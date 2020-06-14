But this is a misconception: there is no "clear path", no simple way. Of course we should expect governments and so-called leaders to make the best decisions possible. But the science is constantly learning and changing, and so there are different approaches. And with the exception of maybe some places like Brazil or the US (or it can be debated the UK), I am pretty sure if you sit down the larger population in a pub and let them take the decisions we'd be in a much bigger mess overall. Speaking for myself, even with reading a lot and generally trying to understand things, I consider myself far from being able to come up with a better plan, at least not before I had much, much more detailed information about all kinds of things.



Also what you describe about travelling and borders: It is a two sided issue. If Denmark decides to open its borders to Norway but not to Sweden, then that doesn't necessarily mean Danes cannot travel to Sweden, as long as Sweden lets them in. Denmark can control incoming travel, but until they imprison their own population Danes can cross the border and can come and go now. What could happen when they come back could be health checks, testing, quarantine; these again are decisions that a government can or cannot make.



Yes, Denmark could implement all sorts of things, but somehow I doubt they will. They open up the border to Germany and Norwegians may be allowed to drive through Sweden and be allowed in. They may even let Swedish citizens in, but only if they live in the southern part. It's a joke and I find it quite funny. We have our weird rules too.If you and I sat down and had a few beers, we wouldn't become top class policy makers for a pandemic. (We might think we'd nail it.) But do those official messages look like well-thoughtout plans? To me it looks like micro management by politicians, trying to push their agenda. I actually wrote about the mess we face after watching this video (5.32 min) from the US on their issues.So it happens in other parts of the world too.On a more serious note, I don't think this mix of messages is a sign of how difficult the virus is. It's a sign of how poor preparations were and how poor current leadership is. If there were plans, we threw them away early on. Now we're making up new. The problem is it will be next to impossible to follow these new rules. That means governments are in danger of losing the control they had. And that is worrying.So what to do? Here's a piece from people who do know what they're talking about.