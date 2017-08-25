« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 742 743 744 745 746 [747]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 769101 times)

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,222
  • Bam!
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29840 on: Today at 01:45:22 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 01:44:21 PM
Can I drink all day at home and then go to a friends house and drink all night there and fall asleep on the sofa?

Are you asking us, or telling us what you're about to do?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 PM
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Andy-oh-six

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,215
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29841 on: Today at 01:46:10 PM »
Quote from: RK7 on Today at 01:39:01 PM
That's the confusing bit, do you socially distance in just one of the households and can you select which one?

It applies to in all circumstances. You can go indoors but have to keep distance. Of course in reality that is not going to be adhered by many people.

The only case where you do not have to keep the distance is where you are in a bubble with a single person household as far as is read it.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a twat. VERY well drilled at the back!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,039
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29842 on: Today at 01:46:56 PM »
Id love a pint in a beer garden but so will half the country so if its crazy in the pubs around here I can wait a bit longer to have one.
Logged

Offline a treeless whopper

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,622
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29843 on: Today at 01:47:07 PM »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 01:45:22 PM
Are you asking us, or telling us what you're about to do?

I did the first bit a lot but refrained from the second bit up till now. But yeah can I do the second bit and if not has Bojo said when i can?
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,415
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29844 on: Today at 01:48:09 PM »
I suspect we'll see a spike in cases once pubs and restaurants reopen.  We aren't as civilised as those on the continent.  Can you imagine on a night out with people totally tanked up on lager then remembering to socially distance.  I know pubs have to reopen at some point but personally I think it's madness "putting the trust in the British people"
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,406
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29845 on: Today at 01:48:46 PM »
All the Chelsea will be piling into the pubs as soon as they open then.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,487
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29846 on: Today at 01:49:16 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:46:56 PM
Id love a pint in a beer garden but so will half the country so if its crazy in the pubs around here I can wait a bit longer to have one.

All the boozers with the big gardens have been knocked down.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,406
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29847 on: Today at 01:49:36 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:46:56 PM
Id love a pint in a beer garden but so will half the country so if its crazy in the pubs around here I can wait a bit longer to have one.

It'll be all the pricks too.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,014
  • Believer
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29848 on: Today at 01:49:52 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on Today at 12:59:12 PM
Great, still no gyms re-opened. Maybe I'll go to a museum to look at some paintings.

My wife is far from happy. She works at a gym. The gym is a small independent and had put in place ready to go all the social distancing measures, cleaning stations etc etc. However, basically the government are saying it is fine to go and get pissed with your mates but you can`t go to the gym which is far easier to police and clean on an ongoing basis. Whilst I understand humidity, heavy breathing and so on are a factor, I really don`t understand how it would be anymore difficult, and if fact easier, to police than most settings they are now opening up.

I really don`t understand the logic. And what's more small independent gyms are going to go under when there is absolutely no need for that to happen if the industry can demonstrate, which it has done, that it can probably do more than most to ensure social distancing etc.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,415
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29849 on: Today at 01:50:04 PM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:48:46 PM
All the Chelsea will be piling into the pubs as soon as they open then.
they probably haven't stopped...
Logged
Quote from: bogrollsbike on April 14, 2016, 10:00:53 PM
Im in the nude in the garden rubbing marmite on myself,and i fucking hate marmite.
http://www.twitter.com/shelts_lfc

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,406
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29850 on: Today at 01:52:15 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:49:52 PM
My wife is far from happy. She works at a gym. The gym is a small independent and had put in place ready to go all the social distancing measures, cleaning stations etc etc. However, basically the government are saying it is fine to go and get pissed with your mates but you can`t go to the gym which is far easier to police and clean on an ongoing basis. Whilst I understand humidity, heavy breathing and so on are a factor, I really don`t understand how it would be anymore difficult, and if fact easier, to police than most settings they are now opening up.

I really don`t understand the logic. And what's more small independent gyms are going to go under when there is absolutely no need for that to happen if the industry can demonstrate, which it has done, that it can probably do more than most to ensure social distancing etc.

Johnson's more arsed about pubs though isn't he? Fat twat.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,014
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29851 on: Today at 01:52:45 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:49:52 PM
My wife is far from happy. She works at a gym. The gym is a small independent and had put in place ready to go all the social distancing measures, cleaning stations etc etc. However, basically the government are saying it is fine to go and get pissed with your mates but you can`t go to the gym which is far easier to police and clean on an ongoing basis. Whilst I understand humidity, heavy breathing and so on are a factor, I really don`t understand how it would be anymore difficult, and if fact easier, to police than most settings they are now opening up.

I really don`t understand the logic. And what's more small independent gyms are going to go under when there is absolutely no need for that to happen if the industry can demonstrate, which it has done, that it can probably do more than most to ensure social distancing etc.

Come one - you really think people moving from one piece of equipment to another, multiple people waiting for multiple pieces of equipment, heavy breathing spraying much further than 2m is much easier to police than tables and chairs set the right distance apart with tape on the floor and possibly barriers between?
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,406
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29852 on: Today at 01:56:50 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:52:45 PM
Come one - you really think people moving from one piece of equipment to another, multiple people waiting for multiple pieces of equipment, heavy breathing spraying much further than 2m is much easier to police than tables and chairs set the right distance apart with tape on the floor and possibly barriers between?

You really reckon pubs will be like that? It'll be a free-for-all in pubs.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,014
  • Believer
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29853 on: Today at 02:00:09 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:52:45 PM
Come one - you really think people moving from one piece of equipment to another, multiple people waiting for multiple pieces of equipment, heavy breathing spraying much further than 2m is much easier to police than tables and chairs set the right distance apart with tape on the floor and possibly barriers between?

Yes I do as it goes. This is especially so for small independent gyms. For a start, people tend to be more understanding (they aren`t pissed) of the situation, will want to help each other and with a cleaning regime once a piece of equipment has been used it can be sanitised. Equipment can be moved to comfortable allow distance. Few people can be let in at any one time with a booking system. There are membership lists that can be monitored with all relevant contact details. I know how much work has gone into considering all this by the owner of the gym my wife works at and all the things that have been taken into account.

I am not saying it is easy and there would be no changes. Of course there would be. What I am saying is that I don`t understand how it is a less safe environment than a pub.

As it happens, I was all for closing gyms and warning my wife about the risks before the shut down even came. I was very aware of the impending situation (see my early posts on the subject) and understand the absolute requirement to meet clear criteria. I just don`t understand the logic of what can be a carefully monitored setting being different to a pub.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,014
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29854 on: Today at 02:00:14 PM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:56:50 PM
You really reckon pubs will be like that? It'll be a free-for-all in pubs.

I'm quite good mates with the owner of my local and have spoken to him recently and he's said there are quite a lot of preparation going in. They've been warned there will be a lot of random checks and licenses will be on the line for abuses.

So yeah, I think for the vast majority of cases it will be like that.

I could say just the same about it being a free for all in gyms as you can in pubs.
Logged

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 287
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29855 on: Today at 02:01:29 PM »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 01:56:50 PM
You really reckon pubs will be like that? It'll be a free-for-all in pubs.
It wont, at least not in most, the pubs we have on our books have been preparing for weeks. Putting up barriers, rearranging furniture, creating one way systems. If they have to close again itll be lights out for most, Id guess the majority are going to be extremely stringent about the rules.
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,406
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29856 on: Today at 02:01:34 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:00:14 PM
I'm quite good mates with the owner of my local and have spoken to him recently and he's said there are quite a lot of preparation going in. They've been warned there will be a lot of random checks and licenses will be on the line for abuses.

So yeah, I think for the vast majority of cases it will be like that.

I could say just the same about it being a free for all in gyms as you can in pubs.

Alcohol is the biggest problem though.
Logged

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,939
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29857 on: Today at 02:01:51 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 01:43:57 PM
The stupidity of that (other than the fact they are) is that a load of people outside of the "at risk" age are having to have some quite lengthy invasive treatment which is going to have an untold long term impact on their lives. So whilst they may not die of it, they are likely to face a lifetime of health issues off the back of it.

Can you give some evidence of this having long term effects on a person?
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29858 on: Today at 02:01:56 PM »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:38:02 PM
I thought you were in a beauty salon?
No hairdressing only.

A colleague has explained her thoughts on it is we're ok to work because we're not "face to face" so less chance of droplets in the face.

I'm stood over my clients when colouring, cutting and blowdrying so where are the droplets going?

I'm stood face to face when doing anything to the front of clients hair?

I'm over the top of them, face to face whilst shampooing or rinsing colours off?

I work in very close proximity to my clients for at least 45 minutes each appointment, some of my colour applications can take nearly 2 hours?

They've clearly not thought this through and clearly have no fucking clue about my work.



Sent from my SM-G960F using Tapatalk
« Last Edit: Today at 02:04:18 PM by reddebs »
Logged

Online bornandbRED

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29859 on: Today at 02:02:06 PM »
I don't think I'll be going to a public gym again this year. Sweat, exasperation, everyone touching everything, heavy breathing. Easily the worst place you can be in.
Logged

Online Machae

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,359
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29860 on: Today at 02:05:00 PM »
Is the new update law or guidance?
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,014
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29861 on: Today at 02:06:07 PM »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 02:00:09 PM
Yes I do as it goes. This is especially so for small independent gyms. For a start, people tend to be more understanding (they aren`t pissed) of the situation, will want to help each other and with a cleaning regime once a piece of equipment has been used it can be sanitised.

Equipment can be moved to comfortable allow distance.

I mean because people are never selfish twats in gyms leaving equipment all over the place - they are all upstanding citizens with each other in mind  ;D

Plus not all gyms would have the ability / space to move all equipment to allow the required (and it's def more than 1m in gyms) distance - not to allow all pieces of equipment to be in use anyway. My gym is huge but even there they'd have no chance of moving everything and would either have to block access to some or just allow the distance rule to be broken.

Quote
Few people can be let in at any one time with a booking system. There are membership lists that can be monitored with all relevant contact details. I know how much work has gone into considering all this by the owner of the gym my wife works at and all the things that have been taken into account.

I am not saying it is easy and there would be no changes. Of course there would be. What I am saying is that I don`t understand how it is a less safe environment than a pub.

As it happens, I was all for closing gyms and warning my wife about the risks before the shut down even came. I was very aware of the impending situation (see my early posts on the subject) and understand the absolute requirement to meet clear criteria. I just don`t understand the logic of what can be a carefully monitored setting being different to a pub.

I agree with the rest of this other than the last sentence. It's really easy to see if people are outside of the required zone when sat down. People aren't constantly moving around from one piece of equipment to another, you don't have 10+ queues for equipment to monitor to make sure they're a safe distance, etc.
Logged

Online Craig 🤔

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,014
  • YNWA
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29862 on: Today at 02:08:00 PM »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 02:01:51 PM
Can you give some evidence of this having long term effects on a person?

Someone posted some stuff the other day about the effects on lungs, I haven't got the link to hand.

Plus you only have to look at some of the people coming out of hospital after long term treatment (my GF's deputy head came out last week after 10+ weeks in) to see they are going to face a long journey back to the physical ability of before (not even looking at possible lung damage, etc).
Logged

Online Felch Aid

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,795
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29863 on: Today at 02:11:15 PM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 01:46:56 PM
Id love a pint in a beer garden but so will half the country so if its crazy in the pubs around here I can wait a bit longer to have one.

Already suggesting that most pubs are taking bookings for tables but you can imagine huge numbers just turning up with a minimum wage employee at the door tasked with writing down details as they come in. Most boozers don't have big enough toilets so what's the position on queueing for a piss?
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,014
  • Believer
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29864 on: Today at 02:13:40 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:06:07 PM
I mean because people are never selfish twats in gyms leaving equipment all over the place - they are all upstanding citizens with each other in mind  ;D

Plus not all gyms would have the ability / space to move all equipment to allow the required (and it's def more than 1m in gyms) distance - not to allow all pieces of equipment to be in use anyway. My gym is huge but even there they'd have no chance of moving everything and would either have to block access to some or just allow the distance rule to be broken.

I agree with the rest of this other than the last sentence. It's really easy to see if people are outside of the required zone when sat down. People aren't constantly moving around from one piece of equipment to another, you don't have 10+ queues for equipment to monitor to make sure they're a safe distance, etc.

I agree with some of that Craig. I also understand that it is more difficult to police for the larger gyms. I would argue though that with proper measures it can be controlled. It is also far easier to have a booking system to limit numbers and also to track/trace members if there is a problem due to membership lists and information. I just think it is a more controlled environment although the risks are clearly higher - which I do understand.

I don`t agree specifically on pubs. I do not for one second believe that people won`t get leathered and social distancing will go out of the window. The British are hardly renowned for their restraint at the pub when they've had a few pints (or even before !).
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 617
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29865 on: Today at 02:13:54 PM »
Having to give your contact details every time you go to the pub could have big implications. It could mean having to give ID everywhere like in the States and will be great for sleazy barmen.
Can I have your phone number darling?
No
Youll have to leave then
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online UntouchableLuis

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,939
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29866 on: Today at 02:15:04 PM »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on Today at 02:08:00 PM
Someone posted some stuff the other day about the effects on lungs, I haven't got the link to hand.

Plus you only have to look at some of the people coming out of hospital after long term treatment (my GF's deputy head came out last week after 10+ weeks in) to see they are going to face a long journey back to the physical ability of before (not even looking at possible lung damage, etc).

This is just your speculation though - I imagine coming out of hospital of suffering that long will indeed take long to recover from but not sure you can say for certain they'll have lung damage for life. I'd need to see widespread scientific evidence for that.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,968
  • Justice.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #29867 on: Today at 02:18:17 PM »
I thought this was good on coronavirus' long term effects. It's by some specialists at Swansea University.

https://theconversation.com/coronavirus-can-cause-lasting-lung-damage-but-the-effects-may-ease-over-time-140398

Long and short of it is that there's a chance of some severe long term damage but there's also some hope from looking at things like SARS where over 10 - 15 years the damage had healed up even further than the initial healing over the first few weeks of recovery.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
Pages: 1 ... 742 743 744 745 746 [747]   Go Up
« previous next »
 