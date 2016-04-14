Disagree. It won't be those that are meant to be working at home at all. It will be those on furlough. Plenty of people are still on furlough and many wont be returning to work until July or August.



So, companies are just using Covid as an excuse to cut staff. Yes, it's been a tough few months for most but some of these companies are worth 100m plus that are doing the cutting. Think I read Royal Mail are cutting 2k staff. Many can afford to get through this tough period but the suits when to make sure that money at the top table won't be effected.



Can't really blame the furlough or self employed hitting the beach when they are getting paid to do noting(as they are not allowed to work) but I am not convinced the scheme was a good one and I still awaiting this economy plan to get us out of this mess or we could have 3m plus unemployed without a plan to get companies to stop the cutting.



Boris now has to lead this country and stop hiding behind the Furlough life support rubbish.



Many cant afford to survive this period as they run on such tight margins. Valuation of a company only paints part of the picture and the vast majority of a companys value is subjective and non-liquid (not cash). So an aeroplane makes up part of BAs value, but its value is subjective based on demand - there is none right now. And so it cant be used to pay liabilities/wages/other costs incurred monthly despite being worth hundreds of millions. This kind of value is thus rendered irrelevant in the current circumstances.And even if they can find a way to survive with no income - industries will be utterly destroyed/hugely downsized in the aftermath. See aviation or travel and hospitality.Theres also the fact that companies exist to be as profitable as possible, and so in the absence of profit there will be downsizing in any case. Thats capitalism for you.To suggest the furlough scheme was not a good one is outright stupid. Its saved millions from being jobless and allowed many companies to squeeze through that would have failed flat during lockdown. There will still be much damage - but it has provided some relief and was absolutely necessary. Probably the only thing you can praise this government for at the moment.