I think a lot of people have taken time off whilst the weather is good.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30053 on: Today at 12:42:09 AM »
Quote from: RK7 on Yesterday at 06:47:04 PM
I tend to agree but there will be some companies that can't go back. The furlough system is definitely being taken advantage of though, by individuals and companies.

There will be major fraud going on across the country, using furlough to fund staffing whilst activity is quietly maintained. No way of policing this just like Covid as a whole. This country is heading to the dogs faster than I thought possible. Who would have thought this could happen with Boris in charge. Cummings, matter closed, Jenrick, matter closed. Arcuri, matter closed.

Highest death rate per head in the world (Belgium excepted, but closing in), not a problem, just put Boris on the front page of the tabloids with a pint in his hand and all is well.

People just look at all this and say, why should I bother if they don't. It's a free for all.

Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30054 on: Today at 12:44:06 AM »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Yesterday at 07:37:51 PM
Probably is similar, but that beach today was absolutely mental. I can't imagine what people are thinking. "yeah, let's pop down beach here. Get some sun and mingle with 200,000 people that are already there!" I mean, apply some common fucking sense. If you turn up anywhere and you see a crowd like that, I'd be doing an immediate u-turn and going somewhere with 1000 times less people. Why would you want to go and join in that? Just fucking go home. A day at a beach isn't worth potential death or killing someone else. Fuckin' hell.

You know, it might seem like a cuntish attitude for me to take here, but I'm looking at that as a social experiment to see how the virus reacts, because I've no sympathy for anyone stupid enough to partake in that and get themselves sick. They've had nearly 6 months of warning, if you include the rest of the world.

Maybe just me but I can't see the fun of sitting amongst that lot even if there is no Covid,

Yes, it's just me, maybe I've been inside too long
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30055 on: Today at 01:40:53 AM »
Obviously delighted we won the league but massively pissed off at the dickheads that have crowded around the ground.

Just more ammo and shite to throw at the City.
Offline Kashinoda

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30056 on: Today at 03:03:28 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 01:40:53 AM
Obviously delighted we won the league but massively pissed off at the dickheads that have crowded around the ground.

Just more ammo and shite to throw at the City.

No different to anyone else in the country. Like people need a reason to throw shit at Liverpool anyway.






Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30057 on: Today at 03:17:10 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 01:40:53 AM
Obviously delighted we won the league but massively pissed off at the dickheads that have crowded around the ground.

Just more ammo and shite to throw at the City.

It wasn't ideal, but there can be very few people left in the country who can genuinely take the moral high ground on this now. It's been a free-for-all for weeks now. People moaning about some of our fans turning out tonight were probably the same people cramming like sardines onto beaches the past two days and also weeks ago when the sun was out. The same people oblivious to social distancing in shops too.

If two locals and their dog had been pictured on the streets of Liverpool tonight there would be hypocrites falling over themselves to be outraged. Certain sections of certain fanbases will love the opportunity to be outraged too, but the very same people would have been on the streets if it was their club that just won the league. Personally, i wouldn't even chance it. I have vulnerable people to protect, so I'll celebrate properly at the weekend with my partner, then big time when there is eventually a parade.
Online OOS

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #30058 on: Today at 07:15:44 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 01:40:53 AM
Obviously delighted we won the league but massively pissed off at the dickheads that have crowded around the ground.

Just more ammo and shite to throw at the City.

Who cares?

People worry about what others think to much. Loads on here were moaning about Anderson and others concerned about people gathering, saying it was a dog whistle for 'scousers can't behave'. Anyone who lives in Anfield and the surrounding area knew full well, loads would come out to the ground if we won. Just one of them.
