COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19880 on: Today at 05:23:59 PM
Looks like a big drop in the increase in deaths overall in France - gone up by 541 from 10,328 to 10,869.....but a fall from previous 24 hrs increase of 1,417. Only one day mind, but I think the rate of increase is slowing in recent days.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19881 on: Today at 05:24:05 PM
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Today at 05:00:13 PM
I've got a touch of health anxiety and a hypochondriac, not helping that I live on my own too.

I had asthma as a child which I've now pretty much grown out of, haven't had an asthma attack since I was 10 but have got an inhaler for my allergies (dust and cats) or when I get a bad chest (or when there is a pandemic going round!)

For about 5 days or longer I have been ever so slightly wheezy, not breathless and no coughing, but I just wonder is it A, the onset of this fucking thing, B, hayfever (which I do suffer with) or C, subconciously in my mind its producing these symptoms.

Funnily enough I've had no letter off the docs as other than the childhood asthma thing, I'm as healthy as a Moretti loving 42 year old can be.



When our house burnt down, I learned a lot about how to cope with stress and anxiety. One thing that really helped was to do something I really enjoyed every single day, no matter how much else (work, meetings with insurers, architect, builders etc.) I had to do. That might be as simple a thing as listening to a favourite music track, or looking through old photographs (the firemen went in and hauled our personal possessions out) or reading a good technical article on RAWK, so maybe something similar will help you.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19882 on: Today at 05:27:49 PM
Just wish the government would say if you break the rules and have a gathering from now on the fine is £1000. No second fucking chances and not just the householder or organiser but everyone that is there and breaking the social distancing rules.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19883 on: Today at 05:37:37 PM
So he just said we modelled everything at the end of Feb but did nothing until the end of March?
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19884 on: Today at 05:37:49 PM
When will the number of deaths stop rising? So Vallance says he expects the number of deaths to be going up for about two weeks after the intensive care picture improves.

So another 2.5 to 3 weeks I'm guessing?

I do worry about how much self control the british public have regarding the lockdown. They need to keep going but after going out today it was very busy locally and hearing about more businesses ready to open again next week.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19885 on: Today at 05:46:10 PM
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 05:27:49 PM
Just wish the government would say if you break the rules and have a gathering from now on the fine is £1000. No second fucking chances and not just the householder or organiser but everyone that is there and breaking the social distancing rules.
Yeah, that's the one thing that was missing - especially with the Easter weekend upon us now. We should be adopting the same approach as elsewhere ie. France, Greece etc., roadblocks and where people are fined for breaching the rules and even imprisoned for repeated offences.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19886 on: Today at 05:48:24 PM
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 05:37:37 PM
So he just said we modelled everything at the end of Feb but did nothing until the end of March?

Yep he fudged that question in my view.  The truth of course will be that up until towards end of March herd immunity was being pursued by government.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19887 on: Today at 05:50:31 PM
Quote from: gamble on Today at 05:37:49 PM
When will the number of deaths stop rising? So Vallance says he expects the number of deaths to be going up for about two weeks after the intensive care picture improves.

So another 2.5 to 3 weeks I'm guessing?

I do worry about how much self control the british public have regarding the lockdown. They need to keep going but after going out today it was very busy locally and hearing about more businesses ready to open again next week.

There is a time lag of course re infection-symptoms-hospital, and that can be circa 3 weeks+.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19888 on: Today at 05:51:00 PM
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:23:59 PM
Looks like a big drop in the increase in deaths overall in France - gone up by 541 from 10,328 to 10,869.....but a fall from previous 24 hrs increase of 1,417. Only one day mind, but I think the rate of increase is slowing in recent days.

It is very strange over here because they used to only mention deaths in the hospitals and govt has been under pressure to announce deaths in retirement homes, and that's what they've been doing since but they're just adding several weeks logs to the current day, hence the huge and irregular increases.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19889 on: Today at 05:52:32 PM
Quote from: Thepooloflife on Today at 05:46:10 PM
Yeah, that's the one thing that was missing - especially with the Easter weekend upon us now. We should be adopting the same approach as elsewhere ie. France, Greece etc., roadblocks and where people are fined for breaching the rules and even imprisoned for repeated offences.
I'm not sure we're going to be imprisoning people who, through their behaviour, are likely to have C19.
Maybe tag them and place them under house arrest?

Guess it goes back to that idea , for some people , they are already a prisoner in their own homes.

Drunken screaming mentioned earlier, could be domestic abuse too. Another awful side effect of all this .


(If your grandmother or any other member of your family should die whilst in the shelter,
Put them outside, but remember to tag them first for identification purposes.)

Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19890 on: Today at 05:56:19 PM
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:24:05 PM
When our house burnt down, I learned a lot about how to cope with stress and anxiety. One thing that really helped was to do something I really enjoyed every single day, no matter how much else (work, meetings with insurers, architect, builders etc.) I had to do. That might be as simple a thing as listening to a favourite music track, or looking through old photographs (the firemen went in and hauled our personal possessions out) or reading a good technical article on RAWK, so maybe something similar will help you.

That must have been so traumatic for you.  :(

Sound advice though, treating yourself is a great way of relaxing. I've got my paints out once more and been working on a picture its wonderfully relaxing and the time flies in the evenings now.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19891 on: Today at 05:59:06 PM
Im not sure that anybody in authority has got a clue about this apart from riding it out. Dont have a lot of faith. Its depressing really.
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19892 on: Today at 05:59:42 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:21:02 PM
That's a really good post Caligula, full of common sense. Keeping your mind occupied is so important I would add something else as well, make the most of nature that is around you. Sit out in the backyard/garden and listen to the birdsong, its wonderful this time of year. It doesn't cost a thing either, a wonderful tonic for a time like this.
Agree with this entirely
Thanks Jillc
You're positivity is appreciated
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19893 on: Today at 06:06:30 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:21:02 PM
That's a really good post Caligula, full of common sense. Keeping your mind occupied is so important I would add something else as well, make the most of nature that is around you. Sit out in the backyard/garden and listen to the birdsong, its wonderful this time of year. It doesn't cost a thing either, a wonderful tonic for a time like this.

Yes, absolutely. I'm fortunate enough to have a backyard so I make the most of that as well. Just sitting back and getting some sun does wonders as well.  :thumbup
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19894 on: Today at 06:17:20 PM
Quote from: RobbieRedman on Today at 05:59:42 PM
Agree with this entirely
Thanks Jillc
You're positivity is appreciated

I think we all need a bit of positivity, it enrages me why the media concentrate on all the bad news, yet don't make the most of the good things that happen around and about. It's no wonder people get down when they're is no balance. It's actually a great time to try new things as for once we have the time for it.

Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 06:06:30 PM
Yes, absolutely. I'm fortunate enough to have a backyard so I make the most of that as well. Just sitting back and getting some sun does wonders as well.  :thumbup

Nothing beats that sit outside at the end of the day, it sounds as if its going to be a lovely bank holiday, so make the most of it at home.  :)
Re: COVID-19: General Stuff. VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
Reply #19895 on: Today at 06:25:31 PM
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:56:19 PM
That must have been so traumatic for you.  :(

Sound advice though, treating yourself is a great way of relaxing. I've got my paints out once more and been working on a picture its wonderfully relaxing and the time flies in the evenings now.

You're Bob Ross and I claim my £5
